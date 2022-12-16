Read full article on original website
Florida man busted in New Jersey after being found with 10,000 fentanyl pills
A Florida man has been arrested in New Jersey after being found with a massive amount of fentanyl pills. Shane Smith, 33, of Daytona Beach has been arrested and charged with two counts of Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance after an investigation led to him being spotted with 10,000 fentanyl pills which are worth about $40,000 on the streets, according to multi agency release by Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw, Ricky J. Patel, Special Agent-in-Charge of the Newark Field Office of United States Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and Mount Laurel Police Chief Stephen Riedener.
Wall, NJ Police Sergeant charged with embezzling $75,000 from local PBA
A Wall Township Police Sergeant has been charged with second-degree Theft by Unlawful Taking after allegedly embezzling more than $75,000 from the very PBA chapter he was with, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago. An investigation began after the Wall Township PBA Local No. 234 gave a receipt of...
At-risk beach in Monmouth County, NJ about to get pumped with sand
LONG BRANCH — A New Jersey beach that's considered to be one of the most vulnerable to storms is about to get the makeover it needs. Beach replenishment in the Elberon section of Long Branch is expected to begin in the new year and wrap up by March 1, officials announced on Tuesday.
Toms River, NJ men, standing next to car, killed on Parkway
Two Toms River men were killed Sunday afternoon in a crash on the northbound Garden State Parkway. State Police said a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Jerome Digiovanni, 75, was stopped at 1:30 p.m. in the right shoulder and right travel lane near Exit 98 (Route 195/Route 34) in Wall. Digiovanni...
NJ corrections officer admits lying about ‘brutal and vicious’ assault on youth
TRENTON — A former senior corrections officer at one of the state’s youth prison facilities in Burlington County has admitted to hitting an inmate in the head twice while the youth’s hands were cuffed behind him. Jason Parks, of Gibbstown, then submitted a fake incident report and...
NJ Reentry needs winter donations for prisoner release program
The New Jersey Reentry Corporation (NJRC), a non-profit agency chaired by former New Jersey Governor Jim McGreevey, aims to remove all barriers to employment for citizens returning from jail or prison. “I am most grateful for your commitment, dedication and hard work to the 15,000+ people we are privileged to...
Jersey City, NJ councilman cited for hitting parked car despite leaving note
JERSEY CITY — A city councilman who left a note with his name and number after hitting a parked car is facing three summonses including leaving the scene of an accident. James Solomon, who represents Ward E, said that he took his children to Lee Sims Chocolates on Bergen Avenue for holiday shopping on Saturday morning.
Middletown, NJ Police looking for relentless car theft, home burglary suspects
Middletown Police are investigating as series of attempted burglaries, car thefts, motor vehicle burglaries, and even home burglaries in the Oak Hill and Lincroft sections of town that took place in the early hours of Sunday morning. It was around 3:55 am that police said they received a report of...
Amazing! The Oldest High School in New Jersey is Among Most Historic in America
When it comes to history here in the United States, New Jersey usually has a hand in it. As one of the original colonies, New Jersey is a part of the nation's history and when it comes to education, there's no surprise we have deep history here in the Garden State.
Pennington School grad shot to death at Hopewell Township, NJ nature preserve
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — The shocking death of a Pennington School graduate at a nature preserve last night is under investigation by homicide detectives. Phillip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, was shot and killed Saturday evening at around 7 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. He graduated from the Pennington School this past June after attending for his junior and senior years, a school spokesperson confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.
NJ ex-con tells lawmakers to pump brakes on harsher auto-theft penalties for minors
Since finishing a 30-year prison sentence in 2018, Antonne Henshaw has been working to keep today's youth off the wrong path. As part of his latest advocacy efforts, Henshaw is urging New Jersey lawmakers to take their foot off the gas with some of their proposals aimed at tackling New Jersey's growing problem of automobile thefts.
‘Bling’ bishop who lives in NJ mansion charged with ripping off parishioners
A Brooklyn pastor who lives in the lap of luxury in New Jersey was charged Monday with defrauding a parishioner out of $90,000 in retirement funds and getting a half-million dollar loan from another. Lamor Whitehead, 45, of Paramus, convinced a woman to turn over funds in order to invest...
10 Mexican Restaurants from the Jersey Shore Made the Best of NJ List
New Jersey has some of the best Mexican restaurants. I have several friends who love Mexican and for their birthdays we always find a delicious "new" Mexican restaurant that we haven't tried before. Recently, bestofnj.com did the "best" Mexican restaurants in New Jersey. One of the restaurants that made the...
Ocean County, NJ Mayors express strong concern and opposition to Offshore Wind Farms
There are several offshore wind turbines along the southern part of the Jersey Shore in Atlantic City, but with word circulating hinting at the idea of Offshore Wind Farms coming to Ocean County, there are mayors looking to nip the proposal in the bud right now. Concern Number One: Optics.
Freehold, NJ may soon enact ordinance to add vaccine program for feral animals
Tonight could be the night or soon thereafter where a program would be enacted in the borough of Freehold putting in mandates when it comes to stray and feral animals. An ordinance could possibly be enacted tonight as public comments are welcome at the borough council meeting. In short, Freehold...
Come gather as a community for the Ocean County Homeless Persons Memorial Service
This time of the year is the most challenging for the homeless population battling the cold/freezing temperatures, various weather elements such as snow, and longer hours where it's dark outside. Many of them can't find or don't know where a shelter is, many of them sadly die from being out...
Affordable Veterans Housing Project being planned in Middletown, NJ
There may soon be a more cost-efficient option for our military men and women who have served our country to call home here at the Jersey Shore. The governing body in Middletown Township has passed an ordinance which will allow the Middletown Redevelopment Corporation to move forward on the Affordable Veterans Housing Project.
Check Out The Top Ten Places For a Family Trip in New Jersey
So this is a pretty cool story, the best place to take the family in New Jersey. Microsoft Bing Travel has put together the ultimate guide to bringing the family to Jersey for a fun getaway. This list of ten places has something for everyone from different locations. From history to nature to boardwalks and beaches, check out the list of great places to visit here in the Garden State.
5 NJ rail stations getting federal dollars to improve access
NJ Transit is receiving $34.1 million in federal grants to help improve accessibility for people with disabilities and mobility needs at select rail stations. The Biden Administration on Monday announced $686 million going out to nine states, the first round of funding for the All Stations Accessibility Program. The New...
Which would you buy? New beers spark classic Central Jersey debate
As if alcohol doesn't start enough trouble, a set of brews set to launch on Friday is bound to give new life to an age-old war: whether or not there is a Central Jersey. Departed Soles Brewing Company, located in Jersey City, has teamed up with a couple other breweries in the Garden State to create two beers that will be around for a limited time.
