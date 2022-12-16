Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Jefferies Keeps Their Buy Rating on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)
In a report released yesterday, Andrew Tsai from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI – Research Report), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $51.05. According to TipRanks, Tsai is an analyst with an average return of -1.6% and...
tipranks.com
J.P. Morgan Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Nike (NKE)
In a report released today, Matthew Boss from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Nike (NKE – Research Report), with a price target of $127.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $103.05. Boss covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as VF, Under Armour, and...
tipranks.com
RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Newell Brands (NWL)
RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Hold rating on Newell Brands (NWL – Research Report) on December 16 and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $12.61. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coty, Duckhorn Portfolio, and...
tipranks.com
RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Headwater Exploration (CDDRF)
RBC Capital analyst Luke Davis maintained a Hold rating on Headwater Exploration (CDDRF – Research Report. According to TipRanks, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 54.73% success rate. Davis covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Gran Tierra Energy, Athabasca Oil, and Tamarack Valley Energy.
tipranks.com
BTIG Keeps Their Hold Rating on Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO)
In a report released today, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO – Research Report). The company’s shares closed yesterday at $2.55. According to TipRanks, Zimmerman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 39.43% success rate. Zimmerman covers...
Americans could claim one-time payment from Wells Fargo $3.7billion pot settlement – see if you’re owed money
WELLS Fargo is facing the largest fine they've ever had to pay after 16million customers were affected by bad banking practices. The bank has been ordered to pay $3.7billion in fines and refunds to customers. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) ordered Wells Fargo to repay $2billion to consumers and...
tipranks.com
Jarden Keeps Their Buy Rating on Star Entertainment Group Limited (EHGRF)
Jarden analyst Ben Brownette maintained a Buy rating on Star Entertainment Group Limited (EHGRF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of A$3.49. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.64. Brownette covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Aristocrat Leisure Limited, Star Entertainment...
tipranks.com
Roth Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Veritone (VERI)
In a report released today, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Veritone (VERI – Research Report), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $6.37. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Blockchain, Digital Turbine, and...
tipranks.com
Mizuho Securities Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Affirm Holdings (AFRM)
In a report released today, Dan Dolev from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Affirm Holdings (AFRM – Research Report), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $9.48. According to TipRanks, Dolev is an analyst with an average return of -4.3% and...
tipranks.com
Berenberg Bank Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)
In a report released today, Zhiqiang Shu from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS – Research Report), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $30.51. Shu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arcus Biosciences, Alnylam Pharma,...
tipranks.com
Goldman Sachs Remains a Buy on Fletcher Building Limited (FRCEF)
Goldman Sachs analyst Niraj Shah maintained a Buy rating on Fletcher Building Limited (FRCEF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of A$5.90. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.06. According to TipRanks, Shah is an analyst with an average return of -5.4% and a...
tipranks.com
Jefferies Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Gentex (GNTX)
In a report released yesterday, David Kelley from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Gentex (GNTX – Research Report), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $26.64. According to TipRanks, Kelley is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a...
tipranks.com
Goldman Sachs downgrades Brambles Limited (BMBLF) to a Sell
Goldman Sachs analyst Niraj Shah downgraded Brambles Limited (BMBLF – Research Report) to a Sell yesterday and set a price target of A$10.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.74. According to TipRanks, Shah is an analyst with an average return of -5.4% and a 33.33% success...
tipranks.com
Wells Fargo Remains a Buy on Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)
In a report released today, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG – Research Report), with a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares opened today at $186.33. According to TipRanks, Greenspan is a 5-star analyst with an average...
tipranks.com
Tesla Stock Below $500 Billion? An ‘Attractive Entry Point,’ Says Morgan Stanley
Elon Musk appears ready to vacate his CEO position at Twitter. Musk took of one his periodic polls on the platform to let “the people” decide on a matter, the latest being whether he should step down as CEO of Twitter and hand over the reins to someone else. The people said yes, although taking Musk at his word has not always been the most reliable barometer so let’s see how this pans out.
tipranks.com
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings (CERE) Initiated with a Hold at Mizuho Securities
Mizuho Securities analyst Graig Suvannavejh initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings (CERE – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $31.01. Suvannavejh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axsome Therapeutics, Intra-Cellular Therapies,...
tipranks.com
Ladder Capital (LADR) Gets a Buy from JMP Securities
JMP Securities analyst Steven Delaney reiterated a Buy rating on Ladder Capital (LADR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $10.19. According to TipRanks, Delaney is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 50.21%...
tipranks.com
Wedbush Remains a Buy on Verona Pharma (VRNA)
Wedbush analyst Andreas Argyrides reiterated a Buy rating on Verona Pharma (VRNA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares opened today at $16.80. According to TipRanks, Argyrides is an analyst with an average return of -11.6% and a 40.32% success rate....
tipranks.com
LCID Up After Equity Offering
Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was up in pre-market trading on Tuesday as the EV major completed its stock offering. The company sold around 56.2 million shares for gross proceeds of approximately $600 million with its “at-the-market” equity offering program. Lucid expects to raise $1.515 billion through its capital...
tipranks.com
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Receives a Buy from Goldman Sachs
In a report released today, Andrea Tan from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL – Research Report), with a price target of $375.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $234.83. According to TipRanks, Tan is an analyst with an average return of -19.9% and...
Comments / 0