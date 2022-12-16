Read full article on original website
Robert De Niro breaks silence as he’s seen leaving $69,000-a-month townhouse hours after serial burglar targeted home
ROBERT De Niro has spoken out about a break-in at his home where a serial burglar attempted to steal the gifts from under his tree. The A-lister was spotted leaving his $69,000-a-month rental following the break-in on Monday morning. De Niro confirmed that he was "ok" after suspect Shanice Aviles...
Biopics Are Becoming Defamation Minefields. How Truthful Do They Really Need to Be?
When I Wanna Dance With Somebody—the new film based on the life of late legendary superstar Whitney Houston—hits screens this weekend, it’ll cap off yet another big year for biopics. From Weird: The Al Yankovic Story to Elvis to the Marilyn Monroe tale Blonde—not to mention TV series like Inventing Anna, Pam & Tommy, and Season 5 of The Crown—we’ve seen a slew of cultural icons’ stories come to life in 2022.After the monumental success of Bohemian Rhapsody, the 2018 biopic about the band Queen that grossed $910.8 million and won four Academy Awards, studios were keen to bring the...
'Laguna Beach' Star Talan Torriero Shares Hilarious Reaction to 'Oops Baby' No. 3
Former reality star Talan Torriero and his wife, Danielle, have an unexpected holiday surprise. The couple took to Instagram on Tuesday, giving their candid reactions to discovering that they were having an unplanned third child. "Oops baby due June 2023 👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼," the 36-year-old Laguna Beach star captioned the clip in...
Eddie Cibrian Denies Ex-Wife Brandi Glanville's Claims That He Had an Affair With Piper Perabo
Eddie Cibrian is denying his ex-wife Brandi Glanville's allegation that he had an affair with Piper Perabo. In a recent interview with Page Six, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star claims that he had an affair with the Coyote Ugly star while they were still married, but in a statement to ET, Cibrian says the claim is false.
‘Triangle Of Sadness’ Star Charlbi Dean’s Cause Of Death Revealed
A spokersperson for the New York City Medical Examiner has unveiled cause of death for Charlbi Dean, the South African actress and model who starred in the Ruben Östlund-directed Triangle of Sadness. She passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in New York City on August 29, at age 32. Per People Mag, the actress born Charlbi Dean Kriek died from bacterial sepsis after being exposed to the bacteria, Capnocytophaga. She was predisposed to the illness after having her spleen removed, following a car accident in Cape Town in 2009. Dean was poised to experience a major career breakthrough at the time of...
Why 'Yellowstone's Kai Caster Doesn't Believe Beth Knows About Rip Murdering Rowdy (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the seventh episode of Yellowstone season 5. The actor behind Yellowstone's Rowdy believes Rip is keeping a big secret from Beth. ET spoke to Kai Caster after his character's shocking murder on Sunday night's episode, and the actor revealed why he thinks Rip (Cole Hauser) has stayed quiet about his crime for years.
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Are Dating and 'Having a Good Time Together,' Sources Say
Brad Pitt has a new love interest, just in time for the holidays! Sources tell ET that the 59-year-old actor is dating 30-year-old Ines de Ramon. "Brad and Ines recently started dating. Brad is enjoying spending time with Ines and getting to know her better," one source says. "It is still new, but they are seeing where things go and like each other. They are having a good time together."
Rosie O'Donnell's Son Blake Proposes to Girlfriend on Broadway -- and 'Hillary Clinton Was There Too'
Begin the wedding planning for Blake O'Donnell! Rosie O'Donnell announced her 23-year-old son's engagement via Instagram on Monday. "last night - my son blake asked his gf teresa to marry him - and she said yes !!!" Rosie captioned a photo of Blake down on one knee in the aisle of a Broadway theater. The group was there to see The Phantom of the Opera.
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Teases More to Her Story After Kody Split: 'Not All Is Always as It Seems'
Sister Wives star Meri Brown has more to say. The 51-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share more cryptic messages in the wake of her split from ex-husband, Kody Brown. Meri posted a photo of herself holding up a leather-bound book with, "There's so much more to...
Kim Cattrall Mourns the Death of Her Mother Shane With Touching Tribute
Kim Cattrall is in mourning. The How I Met Your Fatheractress revealed the news of her mom's death in a heartfelt tribute she posted on Tuesday. Kim took to Instagram to share a slideshow of heartwarming snapshots of her late mother, writing in the caption, "Shane Cattrall 1929 - 2022. Rest in peace Mum ❤️."
Cooper Noriega, TikTok Star, Cause of Death Revealed
More than six months after he was found dead in Burbank, California, Cooper Noriega's cause of death has been determined. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has determined that the 19-year-old TikTok star died due to the combined effects of fentanyl and the anxiety medications lorazepam and alprazolam (Xanax), People reports.
Disney+ Shares First Look at 'Loki' Season 2, 'Ahsoka' and More in 2023 Teaser
As anticipation builds for the upcoming debuts and returns of several original series, Disney+ shared new footage of Loki season 2 as well as Ahsoka, The Mandalorian season 3 and Secret Invasion. In the 2023 teaser narrated by Tom Hiddleston (as Loki), viewers were promised "new stories, definitely new faces...
Cecily Strong Explains Why She Didn't Reveal Her 'Saturday Night Live' Exit Before Her Final Show
This past episode ofSaturday Night Live was a surprisingly emotional one. After 11 seasons as a stand-out talent on the sketch comedy series, Cecily Strong took her final bow as a castmember. The news broke in the afternoon before the show hit the air, with SNL sharing a message of...
Chris Harrison Announces New Podcast Over a Year After 'Bachelor' Franchise Exit: Here's What to Expect
Chris Harrison is revealing his first post-Bachelor endeavor. On Monday, iHeartRadio announced that the 51-year-old TV personality is set to host and executive produce a new podcast, The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever…With Chris Harrison. In the weekly podcast, Harrison, the longtime host of the Bachelor franchise, will open up...
Diddy Celebrates Twin Daughters' 16th Birthday With an Epic Party
Diddy went all out for his daughters' 16th birthday! The rapper celebrated the sweet 16 of his twins, Jessie and D'Lila Combs, over the weekend, and shared pics from the futurstic-themed bash to his Instagram account, along with a sweet message for his girls. "Happy 16th birthday to my beautiful...
'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Angela Discovers Michael Cheated on Her
Angela shared devastating claims against her husband, Michael, on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. On the season finale, 56-year-old Angela said 34-year-old Michael cheated on her with a woman he met on Instagram. Angela broke down in tears while talking to a producer, noting that...
'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Usman Breaks Up With Kim After Making Fun of Her
Kim and Usman reached their breaking point on Sunday's season finale of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. During Kim's visit to Nigeria she got into a fight with Usman over him criticizing her and it escalated into him breaking off their engagement. The couple has faced serious ups...
Dwayne Johnson Announces 'Black Adam 2' Not Moving Forward at DC at This Time
With DC headed toward a new horizon, Dwayne Johnson'sBlack Adam won't be getting a sequel any time soon. The action star himself revealed as much in a message posted to fans on Tuesday. Johnson, who starred as the eponymous superpowered anti-hero, took to Twitter to give fans a "long-awaited" update...
Billie Eilish Celebrates 21st Birthday With Star-Studded Christmas Themed Bash
Happy birthday and a marry Christmas! Billie Eilish celebrated her 21st birthday over the weekend with big, Christmas-themed festivities. The songstress -- who technically turned 21 on Sunday -- partied the night away on Saturday with some of her most famous friends, including her boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford. Many in attendance...
