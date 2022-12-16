Listen to Måneskin's punchy new single LA Fine
Måneskin have released a new single, LA Fine, from their forthcoming album RUSH! , which will arrive on January 20, 2023.
LA Fine , which features a rolling rhythm and fast-paced vocals, sees the Italian rockers go back to their roots with frontman Damiano David singing in their native tongue.
Alongside the unveiling of the new single, the band have also shared their forthcoming LP's track-list, consisting of 17 songs including Mark Chapman, Gossip (which reportedly will feature Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello), and the previously-released tracks Mammamia, Supermodel and The Loneliest.
Speaking of the new album while in conversation with NME , Maneskin explain how the record was inspired by Radiohead.
Bassist Victoria De Angelis says, “It’s a new side for our new audience, but we’ve always been playing ballads. That’s always been a big part of our music, so with this one we tried to experiment a bit more with the sound. We listened to a lot of Radiohead where they work a lot with pedals.”
While frontman Damiano David adds: “I think that the inspiration we got from Radiohead was to be very focused on creating a very specific world for each song.
“It’s something they do very, very well so we tried to create these amazing atmospheres. They really create an image of what you’re listening to, and that gave us inspiration.”
Following the release of RUSH! , the band will continue on their Kool Kids tour across Europe.
Listen to LA Fine below:
Rush! tracklist:
Own My Mind
Gossip
Timezone
Bla Bla Bla
Baby Said
Gasoline
Feel
Don't Wanna Sleep
Kool Kids
If Not For You
Read Your Diary
Mark Chapman
LA Fine
Il dono della vita
Mammamia
Supermodel
The Loneliest
Måneskin Loud Kids tour 2022/2023
Nov 03: San Francisco Masonic Theater, CA
Nov 04: San Francisco Masonic Theater, CA
Nov 07: Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium, CA
Nov 10: Phoenix Federal Theater, AZ
Nov 12: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT
Nov 14: Denver The Fillmore, CO
Nov 17: Chicago Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, IL
Nov 18: Detroit Fillmore, MI
Nov 21: Toronto History, ON
Nov 22: Toronto History, ON
Nov 24: Montreal MTelus, QC
Nov 26: Boston MGM @ Fenway, MA
Nov 28: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA
Nov 29: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA
Dec 02: New York Hammerstein Ballroom, NY
Dec 03: New York Hammerstein Ballroom, NY
Dec 05: Washington Anthem, DC
Dec 07: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA
Dec 09: Miami Fillmore, FL
Dec 12: Houston Bayou Theater, TX
Dec 13: Dallas Southside Ballroom, TX
Dec 16: Las Vegas Virgin Theater, NV
Feb 23: Pesaro Vitifrigo Arena, Italy
Feb 25: Torino Palalpitour, Italy
Feb 27: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Mar 02: Bruxelles Forest National, Belgium
Mar 03: Bruxelles Forest National, Belgium
Mar 06: Berlin Mercedes Benz Arena, Germany
Mar 10: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany
Mar 13: Paris Accor Arena, France
May 16: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
May 17: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
May 20: Firenze Nelson Mandela Forum, Italy
May 21: Firenze Nelson Mandela Forum, Italy
May 24: Roma Palazzo dello Sport, Italy
May 25: Roma Palazzo dello Sport, Italy
May 28: Napoli Palapartenope, Italy
May 29: Napoli Palapartenope, Italy
May 31: Bari Palaflorio, Italy
Apr 03: Milano Mediolanum Forum, Italy
Apr 04: Milano Mediolanum Forum, Italy
Apr 06: Milano Mediolanum Forum, Italy
Apr 11: Barcelona Palau Saint Jordi, Spain
Apr 26: Zurich Switzerland Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Apr 28: Wien Austria Wiener Statdhalle, Austria
Apr 30: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
May 02: Copenhagen The Royal Arena, Denmark
May 05: Milano Mediolanum Forum, Italy
May 08: London The O2 Arena, UK
May 12: Warsaw Poland Torwar Hall, Poland
May 14: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
May 16: Budapest Arena, Hungary
May 18: Riga Arena Riga, Latvia
May 19: Tallin Saku Suurhall, Estonia
