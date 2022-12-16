Read full article on original website
Joe West
4d ago
God first, family second, job third. You have your priorities in the right order. Thank you for all of you time and effort to try to save this God forsaken State.
6
kqennewsradio.com
GOVERNOR ELECT KOTEK TO LAUNCH “ONE OREGON” LISTENING TOUR
Wednesday in Yamhill County, Governor-elect Tina Kotek will launch her “One Oregon Listening Tour”, in which she will visit every county in Oregon. A release said the tour will focus on building strong partnerships across the state, especially when it comes to delivering results on housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction care, and successful schools.
Oregon GOP state Sen. with stormy political career resigns
SALEM, Ore. — A Republican state senator who once led Oregon's GOP party, and who railed against pandemic safety measures, Democratic senators and even members of his own party, has abruptly resigned as a lawmaker. And so ends, at least for now, the stormy political career of Sen. Dallas...
Heads of two Oregon agencies stepping down as Gov.-elect Tina Kotek prepares to take office
The directors of two more state agencies confirmed this week that they will step down in early January as Governor-elect Tina Kotek takes office. The resignations of Oregon Department of Emergency Management director Andrew Phelps and Oregon Lottery Director Barry Pack come a month after Oregon Health Authority director Patrick Allen announced he would also be stepping down at the end of Governor Kate Brown’s term.
Kate Brown diversified Oregon’s bench; challengers ousted 3 judges
When Gov. Kate Brown appointed Chanpone Sinlapasai to the Multnomah County Circuit Court bench in September 2021, Sinlapasai became the first ethnic Lao judge in the United States. The judge’s milestone reflected a deliberate change under Brown. As governor, Brown made the point of diversifying Oregon’s judiciary. Of her...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Controlling Gun Rights | Constitution Corner
Oregon voters narrowly adopted Measure 114, a gun control measure that limits gun purchases and magazine size. The state courts are embroiled in a constitutional conflict. Find out what happened and what’s in this episode of Constitution Corner. We would like to thank the John Birch Society for letting...
Andrea Salinas on being the first to represent Oregon’s 6th district
Oregon Representative-Elect Andrea Salinas has spent her life in politics.
kqennewsradio.com
REACTION TO HEARD RESIGNATION CONTINUES
Reaction continues to come in to State Senator Dallas Heard’s announcement that he is resigning from the Oregon State Legislature, effective January 1st. State Representative Christine Goodwin said, “Dallas Heard is a friend and colleague and I’ve appreciated the conversations we’ve had about serving in the Legislature”. Goodwin said, “He holds to his principled beliefs, despite the pressure to do otherwise. I understand the demands and stresses on family in doing the work of a Legislator and being away from home so much. It was a tough decision to retire his seat and I respect placing his young family as a priority in his life”.
ijpr.org
Oregon GOP hailed end to Democrats’ ‘supermajority’ but will that matter much?
Republicans might not have gained as many seats as they had hoped in the November election, but they won enough to prevent Democrats from raising taxes without Republican support. They bragged about that on social media and in statements, saying it means they can block new tax proposals in the...
philomathnews.com
Two-thirds of Oregon voters participated in 2022 midterm election
More than two-thirds of Oregon voters cast ballots in the November general election, final results certified Thursday showed. In total, 1,997,689 Oregonians returned their ballots, more voters than in any other midterm election in the state’s history. “This election was smooth and secure,” Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said...
Here are the races where Bankman-Fried's donations mattered most
Disgraced former crypto CEO Samuel Bankman-Fried is now facing a slew of charges related to both fraud and campaign finance violations, charges that cast a shadow over the tens of millions of dollars he injected into the American political system this cycle. There's still not an exact picture of how...
Oregon ethics commission says no to Knopp hiring son to Senate GOP caucus staff
Oregon’s ethics watchdog advised Friday that legislative leaders can’t hire family members for political caucuses, though lawmakers still can hire their spouses and children as personal assistants. The nine-page opinion approved by the Oregon Government Ethics Commission doesn’t name lawmakers, but it stems from Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp’s attempt this summer to hire his […] The post Oregon ethics commission says no to Knopp hiring son to Senate GOP caucus staff appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
newsnationnow.com
Rising overdoses bring Oregon’s drug laws into question
(NewsNation) — An increase in overdose deaths in Oregon has drawn renewed attention to the state’s law decriminalization of certain drugs. Oregon passed a measure in 2020 to decriminalize drugs including heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl. The measure also redirected tax revenue from marijuana sales to fund addiction services.
klcc.org
Oregon Republican State Senator Dallas Heard resigns
Oregon Sen. Dallas Heard said he’s resigning from his legislative seat early next year. His letter to the Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp was one sentence:. “I am writing to inform you that I will be resigning my elected position as State Senator for Oregon Senate District 1 effective 12:01 am January 1st, 2023.”
ourquadcities.com
Illinois could be on an island with assault weapons ban
Lighter gun laws in surrounding states could minimize effectiveness of ban. Congress considers giving marijuana businesses access to banks. Illinois state lawmakers plan to push through an assault weapons ban. And Libertarians in Iowa apply for major party status in the state. We talk about that with former Iowa State...
C.O gun training facility, Prineville gun store among many dealing with Measure 114 uncertainties
As law enforcement, businesses and the general public await further court rulings and details on whether and how Measure 114 will take effect, NewsChannel 21 is speaking with two Central Oregon businesses about the immediate and expected long-term impacts of the gun measure on their operations. The post C.O gun training facility, Prineville gun store among many dealing with Measure 114 uncertainties appeared first on KTVZ.
2news.com
Nevada Secretary Of State Issued Subpoena In 2020 Election Investigation
Officials in Clark County received a subpoena as well along with officials in Wisconsin, Georgia, Michigan and Arizona. All of the states the DOJ subpoenaed are key battlegrounds that Trump and his allies targeted as they tried to overturn the election.
kpq.com
Gov. Jay Inslee Announces $4 Billion Plan to Reduce Homelessness, But Would Need Voter Approval
Gov. Jay Inslee announced that his office is proposing a $4 billion plan to allocate more state funding towards housing solutions, but would require voter approval. On Dec. 14, Inslee proposed a statewide voter referendum that would raise $4 billion over the next six years, issuing bonds outside Washington’s debt limit.
elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande Reaches Out to the Oregon Governor’s Office Regarding Measure 110
LA GRANDE – Measure 110 caused significant change in the way the Oregon legal and healthcare systems view and respond to drug related incidents, especially overdoses. For the leadership of some communities, these changes have caused a degree of frustration. The city of La Grande decided to address the Oregon legislature directly with these frustrations.
Oregon Youth Authority settles 2 wrongful death lawsuits in two months
The Oregon Youth Authority settled two wrongful death lawsuits within the last two months involving teenagers who died while in the agency’s custody, records obtained by the Capital Chronicle show. The settlements with the families totaled nearly $2.6 million, and one will lead to some policy changes at a provider that contracts with the youth […] The post Oregon Youth Authority settles 2 wrongful death lawsuits in two months appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
southarkansassun.com
San Bernardino County Votes To Split From California, Form Own State
Residents of San Bernardino County voted to consider splitting from California and forming their own state. An advisory ballot proposal was already approved and officials are now studying the possibility of secession, says newsbreak.com. San Bernardino County, just east of Los Angeles, is the fifth most populous in California and...
