Kyle Shanahan didn't put Charvarius Ward back in despite clearing concussion protocol

By Kyle Madson
 5 days ago
The 49ers were without CB Charvarius Ward for a chunk of the second half against the Seahawks after the CB exited to be evaluated for a concussion. Ward passed concussion protocol on the sideline and was cleared to re-enter, but he remained on the sideline as veteran CB Janoris Jenkins finished the game.

Jenkins was making his 2022 debut after being brought up off the practice squad, and the 49ers were hanging on to try and close out a win in Seattle to clinch the NFC West. Having him in over Ward wasn’t ideal, but head coach Kyle Shanahan after the game said he didn’t feel good about letting Ward re-enter.

“I think he passed it originally,” Shanahan said via ESPN’s Nick Wagoner. “I just didn’t feel totally right about it, just talking to him and stuff. We didn’t think he should go back in.”

This is very good to see from Shanahan. A willingness to put a player’s health over a game result even though doctors had cleared Ward to play is admirable, and not something NFL coaches are guaranteed to do.

Ward will have to clear another concussion test the day after the game to ensure there are no lingering symptoms. This is what happened with 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga earlier in the year. He exited a game to be evaluated, cleared protocol, but was diagnosed with a concussion the following day.

If there is anything lingering for the CB, he’ll have 10 days to recover. The 49ers don’t play again until December 24 at home against the Commanders.

