sanatogapost.com

Three Local Pantries Benefit from Food Distribution

NORRISTOWN PA – Food pantry programs in Pottstown, Collegeville, and Worcester are among nine beneficiaries of the just-concluded 2022 Lt. Patty Simons Law Enforcement Food Drive, which on Thursday (Dec. 15, 2022) distributed more than 30 tons of food and other items. The drive honors Norristown Police Lt. Patty Simons, who was active in the event until her death in 2007.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

The Giant Co. opens new store in Pennsylvania

Carlisle, Pennsylvania-based The Giant Co. opened its first store in Benner Township, Pennsylvania, on Friday, expanding its home-state footprint. The new, ground-up, 50,000-square-foot store is located at 2699 Benner Pike in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, and employs more than 100 associates, the Ahold Delhaize banner announced. “At The Giant Co., we are...
sanatogapost.com

North Coventry Manager Batdorf Joins GVF Board

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – North Coventry Township manager and chief administrative officer Erica Batdorf (at top) has been named to the board of directors of GVF, the King of Prussia-based organization that in 1990 became the first transportation management association in Pennsylvania. It works to help create efficient transportation systems, healthier environments, and economic development opportunities.
FireRescue1

Pennsylvania's Second Lady is training to become a volunteer firefighter

PITTSBURGH — Gisele Fetterman, Pennsylvania's Second Lady, is training to become a volunteer firefighter in Braddock, Pennsylvania, CBS Pittsburgh reported. Fetterman posted photos on social media of her gear at Rivers Edge 113 Volunteer Fire Department. According to its Facebook page, the Braddock VFD has about 25 members and...
abc27.com

2 alarm fire damages building in Lancaster County

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 2-alarm fire damaged a structure during the morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 17. According to a Facebook post from West Willow Fire Company, the call came in around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday morning for a fire in the single block of Batt Avenue.
sanatogapost.com

Flaggers Urge Caution on Route 113 in Lower Salford

LOWER SALFORD PA – Utility construction being performed by PECO Energy in Lower Salford Township gets under way Monday (Dec. 19, 2022) and continues through Feb. 10 (2023), with a lane closure daily Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Route 113 between Montgomery Drive and Route 63.
sanatogapost.com

Trade Group: Higher PA Costs Due for Natural Gas Heat

HARRISBURG PA – Arctic air is expected to freeze much of the northeastern U.S. during the coming week. Western Montgomery County night-time temperatures predicted by the National Weather Service will range from 23 to 26 degrees Sunday (Dec. 18, 2022) through Wednesday (Dec. 21). With that ahead, regional suppliers say they anticipate an adequate supply of natural gas to heat homes this winter.
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police investigating Mifflin County death

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman in Mifflin County. Pennsylvania State Police say on Dec. 16, troopers responded to a reported deceased female. The woman’s body was located on River Road in Bratton Township. State Police say there is...
NorthcentralPA.com

Massive elk sets new archery record: Largest in Pennsylvania history

Hunting guide Matt Lutz called it the "Dagger Bull." With Lutz's help, hunter Dave Kammerdiener was able to enter the record books with a once-in-a-lifetime hunt this past September. A post on Trophy Rack Lodge's Facebook page states that "Dave Kammerdiener, guided by Trophy Rack Lodge’s Matt Lutz, takes his place in the Boone and Crockett book at the 7th biggest bull ever taken in the world!" Kammerdiener's "Dagger Bull" also goes into the record books as the second biggest bull elk taken in Pennsylvania history, regardless of weapon used, and first for the largest archery bull elk taken in the state.
