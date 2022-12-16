Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Spreading Christmas cheer
OCONOMOWOC — For more than 15 years, Oconomowoc High School DECA students have come together in the spirit of giving back to children in need during the holidays. Since 2006, students have looked forward to continuing the well-honored “Adopt a School” tradition, providing every child in a Milwaukee-area elementary school with Christmas gifts.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Lights, lights and more lights at Enchantment in the Park
WEST BEND — The Enchantment in the Park holiday lights event continued this past weekend at Regner Park. People of all ages came dressed in layers to brave the cold temperature and new fallen snow on Saturday evening. The event featured horse carriage rides, roaring fires, roasting marshmallows, dancing...
Greater Milwaukee Today
The Corners of Brookfield hosts lighting of the Menorah Ice Sculpture
BROOKFIELD — Despite the cold, breezy weather, many in the local Jewish community came out to The Corners of Brookfield to watch the lighting of the Menorah Ice Sculpture. The ice sculpture was carved by Art Below Zero. About a hundred people came out to The Corners, 20111 W....
Greater Milwaukee Today
Elf the Musical at Sunset Playhouse
Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole where he is raised. Our elf wannabe is unaware that he is actually a human until his poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. Performances are at 2 p.m....
Greater Milwaukee Today
Donald V. Sierpinski
July 27, 1938 - Dec. 17, 2022. Donald V. Sierpinski, 84, of Eagle, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Linden Court in Waukesha. Don was born on July 27, 1938, in Milwaukee, the son of Victor and Emilie (Kadau) Sierpinski. He grew up in the Milwaukee area and after his schooling, he served his country in the United States Army. He was united in marriage to Rose Krohn on June 11, 1966 at St. Thomas Church in Milwaukee. Don and Rose were blessed with three loving daughters, Heidi, Dawn and Gretchen. The couple would spend the first 12 years of their marriage in the Milwaukee area and eventually moved out to Eagle in August of 1978. Don worked in a few different capacities during his working career, he spent many years at the A. O. Smith Corporation as a Computer Operator and also a Steelworker retiring in 1997. For leisure, Don enjoyed working in his garden, studying history, and exercising at the local YMCA. He was also fascinated by trains and enjoyed photographing and making albums of all the different trains he found interesting. Don was locally famous for sharing his tomato harvest with his friends and neighbors and he gifted countless tomatoes to many people over the years. He was also an active member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Palmyra where he served as the custodian for a good number of years. One of Don’s ministries at church was to collect and turn in aluminum cans and then donate the proceeds to the church. A task he enjoyed and was dedicated to. Don was a kind and friendly man. He will be dearly missed by those he leaves behind.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ronald Pinchott, 66
After a short battle with bile duct of the liver cancer (cholangiocarcinoma), Ronald Pinchott passed away on December 12, 2022, at home, surrounded by family. Ronald Frank Pinchott was born on October 26, 1956, to Frank and Rosemary (nee Ahles) Pinchott, in Rockford, Illinois. Ron was raised in Roscoe, IL. He attended St. Peters Elementary School in South Beloit and graduated from Hononegah High School in Rockton, IL.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dorothy A. Schoessow
Mrs. Dorothy Schoessow, of Mequon, passed away surrounded by her loving family in the afternoon hours of Monday, December 12, 2022 at her residence. She was 89 years old. Dorothy was born on her family farm in Cedarburg on December 25, 1932, daughter of Roland and Alinda (nee Mueller) Nieman. She grew up on Nieman Orchard, home of the “Big Red Barn”, and graduated from Cedarburg High School with the class of 1950. After high school she attended teachers’ college in Sheboygan Falls. Dorothy started teaching at a one room schoolhouse in Mequon at the age of 19, teaching all eight grades.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Lisa Marshall
Lisa Marshall, 49, of Waukesha, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice after a year-long battle with breast cancer. Lisa Marshall was born on September 10, 1973, in Waukesha, the daughter of Darrell and Judy Marshall. She was a 1991 graduate of Waukesha South High School, where she...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Kaitlin Ann Meyer
