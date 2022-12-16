Read full article on original website
Christian Bale Wouldn’t Talk to Co-Star Johnny Depp Unless They Were Acting in ‘Public Enemies’
Christian Bale learned very little about Johnny Depp in the movie ‘Public Enemies’, mostly because the stars exchanged few words behind the scenes.
DC is ending Aquaman franchise, Jason Momoa being cast as a new character
A recent report from The Hollywood Reporter seems to suggest that Jason Momoa will not play Aquaman after the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and that the new DCU has plans to cast him as another character. Yes, that's the DCU, not the DCEU. The revamped universe will...
Upworthy
Henry Cavill reveals his nephew tried and failed to convince teacher that his uncle is 'Superman'
Being related to a superstar sounds like something out of a dream. However, it can come up with its own challenges as it did for Henry Cavill's nephew. The actor who is popular for his role in "Superman" recently revealed that Thomas, his nephew, got into trouble at school because he is related to him. Henry Cavill opened up about his family on the LIVE Kelly and Ryan talk show in 2018. When asked about his nephews and nieces, Cavill shared a hilarious story about Thomas.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn reveals that the Guardians of the Galaxy have cut ties with their oldest allies off-screen
The Ravagers are a group of mercenaries and thieves in the Guardians of the Galaxy universe who will pretty much do anything for money. However, franchise director wants everyone to know that the Guardians are a different type of, well, mercenaries. Someone posed a question to Gunn on Twitter about...
Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take
We just wished these directors would make their movies and move on. The post Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
These 2 Netflix series are dominating in the US today
It took a Netflix series documenting the lives of British royals to finally dethrone Wednesday, Netflix’s biggest hit of the year. Just 24 hours after the release of Part 1 of the highly anticipated docuseries Harry & Meghan — chock-a-block with fresh details about the relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — it’s already rocketed all the way to #1 in the US. That bumped Wednesday, the Addams Family spinoff that racked up more than 411 million hours of viewing time around the world this week, down to #2 in the US.
The Jewish Press
Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Cancelled from the DC Universe
On Tuesday, Israeli Hollywood star Gal Gadot tweeted: “A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character, and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.” And she added lots of emojis, as befits a target audience of prepubescent girls.
Kit Harington reflects on his 'unexpected' bond with Emilia Clarke, and says she comes over all the time and plays with his kid
During HBO's "Game of Thrones" convention in Los Angeles, the Jon Snow actor said he's developed lifelong friendships with his costars.
Charlize Theron says she used to 'make fun of' people she knew who were Marvel fans prior to her 'Doctor Strange 2' cameo: 'I was ignorant'
In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Theron spoke about how she landed her Marvel role as Clea and what drew her to the character.
EW.com
See Jennifer Grey's transformation into controversial religious figure Gwen Shamblin for Lifetime film
Jennifer Grey is teasing her hair to the high heavens in order to become the controversial religious figure Gwen Shamblin in her new film. On Monday, the Dirty Dancing actress shared a photo of herself as Shamblin, who's been described by many as a cult-like figure, from the upcoming Lifetime film Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation.
This ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Actor Looks Just Like His Famous Grandfather
Here's a look at Ethan Peck who plays Spock on 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' and has an uncanny resemblance to his famous grandfather: Gregory Peck.
Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor
John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
Johnny Depp Once Did a Movie He Felt Wouldn’t Be Successful Just to Work With Christopher Walken
Johnny Depp felt it was worth starring in a film that might not have been too successful if it meant working with Christopher Walken.
Watch these 5 Netflix movies before they leave in December 2022
Each month, Netflix loses a bunch of shows and movies. Here are our top picks for what is leaving Netflix
Men's Health
'The Witcher' Boss Breaks Silence on Henry Cavill's Surprise Exit
The Witcher: Blood Origin trailer 2 (Netflix) The Witcher: Blood Origin trailer 2 (Netflix) The Witcher fandom collectively gasped in October when it was announced that leading man Henry Cavill would leave the Netflix series after the third season, with Liam Hemsworth set to take over as Geralt of Rivia.
Margot Robbie Rocks Iconic Barbie Swimsuit In First Teaser Trailer For Live-Action Movie
Long live Barbie! Margot Robbie’s Barbie makes a grand entrance in the live-action Barbie teaser trailer wearing the legendary black and white swimsuit she made famous in 1959 when the first edition of the fashion doll was released. The trailer also gives a look at Barbie in her very colorful world, as well as Ryan Gosling’s Ken, Issa Rae, and Simu Liu.
The Rock, Cavill Reportedly Playing Nice As More And More DC Rumors Swirl, But An Insider Shares The 'Riot' It's Creating
The DCEU has been having a ton of shake-ups, and it sounds like tensions are rising.
Upworthy
Keanu Reeves bows down before fans in touching moment after overwhelming response from audience
Keanu Reeves is one of the most humble celebrities known in Hollywood. He is known for his good deeds and charitable actions all around the world. During the John Wick panel at Comic-Con Experience 2022 in Brazil, the world's largest pop culture festival with attractions and talks covering comics, TV shows, movies, video games, and books, Keanu took the stage to explain a bit more about what viewers may expect from him. Keanu was evidently moved by the effusive response and sank to his knees, bowing to the audience, according to social media footage, reports Unilad.
Jenna Ortega: Wednesday star sparks debate among Marvel fans after being ‘ruled out’ of MCU role
Marvel fans have been debating whether Jenna Ortega would be eligible for a future role in the popular superhero franchise.The 20-year-old actor is currently experiencing a surge in popularity following the release of the Netflix series Wednesday.While Marvel has been known for signing many of Hollywood’s most promising young actors onto big recurring roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) – including Florence Pugh, Will Poulter and Hailee Steinfeld – some have pointed out that Ortega may never get the chance.This is because she has in fact already appeared in the MCU as a child, playing a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it role...
IGN
Netflix’s The Witcher May Have Been Recast, but Henry Cavill Leaving Signals a Much Bigger Departure
Fans of The Witcher TV series were taken aback earlier this year when the show was renewed for Season 4 without its leading man as Henry Cavill left behind the Geralt of Rivia role. Liam Hemsworth will instead take the mantle, and executive producer and showrunner Lauren Hissrich hopes the change will bring a new energy to the Netflix series.
