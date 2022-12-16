Read full article on original website
Related
kqennewsradio.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MOUNTAIN AREAS
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for mountain areas of southern Oregon from 10:00 a.m. through 10:00 p.m. Tuesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said 4 to 8 inches of snow is expected with winds gusting as high as 35 miles per hour. Snow will transition to rain and with well below freezing temperatures, this could result in ice developing, causing difficult travel conditions Tuesday evening.
kqennewsradio.com
CRATER LAKE RANGER-GUIDED SNOWSHOE WALKS HAVE BEGUN
Staff with Crater Lake National Park has announced that their popular ranger-guided snowshoe walks have begun for the 2022-2023 winter season. A National Park Service release said they take place on Saturdays, Sundays and most holidays, through April 30th. Hikes are also being offered daily through January 2nd, and again from March 25th through April 1st, during Spring Break.
kqennewsradio.com
CRATER LAKE AND 3 NATIONAL PARK SERVICE SITES TO HONOR PASSES
Due to overwhelming public support, Crater Lake National Park, in conjunction with Lava Beds National Monument, Lassen Volcanic National Park and Whiskeytown National Recreation Area, will be implementing an agreement to honor each other’s annual passes starting on January 1st. A release from the National Parks Service said this...
kqennewsradio.com
GOVERNOR ELECT KOTEK TO LAUNCH “ONE OREGON” LISTENING TOUR
Wednesday in Yamhill County, Governor-elect Tina Kotek will launch her “One Oregon Listening Tour”, in which she will visit every county in Oregon. A release said the tour will focus on building strong partnerships across the state, especially when it comes to delivering results on housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction care, and successful schools.
kqennewsradio.com
REACTION TO HEARD RESIGNATION CONTINUES
Reaction continues to come in to State Senator Dallas Heard’s announcement that he is resigning from the Oregon State Legislature, effective January 1st. State Representative Christine Goodwin said, “Dallas Heard is a friend and colleague and I’ve appreciated the conversations we’ve had about serving in the Legislature”. Goodwin said, “He holds to his principled beliefs, despite the pressure to do otherwise. I understand the demands and stresses on family in doing the work of a Legislator and being away from home so much. It was a tough decision to retire his seat and I respect placing his young family as a priority in his life”.
Comments / 0