Baltimore, MD

Daily Voice

Small Dog Knocks Over Smoldering Sage, Sparks Montgomery County Apartment Fire: Officials

Authorities say that a small dog may have been the culprit that led to a partial evacuation of an apartment complex in Montgomery County. First responders from the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services were called to the scene of a fire at the Waterford Towers apartment complex in the 14000 block of Castle Boulevard in Burtonsville on Monday, Dec. 19, according to a department spokesperson.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

City resident weighs in on uptick in rideshare carjackings and robberies

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At two o'clock this afternoon, the FBI and Baltimore Police Department will release new details concerning rideshare carjackings and robberies. This is in response to a recent spike in that type of crime, like the incident getting national attention at the Horseshoe Casino a few weeks ago.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Residents sue Baltimore City after denied assistance when sinkhole caused home to be condemned

BALTIMORE - Homeowners in a Baltimore neighborhood are pleading for Baltimore City leaders to step in and help after their homes were condemned because of a sinkhole on North Avenue.Quentin Bell and Monique Bess are two of the homeowners suing Baltimore City.According to the lawsuit,  homeowners claim Baltimore City "negligently failed to inspect and maintain the stormwater facilities running underground along East North Avenue in the City in front of the plaintiffs' properties."Three counts are listed on the lawsuit. And the homeowners are demanding judgment against the city  "...in an amount greater than Seventy-Five Thousand Dollars ($75,000.00) for each...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Confused Man Shot In Head Takes Himself To Baltimore Hospital

A confused man who thought he had been hit by a blunt object took himself to the hospital after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say. On Monday, Dec. 19, around 4:45 p.m., Northwest District officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Reisterstown Road to investigate reports of gunfire in the area, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 Person rescued from Inner Harbor Tuesday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was rescued from the water in the Inner Harbor on Tuesday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Fire Department. The department says fire crews are rescuing the person from the water near E Lombard St & S President St. The has been no update on...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Data shows sharp rise in shoplifting at Towson Town Center in 2022

TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — New crime data shows a sharp rise in shoplifting at a Baltimore County mall this year. According to data from Baltimore County Police, 86 incidents of shoplifting were reported at Towson Town Center between January 1, 2021 and October 10, 2021. During that same 10-month...
TOWSON, MD
local21news.com

Blaze rips through Edge of Town Plaza in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews are still on scene trying to subdue a large-scale working commercial fire that is tearing through the Edge of Town shopping plaza. The plaza blaze, located on the 5200 block of Baltimore Pike, alerted police at around 9:35 a.m. Dispatch says that...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
foxbaltimore.com

2 suspects target man in East Baltimore armed carjacking

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — 2 suspects carjacked a man in Belair-Edison Monday evening, police say. According to police, just after 6:30 p.m., a 42-year-old man parked his vehicle and began walking near the intersection of Chesterfield Avenue and Belair Road. As he was walking, a vehicle approached and two men...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Howard County Fire shares space heater safety tips following house fire

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Howard County Fire and EMS is warning residents on the dangers of space heaters as the months grow colder. Earlier this year, fire officials responded to a Columbia, Maryland house fire. Once on scene, firefighters discovered a space heater fire that had spread from the heater to a small section of carpeting.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Attempted murder under investigation in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An attempted murder is under investigation in Baltimore County, police announced Tuesday. Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department, Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding a Monday evening shooting. Police were called to the scene near Willow Oak Road at about 4:30 p.m., after...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

