Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next month
A major retail chain has just announced that they will be closing another store location in Pennsylvania next month. Read on to learn more. On January 31, 2023, a Banana Republic clothing store location in Harrisburg will be closing its doors for good, according to local sources.
Two big PA lottery winners over the weekend locally
The Pennsylvania Lottery says a Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold on Friday matched all five balls drawn, 13-20-28-30-40 to win $2 million.
This Infamous Diner in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu Item
Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. Although PA didn't invent the diner, it certainly popularized it. With hundreds scattered across the state, Pennsylvania contains some of the country's best and most legendary diners that the country has to offer.
sanatogapost.com
Three Local Pantries Benefit from Food Distribution
NORRISTOWN PA – Food pantry programs in Pottstown, Collegeville, and Worcester are among nine beneficiaries of the just-concluded 2022 Lt. Patty Simons Law Enforcement Food Drive, which on Thursday (Dec. 15, 2022) distributed more than 30 tons of food and other items. The drive honors Norristown Police Lt. Patty Simons, who was active in the event until her death in 2007.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
The Giant Co. opens new store in Pennsylvania
Carlisle, Pennsylvania-based The Giant Co. opened its first store in Benner Township, Pennsylvania, on Friday, expanding its home-state footprint. The new, ground-up, 50,000-square-foot store is located at 2699 Benner Pike in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, and employs more than 100 associates, the Ahold Delhaize banner announced. “At The Giant Co., we are...
Hills Department Store Food Truck coming to Pennsylvania
Do you miss the smell of a snack bar from the Hills Department Store? If you’re answer is yes, you’re in luck! Jason Powell from Aliquippa told ABC News Partner WTAE that he plans to create a snack bar, food truck style, that will travel to former Hills store location and serve treats from the […]
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Maryland
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Maryland. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
sanatogapost.com
North Coventry Manager Batdorf Joins GVF Board
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – North Coventry Township manager and chief administrative officer Erica Batdorf (at top) has been named to the board of directors of GVF, the King of Prussia-based organization that in 1990 became the first transportation management association in Pennsylvania. It works to help create efficient transportation systems, healthier environments, and economic development opportunities.
therecord-online.com
The deadline to apply for a property tax rebate or rent rebate is Dec. 31. Here’s how
HARRISBURG, PA – The deadline to apply for Pennsylvania’s rent and property tax rebate program is right around the corner, offering financial assistance to eligible residents. The program, which saw a one-time increase from lawmakers with the most recent state budget, aims to help older and disabled Pennsylvanians...
lebtown.com
Three local used car dealers charged in multi-county ‘title washing’ ring
Pennsylvania’s Attorney General has filed charges against three Lebanon auto dealers, accusing them of being part of a Philadelphia-based crime ring that has been falsifying titles and inspections of totaled and stolen vehicles since 2018. Criminal charges were announced in a press release issued Dec. 9 by Attorney General...
FireRescue1
Pennsylvania's Second Lady is training to become a volunteer firefighter
PITTSBURGH — Gisele Fetterman, Pennsylvania's Second Lady, is training to become a volunteer firefighter in Braddock, Pennsylvania, CBS Pittsburgh reported. Fetterman posted photos on social media of her gear at Rivers Edge 113 Volunteer Fire Department. According to its Facebook page, the Braddock VFD has about 25 members and...
abc27.com
2 alarm fire damages building in Lancaster County
WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 2-alarm fire damaged a structure during the morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 17. According to a Facebook post from West Willow Fire Company, the call came in around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday morning for a fire in the single block of Batt Avenue.
abc27.com
Seven people steal $4,800+ in goods from Lancaster County outlet stores
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to East Lampeter Township Police, seven people went into the Gap store and the Old Navy store in the Tanger Outlets, on two separate days, and stole over $4,800 in merchandise. At around 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 11, seven people entered the...
Pennsylvania among just six states that still have an inheritance tax
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Benjamin Franklin once said, “In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.” In Pennsylvania, that also includes death taxes. Pennsylvania is one of just six states to still have an inheritance tax, in which heirs of an inheritance...
Medical marijuana company to lay off workers at McKeesport growing facility
Trulieve, a medical marijuana company with locations throughout Pennsylvania, is laying off an unspecified number of people at its growing facility in McKeesport. The company said in a statement the cuts are the “result of greater efficiencies throughout our supply chain and retail operations in the state.”. “Where possible,...
sanatogapost.com
Flaggers Urge Caution on Route 113 in Lower Salford
LOWER SALFORD PA – Utility construction being performed by PECO Energy in Lower Salford Township gets under way Monday (Dec. 19, 2022) and continues through Feb. 10 (2023), with a lane closure daily Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Route 113 between Montgomery Drive and Route 63.
sanatogapost.com
Trade Group: Higher PA Costs Due for Natural Gas Heat
HARRISBURG PA – Arctic air is expected to freeze much of the northeastern U.S. during the coming week. Western Montgomery County night-time temperatures predicted by the National Weather Service will range from 23 to 26 degrees Sunday (Dec. 18, 2022) through Wednesday (Dec. 21). With that ahead, regional suppliers say they anticipate an adequate supply of natural gas to heat homes this winter.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police investigating Mifflin County death
LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman in Mifflin County. Pennsylvania State Police say on Dec. 16, troopers responded to a reported deceased female. The woman’s body was located on River Road in Bratton Township. State Police say there is...
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall has some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of Pennsylvania
Hot dogs are wired into the American psyche. From carts on busy city street corners to fully loaded dogs covered in creative toppings from a gastropub, Pennsylvania is filled with many great places to grab a delicious hot dog.
Massive elk sets new archery record: Largest in Pennsylvania history
Hunting guide Matt Lutz called it the "Dagger Bull." With Lutz's help, hunter Dave Kammerdiener was able to enter the record books with a once-in-a-lifetime hunt this past September. A post on Trophy Rack Lodge's Facebook page states that "Dave Kammerdiener, guided by Trophy Rack Lodge’s Matt Lutz, takes his place in the Boone and Crockett book at the 7th biggest bull ever taken in the world!" Kammerdiener's "Dagger Bull" also goes into the record books as the second biggest bull elk taken in Pennsylvania history, regardless of weapon used, and first for the largest archery bull elk taken in the state.
