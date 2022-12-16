Apple might have more individual tablet models out now than at any other time in its history. Confusing things further is the fact that some lines, including the two we'll be looking at today, have converged to the point where it's hard to tell them apart just by looking at them. That said, big differences in internal components, peripheral support, and overall capabilities mean these seemingly identical devices are better for very different users with very different priorities. Our goal today is to help you decide, based on your own personal needs and budget, which of these two models is the best fit for you.

18 HOURS AGO