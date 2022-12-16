July 27, 1938 - Dec. 17, 2022. Donald V. Sierpinski, 84, of Eagle, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Linden Court in Waukesha. Don was born on July 27, 1938, in Milwaukee, the son of Victor and Emilie (Kadau) Sierpinski. He grew up in the Milwaukee area and after his schooling, he served his country in the United States Army. He was united in marriage to Rose Krohn on June 11, 1966 at St. Thomas Church in Milwaukee. Don and Rose were blessed with three loving daughters, Heidi, Dawn and Gretchen. The couple would spend the first 12 years of their marriage in the Milwaukee area and eventually moved out to Eagle in August of 1978. Don worked in a few different capacities during his working career, he spent many years at the A. O. Smith Corporation as a Computer Operator and also a Steelworker retiring in 1997. For leisure, Don enjoyed working in his garden, studying history, and exercising at the local YMCA. He was also fascinated by trains and enjoyed photographing and making albums of all the different trains he found interesting. Don was locally famous for sharing his tomato harvest with his friends and neighbors and he gifted countless tomatoes to many people over the years. He was also an active member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Palmyra where he served as the custodian for a good number of years. One of Don’s ministries at church was to collect and turn in aluminum cans and then donate the proceeds to the church. A task he enjoyed and was dedicated to. Don was a kind and friendly man. He will be dearly missed by those he leaves behind.

EAGLE, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO