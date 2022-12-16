Zelenskyy to meet Biden, address Congress as war rages on. WASHINGTON (AP) — A Polish broadcaster says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has crossed into Poland on his way to the United States. Zelenskyy is headed to Washington for a summit with President Joe Biden and to address Congress. Poland’s private broadcaster TVN24 says Zelenskyy entered Poland early Wednesday. The trip is Zelenskyy's first known trip outside his country since Russia invaded in February. U.S. lawmakers are set to vote on a year-end spending package that includes about $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and as the Pentagon prepares to send Patriot surface-to-air missiles to the country. Russia says the Patriot battery and any crews accompanying it would be a legitimate target for Moscow’s military.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO