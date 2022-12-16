Read full article on original website
Dental Technology That Is Changing the Game
Technology has been reshaping the world across the entire spectrum. It has been growing, evolving, and changing with time. Similarly, dental technology has been changing rapidly over the past few years, and it can be hard to keep up with all of the new gadgets and tools that are coming out. Technology is also helping improve communication between the patient and the dentist and streamline the treatment process. It is helping to improve patient health and take care of beautiful smiles with Invisalign treatment. Here are a few tools and pieces of technology that are changing the landscape of dentistry.
U.S. manufacturer 3M announces plan to stop using 'forever chemicals' in all its products
American products manufacturer 3M has announced a plan to stop using cancer-causing "forever chemicals" in all of its consumer goods by 2025.
The Latest Technologies In Aesthetic Medicine
The impacts of technology can be felt everywhere, including in the medical aesthetics industry. Innovations in procedures with the help of technology have become more prevalent today, improving treatments and how they are administered to patients. After all, it aims to make aesthetic procedures more comfortable, effective, and safer. The...
Benefits Of Cryotherapy
Cryotherapy, which actually capacity “cold therapy,” is a method that place the physique uncovered to extraordinarily bloodless temperatures for quite a few minutes. Cryotherapy can be used to deal with a range of pores and skin stipulations and some cancers, which include prostate and liver cancer. This remedy...
