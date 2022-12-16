Read full article on original website
China limits how it defines COVID deaths in official count
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China only counts deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure in its official COVID-19 death toll, a Chinese health official said, in a narrow definition that limits the number of deaths reported, as an outbreak of the virus surges following the easing of pandemic-related restrictions. Deaths...
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Don't get drunk: UK govt urges caution amid ambulance strike
LONDON (AP) — Thousands of ambulance workers in Britain began a one-day strike on Wednesday, with unions and the government swapping accusations of blame for putting lives at risk. The government advised people not to play contact sports, take unnecessary car trips or get drunk in order to reduce...
Iranian authorities say 2 killed, 2 arrested after attack
CAIRO (AP) — Iranian authorities said Wednesday that two suspects were killed and two more were arrested in connection with a shooting that left seven people dead at a bazaar last month in the country's southwest. IRNA, Iran’s official state news agency, said the two suspects killed were among...
Georgia court: State must honor pledge to delay executions
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's Supreme Court says that a state pledge to not execute some inmates until certain conditions are met following the COVID-19 pandemic is a binding contract that the state can't ignore. Tuesday's 6-0 ruling is likely to further delay efforts to put to death the inmates...
Swiss government rejects 3rd gender option, at least for now
BERLIN (AP) — The Swiss government on Wednesday rejected the idea of introducing a third gender option or no-gender option for official records, a position which differs from that of some neighboring countries. Responding to two proposals from parliament, the governing Federal Council said “the binary gender model is...
AP News Summary at 9:48 a.m. EST
Zelenskyy to meet Biden, address Congress as war rages on. WASHINGTON (AP) — A Polish broadcaster says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has crossed into Poland on his way to the United States. Zelenskyy is headed to Washington for a summit with President Joe Biden and to address Congress. Poland’s private broadcaster TVN24 says Zelenskyy entered Poland early Wednesday. The trip is Zelenskyy's first known trip outside his country since Russia invaded in February. U.S. lawmakers are set to vote on a year-end spending package that includes about $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and as the Pentagon prepares to send Patriot surface-to-air missiles to the country. Russia says the Patriot battery and any crews accompanying it would be a legitimate target for Moscow’s military.