Nov. 1, 1984 - Dec. 16, 2022. Our beautiful Kaitlin entered heaven on Friday, December 16, 2022, at the age of 38 years. She was the most precious daughter of Barb and Kent Olstad. Beloved sister of Jennifer (Brad) Bacik and Lindsey Meyer. Dear aunt of Lyla and Cami Bacik and “Ol’ Kait” to Manny and Amara. Kaitlin is also loved and survived by her grandpa, Paul Good; many aunts and uncles, Paul (Susie), Patty (Jay), Greg (Barb), Tom (Sue), Kris (Allen) and Kim (Nic); and cousins, Fritz (Ashley), Eric (Lindsay), Hans, Kyle, Sarah (Bill), Dylan, Jack, Abby, Michael (Angie), Christopher (Martine), Elliot, Wesley, Julian, Mikhail and Morgan. Kait is also survived by family in Switzerland; her father Bill Meyer; and her adored Zoey.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Developer lined up for 129-acre mixed-used site
SLINGER — The village of Slinger has a developer on the line for 129 acres of mixed-use development, as well as plans coming for residential development on a long-vacant parcel and the repurposing of a lot downtown. The Slinger Plan Commission met last week, and took up discussion on...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Amy Lynn Miller, 40
Amy Lynn Miller of Cedarburg passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, in a tragic car accident at the age of 40. She was born in Milwaukee on May 19, 1982, graduated from Grafton High School in 2000, and earned her college degree from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. During her time in college, she met her best friend and love, Luke Miller, who she married on June 4, 2005. Together they had three adorable children, Madison, Sawyer, and Owen, who not only became the center of her world as a mother, but also her true passion and purpose in life. Her detailed nature, strong personality, and enormous heart created the perfect world for her family to thrive. She was the type of mother that made motherhood look easy, despite the fact that we all know it is not. She was an ultra-communicator who could organize, plan, and fulfill life in a way that you had to see to believe.
Greater Milwaukee Today
New West Bend parking rules approved
WEST BEND — Downtown West Bend will have new parking rules going into effect in the coming months, as the Common Council has passed a new ordinance for most of downtown being classified as customer parking. The Common Council met Monday evening and approved the new ordinance on downtown...
Greater Milwaukee Today
‘Investing in our businesses has a positive ripple effect’
MEQUON — Wisconsin Department of Administration officials announced this week that it toured several small businesses in Mequon last month, investing nearly $5 million in businesses in the city. DOA Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld and Deputy Secretary Chris Patton met with the owners of Let’s Celebrate, a children’s party service...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Medco Milwaukee Urgent Care Medical Clinic opens in Mequon
MEQUON - A new health care option is available for those living and working in and around Mequon. Medco Milwaukee Urgent Care Medical Clinic opened at 1340 W. Towne Square Road last week and will offer a range of services that include urgent care, primary care and more, according to a press release.
Greater Milwaukee Today
James ‘Jim’ Abott Flagg
James “Jim” Abott Flagg passed away peacefully at home with his family on December 13, 2022, at age 90. He was the loving husband of Rhoda Lenora (nee Grace) for 64 years; super dad of Judy (Mark) Menting, James John Flagg, Rhonda Flagg Roca (Francisco Sanchez Roca), and Scott Flagg (Pamela Schools); beloved grandpa of seven; and great-grandpa of three.
Greater Milwaukee Today
FBI offering $10,000 reward for Culver’s robberies suspect
MILWAUKEE — The FBI Milwaukee Division is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a serial robber around southeast Wisconsin. According to the FBI, the 6-foot-5, 300-pound white male suspect with a goatee and a black-haired buzz cut is wanted for several robberies and robbery attempts, which first began Sept. 26 at a Culver’s in Lake Mills and included the Mequon Culver’s. He has allegedly since extended his spree to a Best Buy.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Judge agrees to dismiss three counts
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge has dismissed three of six counts in a lawsuit a former Mequon couple filed in April of this year against the University School of Milwaukee after their two sons were not allowed to re-enroll for the 2021-22 school year. Craig and Kelly Robinson...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Schoemann bans TikTok on Washington County government devices
WEST BEND – County Executive Josh Schoemann announced Monday that TikTok, the social media video app, is now banned on Washington County government devices. Schoemann learned of serious issues the TikTok app presents to our national security while in discussions with U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional District and incoming chairman of the Select Committee on China, according to a press release announcing the ban.
