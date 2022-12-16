Read full article on original website
Hopkins County Chamber Connection 12.21
Butch, Amanda, and Jaci at the Chamber of Commerce wish everyone a happy Christmas and a wonderful new year! Count your blessings during this season and embrace your loved ones. Christmas Activities. Doerksen Hospice is hosting a sock drive benefitting our area oncology clinics, dialysis centers, and nursing homes, and...
Homestyle diner, ramen restaurant to move into former Chili's, Whataburger locations in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A diner serving homestyle and comfort foods from California and a local ramen business will soon fill the spots left by the relocations of Chili's and Whataburger in Tyler. Black Bear Diner, based out of Redding, California, will occupy the building, located at 531 W Southwest...
LIST: What will be open in East Texas on Christmas Day
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The holidays can be stressful enough as is and that’s why KETK has put together this list of East Texas places that will be open on Christmas. Here’s your list of restaurants and shops that will be open on Christmas day this year: Places to Eat: Restaurants Tyler local restaurants: Longview […]
Sulphur Springs Man Accused of Bellview Street Burglary
A 22-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused of a Bellview Street burglary Monday morning. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Brandon Mayes and Officer Edward Jaime were dispatched at 9 a.m. Dec. 19, 2022, to a Bellview Street address, where a man was reported to be inside the home without the owner’s permission. He was seen entering the building through a bedroom window.
Overnight shooting in Tyler
The building is a part of Freedom Fellowship Church located off Loop 323. Ways East Texans can prep for arctic cold front arriving Thursday evening. Our weather team has declared Thursday evening through Saturday morning as a First Alert weather event. We spoke to some East Texas hardware store owners about ways to winterize our homes in advance of the extremely cold temps.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs News
CHRISTUS proudly announces the addition of Umair Sohail, M.D., to our Gastroenterology team in Sulphur Springs. He is board certified in Internal Medicine, Gastroenterology, and Obesity medicine and will see patients at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic at 107 Medical Circle in Sulphur Springs. Ask your provider for a referral. Blood Drive...
Dr. David Sargent Honored At Retirement Celebration For 14 Years As ENT Specialist With CHRISTUS Clinic
Staff, coworkers, family, friends and community members gathered Monday evening to wish Dr. David Sargent well as he embarks on the next chapter of life – retirement. Sargent has most recently served as an ear, nose and throat specialist with CHRISTUS in Sulphur Springs. Brad Burgin, Practice Manager for...
Rockwall police issue Silver Alert for missing woman
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 20, 2022) – The Rockwall Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating missing 73-year old Jimmie Thompson of Rockwall, TX. Mrs. Thompson was reported missing on the afternoon of Tuesday, December 20th, 2022. She has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and is believed to be driving a 2005 White Lincoln Aviator with Texas License Plate DM3H529.
Officials respond to Tyler church fire
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Officials in Tyler have responded to a fire at the Freedom Fellowship Church in Tyler on Loop 323 near Fairfax Drive. The call came in around 10 a.m. on Monday, and multiple departments responded to assist.
This Massive Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping at a flea market.
GISD: Students to blame in September bus arson incident
In Greenville, the Herald Banner reports that a Greenville Independent School District school bus was destroyed in September as a result of arson committed by students. The incident happened during the afternoon of Sunday Sept. 18 at the Greenville ISD bus barn. District officials told the Herald Banner that a Greenville Fire Department investigation indicated students were to blame. Greenville ISD Chief Communications Officer Helen Williams said the students were disciplined, but did not give details.
Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Dec 20)
Monday morning at 11:17, employees in the 2500 block of N. Main said they had called 9-1-1 because a female was inside a hotel bathroom screaming for help. Officers entered a hotel room and observed a female in the bathroom with a ‘crack pipe’ lying on the floor next to her foot as she continued screaming for help and stating that she was scared. Officers booked Akella Keyshana Nichole Watson, 25, of Idabel, until the influence ran its course before transferring her to the Lamar County Jail. She faces two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, namely Cocaine and Methamphetamine.
East Texans not looking forward to winter weather
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – These past few weeks East Texas has seen its fair share of up and down temperatures. On Friday, Mineola saw a trickle of snowfall and Tyler experienced sleet. East Texans are not looking forward to the freezing weather that’s heading this way. John Tompkins from...
No one injured in fire at Tyler church building
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a Tyler church building on Monday morning. The building is part of the Freedom Fellowship Church located off Loop 323. According to Brandon Davis with the Tyler Fire Department, the fire is currently under control and crews are now cleaning...
Paris Police Report For Monday (Dec 19)
Cecil Edward handley, Jr. Friday morning at 5:43, officers worked a business burglary in the 1200 block of SW 19th Street. The caller observed a subject from a cellular game camera on the premises. Officers discovered a hole cut in a chain link. A male subject wearing a camouflage jacket, camouflage mask, brown overalls, and black rubber boots was lying next to the cut fence. In addition, two brown burlap sacks and a roll of missed copper welding leads were lying near the subject. They took Cecil Edward Handley, Jr., 59, of Powderly, into custody.
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Sulphur Springs Police responded to the 1000 block of South Davis to an active domestic disturbance. They found a woman locked inside a car with her head bleeding. Her husband had knocked out a window of the car with a golf club. He also threw a pumpkin to prevent her from leaving. The man entered his house, but officers later arrested him on a misdemeanor charge of deadly conduct.
Correction – New Hospital Coming To Red River County
The hospital is not owned by Dr. Hashmi. The building is owned by Amy Holding Company and the hospital is a separate entity. A new hospital for Red River County will begin on Saturday. The groundbreaking for what will be known as the Clarksville General Hospital, Heart and Vascular Institute at 3000 West Main St. in Clarksville will start at 11:00 am. The hospital’s first phase will be a 15-bed heart and vascular institute, and the second phase will be a 50-bed hospital.
SSPD: Woman Jailed After Failing To Pay For More Than $100 Worth Of Merchandise
A 35-year-old Sulphur Springs woman was jailed on a felony charge after admitting she failed to pay for more than $100 worth of merchandise before leaving the self-checkout at Walmart over the weekend, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Francisco Castro reported being contacted at 3:32 p.m. Dec....
Rockwall County jury sentences local man to 20 years on drug charges
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 19, 2022) A Rockwall County jury has convicted former Rockwall resident, Robert Procsal Jr., 46, of the 1st degree felony offense of Possession with Intent to Deliver Tetrahydrocannabinol and the State Jail Felony offense of Possession of Marijuana (approximately four pounds). One hour after retiring to deliberate on punishment, the jury sentenced Procsal Jr. to twenty (20) years in a Texas prison on the Possession with Intent to Deliver case and two (2) years on the Possession case.
SSPD Reports Issues With Landline 911 Service
Sulphur Springs Police Department before 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 announced issues with some 911 service. According to SSPD Lt. Rusty Stillwagoner, the police department is “currently experiencing a 911 outage for landline telephone service. 911 service for cell phones is still operational.”. Sulphur Springs Police Chief Jason...
