Anniston, AL

Anniston man linked to 2018 robbery through DNA found guilty

Anniston Star
 5 days ago

An Anniston man was found guilty of robbery and other federal charges Monday after being linked through DNA to an incident that occurred in Mississippi in 2018.

A federal jury in Jackson, Miss., found Jonathan Lewis Jennings, 31, of Anniston, guilty of two counts of robbery and two counts of “using or carrying a firearm in connection with the robberies,” according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi, Darren J. LaMarca.

