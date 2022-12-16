BALTIMORE - Homeowners in a Baltimore neighborhood are pleading for Baltimore City leaders to step in and help after their homes were condemned because of a sinkhole on North Avenue.Quentin Bell and Monique Bess are two of the homeowners suing Baltimore City.According to the lawsuit, homeowners claim Baltimore City "negligently failed to inspect and maintain the stormwater facilities running underground along East North Avenue in the City in front of the plaintiffs' properties."Three counts are listed on the lawsuit. And the homeowners are demanding judgment against the city "...in an amount greater than Seventy-Five Thousand Dollars ($75,000.00) for each...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO