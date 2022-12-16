Read full article on original website
Sheriff’s Office: Georgia man charged with murder for shooting his friend in the head
Paulding County Deputies arrested a Paulding man on charges he murdered his friend in the early morning hours of Dec. 18. What happened?: On Saturday, Dec. 17, the victim, Dane Michael Patrick Kellum and some friends went to a home on Mill Point Drive in Dallas to visit David Ayers May who is the homeowner at the Mill Pointe Drive address.
Suspected gang member arrested after threats to kill police
A suspected gang member was arrested after reportedly threatening to kill police who were searching for a missing child. Courtney Nashay Tinsley, 19, is charged with terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, obstruction of officers and marijuana possession, according to jail documents. The incident occurred on Dec. 16, when investigators with the...
Clayton County jail employees fired after investigation into inmate’s death
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Sherriff’s Office announced Monday that several jail employees were fired after an inmate died in November. Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials said 38-year-old inmate Terry lee Thurmond of Hapeville attempted to jump from the second floor of the jail when other inmates and officers attempted to stop him.
Former Georgia church employee accused of stealing over $25K from organization
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was indicted last week after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a church. According to the indictment obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Peggy Coker Hicks was employed at Union Hill Church from 2012 to 2019. During that time, she served as the financial treasurer.
Police: One person shot outside Atlanta’s Club OPIUM
ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting after a man was shot early Sunday outside Club OPIUM. At approximately 3:36 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot at 150 Central Ave. Officers found a man who was shot in the buttock. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Man shot after fight breaks out outside Atlanta club, police say
ATLANTA — A chaotic scene in front of an Atlanta nightclub ended with a man shot in the leg overnight. Atlanta Police said they were working to clear the intersection of Central Avenue and M.L.K. Jr. Drive in order to let a firetruck pass through, when a fight suddenly broke out among a crowd in front of Opium, a nearby club.
Wanted murder suspect Jawuandre Kelly arrested in DeKalb County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted murder suspect has been arrested. Authorities were searching for Jawuandre Kelly in connection with a July murder in Girard, Georgia. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office took him into custody Friday, December 16. He’s expected to be extradited to Burke County Saturday afternoon. […]
14, 16-year-old teens dead, others injured after shootout at southwest Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have confirmed with Channel 2 Action News that multiple teens were shot in southwest Atlanta at an apartment complex. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to the scene at 3000 Continental Colony Parkway after reports of people being shot...
Charges filed against former APD officer in man’s 2019 shooting death
ATLANTA — A Fulton County grand jury has indicted a former Atlanta police officer after a man was shot and killed in 2019. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston confirmed with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office that Sung Kim faces involuntary manslaughter and violation of oath charges in the death of 21-year-old Jimmy Atchison.
Police release video of suspected shooter in 15-year-old’s death at Morrow party
Nearly two weeks after a fatal shooting outside a Clayton County party attended by hundreds of local high schoolers, police have shared security video of the suspect.
1 dead, 10 seriously injured in fiery Clayton County crash, cops say
One person was killed and 10 others were injured Saturday morning in a Clayton County crash, police said....
Video shows deadly Clayton County shooting where 15-year-old died
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A video released by Clayton County Police showed the suspected shooter at a birthday party where a 15-year-old girl was killed earlier this month. Police said they believe the person firing in the video was shooting in 15-year-old Laila Harris' direction. They released two angles of the video, hoping that someone from the public would recognize the person in the shots.
Woman found dead in car in Union City; driver arrested
A man was arrested Saturday morning after a woman was found dead inside the vehicle he was driving in Union City, police...
New Georgia House member arrested on drug and theft charges
An incoming Georgia state representative has been arrested after investigators said he stole prescription narcotics at the retirement complex he manages.
Investigation underway after female found dead in a parked car in South Fulton
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after South Fulton police officials say a female was found dead inside a parked car in South Fulton on Saturday morning. Officials tell Atlanta News First, around 10:40 a.m. officers responded to a call about a “possible deceased female.”...
Athens-Clarke firefighters battling fire at local lumber business
CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters from the Athens-Clarke County Fire Department told Channel 2 Action News they are battling another fire at Hogan Lumber. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officials said the fire is at 325 Tallassee Road and they are asking people to...
Unknown woman’s body found inside car on popular highway in Union City, police say
UNION CITY, Ga. — Union City Police Department has started an investigation after an unknown woman’s body was found inside a car. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Just before 11 a.m. on Saturday, officers with Union City received a call from the City...
Massive fire at a business complex in Athens-Clarke County under investigation
ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters battled a massive fire at a business complex in Athens-Clarke County on Sunday evening. According to Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services, the fire happened at 325 Tallassee Rd. It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured. Officials have not said what started the fire.
Missing 11-year-old who disappeared with man still believed to be in Georgia
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department said it believes an 11-year-old girl who disappeared with an adult man is still in Georgia. The parents of R’Kayla Briggs told Channel 2′s Tom Jones on Wednesday they believe she is with a 22-year-old man. Initially, the...
Man arrested for mail theft in Athens-Clarke County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested for mail theft in Athens-Clarke County. Joseph Webb is accused of stealing letters and packages from Bogart residents over the course of several months. he has been charged with multiple counts of mail theft and financial transaction card theft.
