Snow storm? Stay put! Iowa public safety agencies prepare for statewide impacts
DES MOINES, Iowa — Across the state, Iowa public safety agencies are preparing for a forecasted snow storm to wreak havoc ahead of the holiday weekend. While many are planning to travel for the holiday weekend, Iowa State Patrol is encouraging Iowans to stay off the roads. If you...
What to do ahead of the late week winter storm
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A winter storm is coming to eastern Iowa -- bringing the potential for blizzard conditions and dangerous cold right ahead of the Christmas holiday. Snow will begin to fall Wednesday evening, so what can you do now? It's time to make decisions...
Iowa City to test drinking water supply following Marengo explosion
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa City Water Division plans to test the City's drinking water supply following the explosion at the C6-Zero plant in Marengo on December 8. At least ten people had to be hospitalized, two in serious condition, following a massive explosion at the plant, which breaks down shingles into fiberglass and oil. It lead the evacuations that day as well.
USDA Farm and Food Worker Relief Program Application Clinic now open in Iowa City
A new pandemic relief program is open in Eastern Iowa for meatpacking plant workers and farmworkers negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Eligible farm and food workers who worked at least one day since January 27, 2020, can apply for a direct cash payment of $600. Escucha Mi Voz Iowa...
Light pillars seen across eastern Iowa Saturday night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa got a light show on Saturday night in the form of light pillars! A rare phenomena for our area. Light pillars form when light is reflected through ice crystals. Saturday night this was occurring due to snow being blown around in the sky.
Iowa City Schools close Thursday & Friday due to winter storm
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa City Community School District announced Tuesday it was canceling classes for Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23 due to the winter storm coming to Iowa. The district says all practices, activities, and games/competitions are canceled too and the district offices will be closed.
What to have in your car if you have to travel in the winter storm
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Travel will become difficult across Iowa and much of the Midwest later this week as a strong winter storm moves through the region. Snow, coupled with strong winds will lead to low visibility and potentially whiteout conditions. The brutal cold will make...
Iowa City urging residents to move cars off streets before snow arrives
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A snowstorm is slated to hit Iowa City this week, with the potential to bring large amounts of snowfall to the area. The City is urging all residents to park their cars off-street so plows can efficiently clear roads of snow. If...
WINTER STORM WATCH: Blizzard conditions likely late this week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The entire state of Iowa was placed under a Winter Storm Watch ahead of a powerhouse storm which will bring difficult if not impossible travel conditions as early as Wednesday afternoon in western Iowa and persisting through at least Saturday. Conditions will...
WINTER STORM WATCH: Difficult travel expected ahead of Christmas weekend in Midwest
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A powerful winter storm will move through the heart of the country this week -- right before the Christmas holiday. There are still some question marks about how much snow we'll see and the exact impacts in eastern Iowa, but there will be impacts in the region.
Locals prepare for blizzard conditions as a powerful winter storm targets the Midwest
Marion — Monday evening, locals began preparing for inclement winter weather as a powerful winter storm targets the region later this week. Monday afternoon, a Winter Storm Watch was issued for the entire state. Iowa's News Now spoke with locals to talk about how they're preparing for the storm.
Kadyn Proctor, highly-rated offensive lineman, choses Alabama over Iowa
Kadyn Proctor, a highly-rated offensive lineman from SE Polk, has decommitted from Iowa and chose to play football at Alabama. Proctor initially announced his commitment to Iowa earlier this year. He is a 5-star recruit according to Rivals and 247 Sports. He now plans to move to one of the...
5-star recruit Proctor flips commitment from Iowa to Alabama
PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Southeast Polk senior offensive lineman Kadyn proctor announced on twitter that he will be changing his college commitment from the University of Iowa to the University of Alabama. Proctor previously committed to the Hawkeyes in June, and was widely considered the best recruit in the...
UNI needs volunteers for “Pack the Dome” event in January
Cedar Falls — The University of Northern Iowa needs help from over two thousand volunteers at the upcoming “Pack the Dome” event on January 16. Organizers will pack 80,000 bags of food that have been collected for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank in support of its BackPack Program as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.
City of Marion offers winter weather safety reminders before storm
Marion — The City of Marion is continuing to monitor the winter storm conditions that are forecasted for later this week. Winter Storm Emergencies can be declared when snow removal operations could become compromised or when significant safety concerns are presented by the forecasted weather event. Examples include icy conditions or significant snowfall where it becomes difficult or unsafe to maneuver equipment around parked vehicles in the street.
Winter storm preps: No on-street parking in North Liberty Wednesday through Saturday
With the incoming winter storm North Liberty is prohibiting on-street parking starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at 10 a.m. Cares still parked on public roads in North Liberty during the snow storm will be ticketed. Vehicles parked for the duration will be ticketed as a separate offense every 12 hours.
Basement fire on East Post Road slows evening commute, forces man from his home
IOWA'S NEWS NOW PHOTO: Traffic was shut down on East Post Rd. between Mt. Vernon and Bever Ave. for a couple hours during the evening commute, while crews worked to put the fire out. Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the basement window in the 500 block of...
ICPD holds annual Holiday with Heroes event
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa City Police Dept. (ICPD) held their annual Holiday with Heroes event on Monday, Dec. 19. Each year, officers shop with children to help make their holiday brighter. The event took place at the Target in Coral Ridge Mall in Coralville. All of the...
Rams dominate Linn-Mar in the 4th quarter, keeping perfect record in tact
MARION, Iowa — Leading by only one point late in the third quarter, the Dubuque Senior basketball team put on an impressive display in the 4th frame, outscoring Linn-Mar 17-2 over the last 8 minutes. The Rams secured a 59-37 win, improving to 6-and-0 this season.
Gas prices drop another 10 cents in Iowa in last week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Average gasoline prices in Iowa have fallen 10.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.86/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 56.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand...
