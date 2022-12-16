ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Hill

GOP announces dates for 2024 national convention

Republicans will gather in Milwaukee for their next national convention from July 15-18, 2024, when the GOP will select its 2024 presidential nominee, the Republican National Committee (RNC) announced on Wednesday. “We look forward to our continued work with the beautiful city of Milwaukee to make this convention week a success,” RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel…
MILWAUKEE, WI

