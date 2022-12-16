Read full article on original website
Apple has changed its high-end Mac Pro hardware plans, says report
It's been two years since Apple said its transition from Intel to its own Arm-based silicon would be complete, but the high-end Mac Pro still hasn't moved off Intel. As ZDNET's David Gewirtz recently noted, the 2019 Mac Pro desktop is now the last Intel-only machine in Apple's line-up. It's questionable how many people would buy it, but it's also the only model that supports up to 1.5TB RAM with expansion slots.
When will Microsoft end support for your version of Windows or Office?
This post has been completely updated and republished several times since its initial publication in 2013. Most recent update: Dec. 19, 2022. And then there were two. Two supported Microsoft desktop operating systems, that is. As of Jan. 10, 2023, Microsoft will stop issuing security updates for Windows 8.1. (Support...
Want Deepin Desktop without privacy worries? Try ExTiX Linux
Back in 2018, a YouTuber who went by the name QuidsUp posted a video alleging that Deepin Linux was spyware that sent information from the desktop operating system back to servers in China via the CNZZ tracker. Since then, it's been rumored that CNZZ has been removed from Deepin Linux. Deepin's response was that the collection of data was similar to what Google does with Analytics for collecting anonymized data.
Linux-based tablets: Pine64 says its PineTab 2 tablet is a 'complete' redesign
Pine64 has announced it is making the Linux-based PineTab 2, which is the successor to the original PineTab that didn't make it through the post-pandemic chip shortage. Pine64, which makes numerous developer-friendly pieces of kit, is billing the PineTab 2 as much more than just a specifications upgrade due to its new design, including a metal chassis that has two "snap-tabs" for easily releasing the back to access internals for repairs and upgrades.
Future of your laptop? Dell's modular concept PC comes apart like building blocks
In pursuit of sustainable product design, Dell has highlighted how it's using telemetry and robotics to speed up laptop repairs by showcasing updates to its concept laptop 'Luna'. Some Dell laptops, like the 2017 Latitude E5270, have a repairability score of 10 out of 10 from right to repair advocate...
Video meetings don't work, so can the metaverse do better? Here's what I found
I'm sitting in a beach-side office, chatting with business journalists and some of Meta's technology experts. A few minutes earlier, I'd been with the same group looking out the window onto what looked like a futuristic version of San Francisco. Welcome to the next-generation workplace -- or at least Meta's...
TikTok gives users another small peek into its algorithm's powerful mechanics
When scrolling the bottomless pit of videos on your TikTok #ForYou page, you've probably seen a video that makes you wonder, "What am I watching that would make this weird video show up on my For You page?" Today, TikTok announced that you can find the answer to that question...
19 solid laptops for everyone on your holiday list (including one for $179)
The holiday season is fast approaching and before we know it, Christmas will be here. While the holidays are about appreciating our friends and family, there can be a financial element, too: With the cost of living and economic turmoil, many of us are saving our dollars where we can.
How to force-quit applications in Windows
Here's a common problem we've all run into. You're using an application in Windows when it just stops working. Maybe an error message pops up saying that the application isn't responding, or perhaps it just freezes with no sign as to when or if it may recover. At best, the freeze only affects the application itself so you can still use other Windows programs and features. At worst, your entire system may lock up with no clear way to recover. Yes, this situation is frustrating, but there are ways to bounce back.
LinkedIn has massively cut the time it takes to detect security threats. Here's how it did it
Protecting against phishing, malware and other cyber threats is a difficult cybersecurity challenge for any organization -- but when your business has over 20,000 employees and runs a service used by almost a billion people, the challenge is even tougher. But that's precisely the challenge that's facing LinkedIn: the world's...
iPad (2022) vs. iPad Air (2022): Which one's really better for you?
Apple might have more individual tablet models out now than at any other time in its history. Confusing things further is the fact that some lines, including the two we'll be looking at today, have converged to the point where it's hard to tell them apart just by looking at them. That said, big differences in internal components, peripheral support, and overall capabilities mean these seemingly identical devices are better for very different users with very different priorities. Our goal today is to help you decide, based on your own personal needs and budget, which of these two models is the best fit for you.
Apple iPhone 14 vs. Garmin inReach Messenger: Which satellite communication tool is right for you?
With the launch of the iPhone 14 lineup, Apple launched its Emergency SOS via Satellite service that allows iPhone 14 users to send and receive text messages with first responders when they're off the grid. In fact, there are already two known instances of the feature being used to rescue people.
Lenovo's smart light strip is 84% off right now
Now that I've set up smart lighting throughout my house, I cannot imagine going back to "dumb" lights. Looking to upgrade your home but don't want to spend a major amount of cash ahead of the holidays? Lenovo's smart light strip just dropped by 84% to only $8 right now.
Save $50: Click yes on 50% off the Logitech G604 wireless optical gaming mouse
If you're looking for a last-minute gift for the gamer in your family this holiday season, you're in luck. Right now, the Logitech G604 Lightspeed wireless optical gaming mouse just dropped from $100 to only $50 during Best Buy's Last Minute holiday sale. Featuring 15 programmable controls including six thumb...
Odd and interesting gift ideas for the hobbyist hacker in your life
While hackers are often associated with criminal acts, it's important to remember the difference between white hat and black hat activities. These days, with cyberattacks increasing in scope and complexity, we need professional, ethical hackers to help protect the day-to-day services we all use. And we especially need to encourage younger people who are curious about in this field.
5 ways AirTags can simplify your life (beyond tracking keys)
How many times a week do you ask yourself "Where did I put my (insert lost item here)?" I know my daily tally is too high to even count. Fortunately, my most essential tech gadgets have built-in tracking capabilities, but what about the devices that don't?. Apple AirTags' thin, pocket-sized...
Traveling for the holidays? Save $30 on the Anker 737 portable power bank
I'm always on the go, and I need a power source that keeps my tech running at full speed. Since I missed out on the discount during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, I've been stalking the Anker 737 portable power bank, hoping the price would drop from $150. This week, my wishes came true -- it dropped by $30 to only $120.
The 13 best Chromebook last-minute holiday deals
Chromebooks may not be the most powerful laptops on the market, but they're excellent options for students, casual home users, and mobile professionals. With Chrome OS, you can run Android apps, as well as access GSuite programs like Docs, Sheets, and Google Drive to save your projects automatically to the cloud.
Google brings client-side encryption to Gmail for Workspace
Google is rolling out what it calls client-side encryption (CSE), giving Workspace customers the ability to use their own encryption to shield their data before it reaches Google's servers. With client-side encryption (CSE) enabled, the email body, attachments, and inline images are encrypted. The email header, subject, timestamps, and recipients...
Google brilliantly shows Apple how to look forward
Crazy? Confusing? Uplifting after the pandemic was finally deemed to have receded? Miserable because you quiet-quit and then got quiet-fired?. For tech companies, it's all seemed relatively sobering. They began to realize their glory might be finite. Their employees began to realize their jobs might be finite too. Some companies,...
