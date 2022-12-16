ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castile, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.9 The Breeze

Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York

Ready for that next weekend getaway or daytrip? Plan a visit to the most beautiful small town in the state of New York. While there is plenty to see and do living in the Capital Region, when you want to get ouside the area and try something new there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that are only a short drive away.
WOODSTOCK, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Another winter storm likely to slam Upstate NY just in time for Christmas travel

Syracuse, N.Y. – Another messy winter storm is likely to bring snow, ice and high winds to Upstate New York just in time for Christmas weekend travel. “The storm’s timing could not be worse,” said forecasting company Accuweather. The storm starts off mostly as rain Thursday, and...
WRGB

From Snow to Slush, How the Region Was Impacted by the Season's First Major Storm

Major Elevation Snow Storm - Capital Region and Valley "Glop Storm" This was a spectacular storm from the standpoint of the highly variable snowfall amounts it produced. The storm was also a good study in temperature behavior in marginally cold winter environments where both cooling and warming processes were both simultaneously in progress in slow a moving system, this one spread out over roughly 36 hours.
VERMONT STATE
103.9 The Breeze

Certain Homeowners In New York State Can Get Up To $8,000 To Replace Furnace

Certain homeowners in New York are eligible for up to $8,000 in assistance from the state to repair heating equipment. With many regions currently experiencing heavy snowfall, winter is officially underway. Winter in New York is often brutal, frigid, and long, leaving some homeowners struggling to keep the heat on. If your heating equipment needs repair or needs to be replaced, help is available.
NEW YORK STATE
13 WHAM

Our weather makes a U turn just before Christmas

Winter storm watches are out now from towns West of Monroe and Livingston counties beginning Friday morning. A combination of much colder air, strong wind gusts and lake effect snow will make travel unpleasant at times Friday evening through the weekend. As the weekend moves along snow will become more focused toward Buffalo and nearby towns.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

70 Miles An Hour In New York State?

In the near future, a trip from Buffalo to Albany could be a little quicker. Perhaps it is time for New York State to increase the speed limit to 70?. The new year is coming and that means there will be new laws and policies in place for New York State. Much of the attention will be on being more energy efficient over the next several years. Even making sure that new builds are powered and heated by electricity and not fossil fuels. Bu maybe we can look at being more efficient in other areas as well.
BUFFALO, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Gov. Hochul vetoes bill allowing Upstate NY counties to ban holiday hunt

Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would allow Upstate counties to opt-out of the new “holiday hunt” season, which went into effect only last year. The New York State legislature passed the bill earlier this year. The holiday hunt allows big game hunters in the Southern...
103.9 The Breeze

Is It Really Illegal For Cops To Use Unmarked Cars In New York State?

New York State Police have already announced that they are out in full force, cracking down on impaired and distracted drivers, as well as people speeding, and disobeying the move-over law, as well as other traffic rules this holiday season. The NYSP enforcement period is already underway; it kicked off on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, and runs through Sunday, January 1, 2023. New York State Police said they would be using concealed identity, or unmarked vehicles during the campaign,
rochesterfirst.com

Motorist advisory: Parts of I-490, I-590 closed Tuesday

ROCHESTER, NY. (WROC) — Portions of I-490 and I-590 in Rochester will be closed Tuesday, the New York Department of Transportation announced. Heading south, there will be a double righthand lane closure along I-590 at Highland Avenue. There will also be a complete closure of the ramp connecting I-490...
ROCHESTER, NY
103.9 The Breeze

103.9 The Breeze

Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thebreezealbany.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy