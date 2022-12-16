ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Cool & cloudy weekend

By Meteorologist Sami Squires
 5 days ago
Two things SWFL is NOT known for — cloudy and cool weather. We still aren’t done with the frontal system that has brought on the dreary weather either.

The cold front has stalled out just south of our area, but it’s close enough to keep the clouds and drizzle around.

Heading into the weekend, it will be mainly cloudy, with spots of light rain overnight. By Saturday morning, temperatures will be near 60.

The stationary front will try to push back north on Saturday. This will continue to bring us mainly cloudy conditions during the day. An area of low pressure will also move in from the Gulf and give us rain Saturday night. A couple of showers could linger into Sunday morning. With late-day clearing, highs will only be a degree or two above 70.

The cooler weather continues into Monday morning, with most of us waking up in the 50s!

