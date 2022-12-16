Read full article on original website
Mexico plans to ask US for up to $48B for solar projects
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico plans to ask U.S. President Joe Biden for as much as $48 billion in financing for solar projects, Foreign Relations Secretary Marcel Ebrard said Tuesday. Ebrard said the request will be presented to Biden at the upcoming Jan. 9-10 meeting of U.S., Canadian and...
Georgia court: State must honor pledge to delay executions
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's Supreme Court says that a state pledge to not execute some inmates until certain conditions are met following the COVID-19 pandemic is a binding contract that the state can't ignore. Tuesday's 6-0 ruling is likely to further delay efforts to put to death the inmates...
Taliban bar women from university education in Afghanistan
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan's Taliban rulers on Tuesday banned female students from attending universities effective immediately in the latest edict cracking down on women's rights and freedoms. Despite initially promising a more moderate rule respecting rights for women's and minorities, the Taliban have widely implemented their strict interpretation...
UK sending 1,200 troops to fill in as ambulance crews strike
LONDON (AP) — The British government said Sunday it will dispatch 1,200 troops to fill in for striking ambulance drivers and border staff as multiple public sector unions walk off the job in the week before Christmas. Ambulance crews are due to strike on Wednesday, joining nurses, railway staff,...
