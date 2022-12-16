Monday morning at 11:17, employees in the 2500 block of N. Main said they had called 9-1-1 because a female was inside a hotel bathroom screaming for help. Officers entered a hotel room and observed a female in the bathroom with a ‘crack pipe’ lying on the floor next to her foot as she continued screaming for help and stating that she was scared. Officers booked Akella Keyshana Nichole Watson, 25, of Idabel, until the influence ran its course before transferring her to the Lamar County Jail. She faces two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, namely Cocaine and Methamphetamine.

PARIS, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO