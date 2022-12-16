Anniston man linked to 2018 robbery through DNA found guilty
An Anniston man was found guilty of robbery and other federal charges Monday after being linked through DNA to an incident that occurred in Mississippi in 2018.
A federal jury in Jackson, Miss., found Jonathan Lewis Jennings, 31, of Anniston, guilty of two counts of robbery and two counts of “using or carrying a firearm in connection with the robberies,” according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi, Darren J. LaMarca.
Comments / 0