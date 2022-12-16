Read full article on original website
Related
WTVC
Tennessee man accused of setting Christmas tree, child's presents on fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee man has been arrested after allegedly setting a family's Christmas tree and gifts on fire. The Dyersburg Police Department (DPD) reports the man was an acquaintance of the woman and her brother who had earlier in the day been involved in an altercation. The man went to...
WTVC
Cast & blast in the Mississippi Delta
TUNICA, Miss. — Serious outdoorsmen are always in a quandary in the wintertime. Most of us love to hunt - whether it be deer, ducks, rabbits or squirrels - wintertime is prime time. And based on hunting seasons, it is the only time to partake of those outdoor pasttimes.
WTVC
Georgia gas prices continue decline for Christmas week
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — Gas prices in Georgia continue to drop as the Christmas holiday approaches this week. Georgia drivers are now paying an average of $2.78 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, marking a 10-cent decrease from a week ago. The average is also 36 cents less than...
WTVC
Weather Alert: Arctic cold and bitter Wind Chill on the way
WEATHER ALERT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT TO SATURDAY: BITTERLY COLD TEMPS & WIND CHILL. An Arctic Cold Front will move through the Tennessee Valley Thursday Night through Friday morning. This will produce a mix of rain to snow showers as Arctic air quickly spills in and temperatures plummet. Accumulations of snow will be low, perhaps an inch or two in mountains (Plateau). Mainly trace in the valley's. It is very possible the roadways could be just warm enough to melt the snow as it falls, but with the harsh cold after, ice could form. Just be aware that late Thursday to early Friday could be impactful for travel with that potential for "flash freezing".
Comments / 0