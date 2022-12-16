Read full article on original website
Related
WTVCFOX
Weather Alert: Arctic cold and bitter Wind Chill on the way
WEATHER ALERT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT TO SATURDAY: BITTERLY COLD TEMPS & WIND CHILL. An Arctic Cold Front will move through the Tennessee Valley Thursday Night through Friday morning. This will produce a mix of rain to snow showers as Arctic air quickly spills in and temperatures plummet. Accumulations of snow will be low, perhaps an inch or two in mountains (Plateau). Mainly trace in the valley's. It is very possible the roadways could be just warm enough to melt the snow as it falls, but with the harsh cold after, ice could form. Just be aware that late Thursday to early Friday could be impactful for travel with that potential for "flash freezing".
WTVCFOX
Georgia gas prices continue decline for Christmas week
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — Gas prices in Georgia continue to drop as the Christmas holiday approaches this week. Georgia drivers are now paying an average of $2.78 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, marking a 10-cent decrease from a week ago. The average is also 36 cents less than...
WTVCFOX
Cast & blast in the Mississippi Delta
TUNICA, Miss. — Serious outdoorsmen are always in a quandary in the wintertime. Most of us love to hunt - whether it be deer, ducks, rabbits or squirrels - wintertime is prime time. And based on hunting seasons, it is the only time to partake of those outdoor pasttimes.
WTVCFOX
State regulators approve $1.8B Georgia Power rate increase
ATLANTA — The Georgia Public Service Commission approved a $1.8 billion Georgia Power Co. rate increase Tuesday, raising rates by 12% over three years after tweaking an agreement between the company and commission staff to give the company more of what it wanted. This change will affect customers in...
WTVCFOX
Number of guns found at Tennessee airports hits high in 2022
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — More than 350 guns have been found in passengers' carry-on luggage at security checkpoints at Tennessee's major airports this year, marking an all-time high, federal officials said. The 353 guns found so far this year at airports in Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville, Chattanooga and the Tri-Cities area...
WTVCFOX
Police: Crashed car found in Oregon has no connection to Idaho quadruple murder
EUGENE, Ore. (KVAL) — Authorities in Idaho announced on Tuesday a white Hyundai Elantra involved in a crash in Oregon has no connection to the quadruple murder of four college students in mid-November. The Eugene Police Department said they were initially made aware of the car during the weekend...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee man accused of setting Christmas tree, child's presents on fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee man has been arrested after allegedly setting a family's Christmas tree and gifts on fire. The Dyersburg Police Department (DPD) reports the man was an acquaintance of the woman and her brother who had earlier in the day been involved in an altercation. The man went to...
WTVCFOX
Mother distraught after seeing her child's living conditions at Tennessee DCS
A mother who wishes to remain anonymous says her daughter lives in tough conditions 12 hours a day while in the Tennessee Department of Children's Services (DCS) custody with just a mat on the floor. The mother says she was heartbroken after seeing her child living in these conditions because...
Comments / 0