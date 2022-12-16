Read full article on original website
First weather alerts issued in Upstate NY for “once in a generation” winter storm
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service has already begun issuing severe weather alerts for a massive winter storm expected to roll across the country this week and slam Upstate New York just before Christmas. The “incredibly powerful storm” could bring 65 mph winds, icy roads, lakeshore flooding and heavy...
Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York
Ready for that next weekend getaway or daytrip? Plan a visit to the most beautiful small town in the state of New York. While there is plenty to see and do living in the Capital Region, when you want to get ouside the area and try something new there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that are only a short drive away.
Dangerous travel, strong wind, isolated blizzard conditions over parts of upstate NY ahead
You might be hearing about a powerful storm that will cross the country later this week and into the Christmas weekend. In this web story, I am going to describe in detail via my forecast video and graphics what the most important impacts will be locally across central New York and also across northern and western New York.
Another winter storm likely to slam Upstate NY just in time for Christmas travel
Syracuse, N.Y. – Another messy winter storm is likely to bring snow, ice and high winds to Upstate New York just in time for Christmas weekend travel. “The storm’s timing could not be worse,” said forecasting company Accuweather. The storm starts off mostly as rain Thursday, and...
New York State Parks Continues “First Day Hike” Tradition, How You Can Too
Are you always trying to come up with ways to get outside more? Out into the great outdoors? For the last 12 years, the New York State Parks Department has been sharing a great way for you to get out and also start of the new year getting that fresh air and exercise.
This Hidden Gem In Upstate New York Is The Perfect Small Town Getaway
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Quiet getaways from the city are a perfect remedy to stressful times, and Upstate New York boasts plenty of tiny cute towns to explore any day.
NY’s Biggest Tree Discovered In Schagticoke, How Big Is It?
In New York we pride ourselves on striving to be the best, the biggest and most badass at everything. We have the most successful Major League Baseball team of all-time in the New York Yankees. We have the World's biggest city, Manhattan. We even have the world's biggest kaleidoscope! Now we just might have another landmark to brag about.
Upstate New York Train and Fire Stations That Are Now Restaurants
What to do with a historic old train station or an old fire station that has answered its last call? Many towns across Upstate New York have found new life for these important old buildings in creative ways. You've probably seen it happen in your town or city. A bar...
Popular New York Supermarket Announced Holiday Changes, Closings
A popular supermarket with many locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State confirmed changes in hours of operations. A Stop & Shop spokesperson reached out to Hudson Valley Post in hopes we would share with our readers the updated holiday hours for Stop & Shop stores across New York State.
From Snow to Slush, How the Region Was Impacted by the Season's First Major Storm
Major Elevation Snow Storm - Capital Region and Valley "Glop Storm" This was a spectacular storm from the standpoint of the highly variable snowfall amounts it produced. The storm was also a good study in temperature behavior in marginally cold winter environments where both cooling and warming processes were both simultaneously in progress in slow a moving system, this one spread out over roughly 36 hours.
New York, Like It or Not, Say Goodbye to Your Gas and Oil Furnaces
The day time high on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is expected to be in the 20's here in the Capital Region. On top of making sure you bought all of your friends and family their gifts, you will also need to buy oil for the furnace. In the relatively near future that won't be the case in New York State.
These 7 Places In New York State Gave Out The Most Traffic Tickets
During the holidays there will be an increase in police on the roads across New York State. In addition to New York State Troopers giving out tickets, these 7 places issued tons of tickets in 2021, so you should be very careful if you have to drive through any of them.
First Alert Weather: Minor snow accumulation on Monday and significant storm on Friday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Breezy and cold with flurries are in store for Monday morning. We’re watching some lake effect snow moving south in the afternoon into the evening hours off of Lake Ontario. This may bring a coating to an inch of snow and a few slick roads for the evening commute.
Certain Homeowners In New York State Can Get Up To $8,000 To Replace Furnace
Certain homeowners in New York are eligible for up to $8,000 in assistance from the state to repair heating equipment. With many regions currently experiencing heavy snowfall, winter is officially underway. Winter in New York is often brutal, frigid, and long, leaving some homeowners struggling to keep the heat on. If your heating equipment needs repair or needs to be replaced, help is available.
NY plans to change the way you heat your home. Gas, oil, propane furnaces to be phased out
Syracuse, N.Y. – A state commission today approved plans to phase out fossil fuel-burning furnaces beginning as soon as 2025 as part of New York’s aggressive program to address climate change. The plan adopted today by the state Climate Action Council requires energy-efficient electric heat pumps or other...
Our weather makes a U turn just before Christmas
Winter storm watches are out now from towns West of Monroe and Livingston counties beginning Friday morning. A combination of much colder air, strong wind gusts and lake effect snow will make travel unpleasant at times Friday evening through the weekend. As the weekend moves along snow will become more focused toward Buffalo and nearby towns.
70 Miles An Hour In New York State?
In the near future, a trip from Buffalo to Albany could be a little quicker. Perhaps it is time for New York State to increase the speed limit to 70?. The new year is coming and that means there will be new laws and policies in place for New York State. Much of the attention will be on being more energy efficient over the next several years. Even making sure that new builds are powered and heated by electricity and not fossil fuels. Bu maybe we can look at being more efficient in other areas as well.
Gov. Hochul vetoes bill allowing Upstate NY counties to ban holiday hunt
Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would allow Upstate counties to opt-out of the new “holiday hunt” season, which went into effect only last year. The New York State legislature passed the bill earlier this year. The holiday hunt allows big game hunters in the Southern...
Is It Really Illegal For Cops To Use Unmarked Cars In New York State?
New York State Police have already announced that they are out in full force, cracking down on impaired and distracted drivers, as well as people speeding, and disobeying the move-over law, as well as other traffic rules this holiday season. The NYSP enforcement period is already underway; it kicked off on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, and runs through Sunday, January 1, 2023. New York State Police said they would be using concealed identity, or unmarked vehicles during the campaign,
Motorist advisory: Parts of I-490, I-590 closed Tuesday
ROCHESTER, NY. (WROC) — Portions of I-490 and I-590 in Rochester will be closed Tuesday, the New York Department of Transportation announced. Heading south, there will be a double righthand lane closure along I-590 at Highland Avenue. There will also be a complete closure of the ramp connecting I-490...
