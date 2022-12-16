Read full article on original website
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis
Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Signs With New Team
Kostas Antetokounmpo (Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother) was recently waived by the Chicago Bulls and has now signed with Fenerbahçe Basketball.
Former Golden State Warriors NBA Champion Signs With New Team
Former 2017 NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors Ian Clark has signed a deal with the Adelaide 36ers in the NBL.
SB Nation
Plot Twist: Russell Westbrook might just end up saving the Lakers season
Russell Westbrook may save the Los Angeles Lakers season. A statement like that was unfathomable just a couple of months ago, but that is where we may be heading. I recently wrote about three possible trade options that the Lakers may have considered, and one included trading Westbrook. But, for me, that was the worst of the trade scenarios because of one big unknown: how long Anthony Davis would stay healthy.
SB Nation
Patrick Beverley hit Chris Paul with the ‘too small’ taunt while down 26 points
Patrick Beverley really does not like Chris Paul. Anyone who follows the NBA knows this well. Beverley famously shoved Paul in the back during the 2021 NBA Playoffs, and might have gained even more notoriety for becoming an ESPN talking head last spring just to trash talk CP3’s game.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Are Pissed At Jeanie Buss And Rob Pelinka For Failing LeBron James And Anthony Davis This Season
Los Angeles basketball is in a pretty rough state right now. As the science experiment continues to operate in Clipperland, the Lakers are considering all their options amid the latest development of Anthony Davis. After suffering a foot injury in Friday's 126-108 win over the Nuggets, Davis left the game...
BREAKING: Russell Westbrook's Updated Injury Status For Lakers-Suns Game
Russell Westbrook has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns.
SB Nation
Robert Griffin III is becoming the Magic Johnson of NFL Twitter
Magic Johnson has long been one of the NBA world’s best, strangest Twitter accounts. Magic offers his musings about basketball, often with a bold social media approach which can only be described as “imagine if your grandparents tweeted and didn’t know the internet exists.”. Sometimes he’s supplying...
SB Nation
How to watch every NFL and NBA game this Christmas weekend
Christmas Day is around the corner, and once again the dilemma that has confused the worlds’ smartest thinkers and philosophers has come around again: how do you possibly fit all of the Christmas Day activities and festivities into the Christmas Day sports schedule?. This is the second year of...
NBC Sports
Ultimate blooper: Draymond passes ball to Raptors coach Nurse
Through three quarters Sunday in Toronto, the Warriors had 26 assists on 35 made field goals, and Draymond Green was hoping it had been 27 dimes on 36 shots. The problem for Green is that no teammate was in the vicinity of his pass midway through the third quarter. With...
Texans Nearly Stun Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, Fall in Overtime Heartbreaker
The Houston Texans nearly did the impossible for the second straight week on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
WATCH: Incredibly Wholesome Interaction Between Kevin Durant and Young Fan
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant got an amazing reaction from this young fan before the Toronto Raptors game
SB Nation
The Pistons put a menorah and spinning globe on jumbotron for Kyrie Irving’s free throws
Kyrie Irving has cast a long shadow over the NBA this season. After sitting out most of last year because he refused to get the Covid vaccine, the Brooklyn Nets superstar somehow caused an even bigger controversy this year when tweeted out a link to a film loaded with antisemitic material.
Photos: Meet Dak Prescott's Private Significant Other
Sunday was not a good day for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys lost to the Jaguars in overtime on Sunday afternoon. Prescott threw the game-ending interception, which was returned for a pick-six in overtime. Dallas is still 10-4, though, and in good position for the playoffs. The...
