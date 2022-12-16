ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
Beach Radio

Florida man busted in New Jersey after being found with 10,000 fentanyl pills

A Florida man has been arrested in New Jersey after being found with a massive amount of fentanyl pills. Shane Smith, 33, of Daytona Beach has been arrested and charged with two counts of Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance after an investigation led to him being spotted with 10,000 fentanyl pills which are worth about $40,000 on the streets, according to multi agency release by Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw, Ricky J. Patel, Special Agent-in-Charge of the Newark Field Office of United States Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and Mount Laurel Police Chief Stephen Riedener.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Beach Radio

NJ Reentry needs winter donations for prisoner release program

The New Jersey Reentry Corporation (NJRC), a non-profit agency chaired by former New Jersey Governor Jim McGreevey, aims to remove all barriers to employment for citizens returning from jail or prison. “I am most grateful for your commitment, dedication and hard work to the 15,000+ people we are privileged to...
KEARNY, NJ
Beach Radio

Pennington School grad shot to death at Hopewell Township, NJ nature preserve

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — The shocking death of a Pennington School graduate at a nature preserve last night is under investigation by homicide detectives. Phillip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, was shot and killed Saturday evening at around 7 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. He graduated from the Pennington School this past June after attending for his junior and senior years, a school spokesperson confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, OH
Beach Radio

Check Out The Top Ten Places For a Family Trip in New Jersey

So this is a pretty cool story, the best place to take the family in New Jersey. Microsoft Bing Travel has put together the ultimate guide to bringing the family to Jersey for a fun getaway. This list of ten places has something for everyone from different locations. From history to nature to boardwalks and beaches, check out the list of great places to visit here in the Garden State.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

5 NJ rail stations getting federal dollars to improve access

NJ Transit is receiving $34.1 million in federal grants to help improve accessibility for people with disabilities and mobility needs at select rail stations. The Biden Administration on Monday announced $686 million going out to nine states, the first round of funding for the All Stations Accessibility Program. The New...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

Which would you buy? New beers spark classic Central Jersey debate

As if alcohol doesn't start enough trouble, a set of brews set to launch on Friday is bound to give new life to an age-old war: whether or not there is a Central Jersey. Departed Soles Brewing Company, located in Jersey City, has teamed up with a couple other breweries in the Garden State to create two beers that will be around for a limited time.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy