local21news.com
Crews respond to building fire, possible explosion in Ephrata
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHP) — Crews in Lancaster County responded to a fire in Ephrata Borough on Tuesday, December 20. Emergency dispatchers tell CBS 21 the fire started around 7:25 p.m. on the 300 block of West Main Street. They say no one was taken to a hospital. The explosion...
Two separate accidents shutdown roads in Baltimore County
The Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company were operating on two separate car crashes in Baltimore County. Engine 291 operated on an accident on Cromwell Bridge Road at Satyr Hill Road.
SINKHOLE SUIT: Baltimore Homeowner Suing City, Report Says
A Baltimore homeowner whose property was destroyed by a sinkhole over the summer is now suing the city for restitution, according to a report by WMAR. Nine families on the 700 block of North Avenue were displaced after a massive sinkhole opened suddenly on July 5, as Daily Voice has reported.
Baltimore City Denies Help To Sinkhole Homeowners Stuck Paying For Condemned Homes
Homeowners in a Baltimore neighborhood are pleading for City leaders to step up and help after being denied assistance claims following the condemning of several homes due to an underground sinkhole caused by infrastructure issues, reports WJZ.Several homeowners are suing the city of Baltimore afte…
Small Dog Knocks Over Smoldering Sage, Sparks Montgomery County Apartment Fire: Officials
Authorities say that a small dog may have been the culprit that led to a partial evacuation of an apartment complex in Montgomery County. First responders from the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services were called to the scene of a fire at the Waterford Towers apartment complex in the 14000 block of Castle Boulevard in Burtonsville on Monday, Dec. 19, according to a department spokesperson.
foxbaltimore.com
City resident weighs in on uptick in rideshare carjackings and robberies
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At two o'clock this afternoon, the FBI and Baltimore Police Department will release new details concerning rideshare carjackings and robberies. This is in response to a recent spike in that type of crime, like the incident getting national attention at the Horseshoe Casino a few weeks ago.
WBAL Radio
Baltimore gas station owner speaks on crime, residents wanting his business closed
A Baltimore BP gas station where a man was killed last week remained open for business amid calls from the community to shut it down. Al Stevenson, 56, was inside the gas station on Havenwood Road at the Northwood Commons Shopping Center on Dec. 11 when someone fatally shot him through a window. Another man was injured in the gunfire.
Residents sue Baltimore City after denied assistance when sinkhole caused home to be condemned
BALTIMORE - Homeowners in a Baltimore neighborhood are pleading for Baltimore City leaders to step in and help after their homes were condemned because of a sinkhole on North Avenue.Quentin Bell and Monique Bess are two of the homeowners suing Baltimore City.According to the lawsuit, homeowners claim Baltimore City "negligently failed to inspect and maintain the stormwater facilities running underground along East North Avenue in the City in front of the plaintiffs' properties."Three counts are listed on the lawsuit. And the homeowners are demanding judgment against the city "...in an amount greater than Seventy-Five Thousand Dollars ($75,000.00) for each...
Confused Man Shot In Head Takes Himself To Baltimore Hospital
A confused man who thought he had been hit by a blunt object took himself to the hospital after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say. On Monday, Dec. 19, around 4:45 p.m., Northwest District officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Reisterstown Road to investigate reports of gunfire in the area, according to Baltimore police.
foxbaltimore.com
1 Person rescued from Inner Harbor Tuesday afternoon
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was rescued from the water in the Inner Harbor on Tuesday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Fire Department. The department says fire crews are rescuing the person from the water near E Lombard St & S President St. The has been no update on...
foxbaltimore.com
Data shows sharp rise in shoplifting at Towson Town Center in 2022
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — New crime data shows a sharp rise in shoplifting at a Baltimore County mall this year. According to data from Baltimore County Police, 86 incidents of shoplifting were reported at Towson Town Center between January 1, 2021 and October 10, 2021. During that same 10-month...
local21news.com
Blaze rips through Edge of Town Plaza in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews are still on scene trying to subdue a large-scale working commercial fire that is tearing through the Edge of Town shopping plaza. The plaza blaze, located on the 5200 block of Baltimore Pike, alerted police at around 9:35 a.m. Dispatch says that...
local21news.com
Cause of fire in Lancaster County under investigation, authorities say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say the cause of a fire in Ephrata is under investigation. According to authorities, emergency crews were called to the 300 block of West Main Street for a fire with reports of someone being trapped inside just before 7:30 PM on December 20.
foxbaltimore.com
2 suspects target man in East Baltimore armed carjacking
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — 2 suspects carjacked a man in Belair-Edison Monday evening, police say. According to police, just after 6:30 p.m., a 42-year-old man parked his vehicle and began walking near the intersection of Chesterfield Avenue and Belair Road. As he was walking, a vehicle approached and two men...
One Hospitalized At MD Trauma Center Following Shooting In Edgewood, Sheriff Says (DEVELOPING)
One person was transported to an area trauma center following a reported shooting in Harford County on Tuesday night. Police say that deputies from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 2800 block of Majesty Lane in Edgewood shortly before 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 to investigate a reported shooting.
foxbaltimore.com
Howard County Fire shares space heater safety tips following house fire
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Howard County Fire and EMS is warning residents on the dangers of space heaters as the months grow colder. Earlier this year, fire officials responded to a Columbia, Maryland house fire. Once on scene, firefighters discovered a space heater fire that had spread from the heater to a small section of carpeting.
baltimorebrew.com
Community anger grows over planned sale of Grove Park Elementary School to an Ohio nursing home chain
PART 1: City officials are accused of favoring the Ohio company at the expense of a small, proud northwest Baltimore neighborhood. School bells rang out on a recent morning at Grove Park Elementary, a poignant sound since the building has been closed the last two years and no one was inside.
Three dogs and a cat were rescued from smoke-filled home
Four animals rescued from a smoke-filled home in South Baltimore as firefighters battle flames at neighboring rowhome.
foxbaltimore.com
Attempted murder under investigation in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An attempted murder is under investigation in Baltimore County, police announced Tuesday. Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department, Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding a Monday evening shooting. Police were called to the scene near Willow Oak Road at about 4:30 p.m., after...
foxbaltimore.com
Man hospitalized following Baltimore County shooting, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot in Baltimore County Tuesday afternoon, police confirm. Officers responded to the scene of a reported shooting at about 4:30 p.m. near Willow Oak Road. Once on scene, officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to...
