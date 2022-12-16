A spokersperson for the New York City Medical Examiner has unveiled cause of death for Charlbi Dean, the South African actress and model who starred in the Ruben Östlund-directed Triangle of Sadness. She passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in New York City on August 29, at age 32. Per People Mag, the actress born Charlbi Dean Kriek died from bacterial sepsis after being exposed to the bacteria, Capnocytophaga. She was predisposed to the illness after having her spleen removed, following a car accident in Cape Town in 2009. Dean was poised to experience a major career breakthrough at the time of...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 MINUTES AGO