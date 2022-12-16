Read full article on original website
Hopkins County Chamber Connection 12.21
Butch, Amanda, and Jaci at the Chamber of Commerce wish everyone a happy Christmas and a wonderful new year! Count your blessings during this season and embrace your loved ones. Christmas Activities. Doerksen Hospice is hosting a sock drive benefitting our area oncology clinics, dialysis centers, and nursing homes, and...
Hearing For Accused Wood County Constable
Quitman held a Monday afternoon status hearing in the case of Wood County Precinct 2 Constable Kelly Smith. A grand jury indicted him for allegedly directing his K-9 partner to “bite a suspect who did not pose a threat that warranted use of the police dog.” The indictment alleges the actions resulted in “unnecessary bodily injury to the suspect.” Constable Smith’s attorney said Smith sustained a broken finger and a knee injury during the incident, and his actions were all in compliance with K-9 handler standards.”
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Sulphur Springs Police responded to the 1000 block of South Davis to an active domestic disturbance. They found a woman locked inside a car with her head bleeding. Her husband had knocked out a window of the car with a golf club. He also threw a pumpkin to prevent her from leaving. The man entered his house, but officers later arrested him on a misdemeanor charge of deadly conduct.
Wood County Woman Arrested For Trafficking
A Wood County woman is in the Smith County Jail for allegedly assisting in the sex trafficking of a minor. The state has charged Carly Sofia Loughmiller of Hawkins with the trafficking of persons. Her bond is $450,000, and her arrest resulted from an extensive investigation by Texas Rangers, Smith County DA’s Office, Homeland Security, and other agencies.
Titus County Jail Bookings
Titus County Deputies arrested 35-year-old Ricky Griffin of Sulphur Springs on Lindale warrants for Theft of Property valued at between $2,500 and $30,000 and Credit or Debit Card Abuse. He’s in the Titus County Jail under a $32,500 bond. Daniel Reyes Gomez. Deputies arrested 43-year-old Daniel Reyes Gomez of...
Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Dec 20)
Monday morning at 11:17, employees in the 2500 block of N. Main said they had called 9-1-1 because a female was inside a hotel bathroom screaming for help. Officers entered a hotel room and observed a female in the bathroom with a ‘crack pipe’ lying on the floor next to her foot as she continued screaming for help and stating that she was scared. Officers booked Akella Keyshana Nichole Watson, 25, of Idabel, until the influence ran its course before transferring her to the Lamar County Jail. She faces two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, namely Cocaine and Methamphetamine.
Leonard Man Receives 13 Years
Fannin County District Attorney’s Office reports that Brandon Chappell received a 13-year sentence for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Chappell, his wife, and stepchildren moved to Leonard in August 2016. The victim, who is now 17, testified the sexual abuse started sometime after the start of her ninth-grade school year and continued until her mother and Chappell separated in 2017.
Bowie County Woman Sentenced In Death Of Infant Son
The Fifth District Court sentenced a Northeast Texas woman to 60 years in prison for knowing about her boyfriend’s abuse of her infant son. The infant later died of the abuse at the hands of the boyfriend. Also, 24-year-old Christy Wedgeworth of Texarkana never told authorities about the abuse and was convicted in Bowie County of injury to a child with bodily harm by omission and injury to a child with serious bodily injury by omission. The boyfriend was convicted of murder and sentenced to life without parole.
Paris Police Report For Monday (Dec 19)
Cecil Edward handley, Jr. Friday morning at 5:43, officers worked a business burglary in the 1200 block of SW 19th Street. The caller observed a subject from a cellular game camera on the premises. Officers discovered a hole cut in a chain link. A male subject wearing a camouflage jacket, camouflage mask, brown overalls, and black rubber boots was lying next to the cut fence. In addition, two brown burlap sacks and a roll of missed copper welding leads were lying near the subject. They took Cecil Edward Handley, Jr., 59, of Powderly, into custody.
Paris Horizon House Shelter Opening Because Of Arctic Weather
The warming station at Horizon House Transitional Shelter, located at 450 4th St. SW in Paris, will be open from 8:00 am until 4:00 pm Monday through Friday. The center will have hot breakfast items available each day, and anyone that stops by can pick up one of their toiletry bags, bottled water, and even warm weather items, like beanies, gloves, scarves & blankets. Donation of those items to the Horizon House is also very much appreciated.
SSPD: Woman Jailed After Failing To Pay For More Than $100 Worth Of Merchandise
A 35-year-old Sulphur Springs woman was jailed on a felony charge after admitting she failed to pay for more than $100 worth of merchandise before leaving the self-checkout at Walmart over the weekend, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Francisco Castro reported being contacted at 3:32 p.m. Dec....
Oklahoma Couple Sentenced For Tax Fraud
In a McCurtain County, Oklahoma, court, a couple has pleaded guilty to failing to pay payroll taxes for employees at a company they owned. The owners of Joseph Milligan trucking, Inc. are 52-year-old Joseph Barton Milligan and 47-year-old Kerensa Chantay Milligan of Valliant. They were each sentenced to 30 months in federal prison. The defendants willfully chose not to pay $1.8 million in IRS income, Medicare, and Social Security taxes collected from their employees between 2015 and 2019.
East Texans not looking forward to winter weather
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – These past few weeks East Texas has seen its fair share of up and down temperatures. On Friday, Mineola saw a trickle of snowfall and Tyler experienced sleet. East Texans are not looking forward to the freezing weather that’s heading this way. John Tompkins from...
Employee dies after work-related accident involving heavy machinery in Terrell
TERRELL, Texas — A Walmart Distribution Center employee was tragically killed overnight after a work-related accident involving heavy machinery in Terrell. At approximately 11:10 p.m., on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the Terrell Fire Department and CareFlite responded to a 911 call at the Walmart Distribution Center located at 591 Apache Trail for an employee who reportedly fell, Terrell Fire Department Chief Shane LeCroy tells inForney.com in response to a request for additional information.
Wills Point Woman Dies In Wreck Near Canton
A blown tire on I-20 west of Canton killed Jennifer N. Aparicio, 27, of Wills Point. She was driving a box-truck westbound on the Interstate when a tire blew out, causing her to lose control of the truck, and she ran off the road and struck a tree. Officials pronounced her at the scene.
NETBIO December Cattle Sale
Producers sold 4,449 head of pre-conditioned cattle at the December Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization’s (NETBIO) Calf and Yearling Sale held Wednesday, Dec. 16, at the Sulphur Springs Livestock Commission. A total of 171 producers and members of NETBIO consigned and sold cattle in the sale. It finished with...
This Massive Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping at a flea market.
