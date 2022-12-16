ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to do ahead of the late week winter storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A winter storm is coming to eastern Iowa -- bringing the potential for blizzard conditions and dangerous cold right ahead of the Christmas holiday. Snow will begin to fall Wednesday evening, so what can you do now? It's time to make decisions...
Iowa City to test drinking water supply following Marengo explosion

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa City Water Division plans to test the City's drinking water supply following the explosion at the C6-Zero plant in Marengo on December 8. At least ten people had to be hospitalized, two in serious condition, following a massive explosion at the plant, which breaks down shingles into fiberglass and oil. It lead the evacuations that day as well.
Light pillars seen across eastern Iowa Saturday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa got a light show on Saturday night in the form of light pillars! A rare phenomena for our area. Light pillars form when light is reflected through ice crystals. Saturday night this was occurring due to snow being blown around in the sky.
Iowa City Schools close Thursday & Friday due to winter storm

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa City Community School District announced Tuesday it was canceling classes for Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23 due to the winter storm coming to Iowa. The district says all practices, activities, and games/competitions are canceled too and the district offices will be closed.
What to have in your car if you have to travel in the winter storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Travel will become difficult across Iowa and much of the Midwest later this week as a strong winter storm moves through the region. Snow, coupled with strong winds will lead to low visibility and potentially whiteout conditions. The brutal cold will make...
WINTER STORM WATCH: Blizzard conditions likely late this week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The entire state of Iowa was placed under a Winter Storm Watch ahead of a powerhouse storm which will bring difficult if not impossible travel conditions as early as Wednesday afternoon in western Iowa and persisting through at least Saturday. Conditions will...
Kadyn Proctor, highly-rated offensive lineman, choses Alabama over Iowa

Kadyn Proctor, a highly-rated offensive lineman from SE Polk, has decommitted from Iowa and chose to play football at Alabama. Proctor initially announced his commitment to Iowa earlier this year. He is a 5-star recruit according to Rivals and 247 Sports. He now plans to move to one of the...
5-star recruit Proctor flips commitment from Iowa to Alabama

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Southeast Polk senior offensive lineman Kadyn proctor announced on twitter that he will be changing his college commitment from the University of Iowa to the University of Alabama. Proctor previously committed to the Hawkeyes in June, and was widely considered the best recruit in the...
UNI needs volunteers for “Pack the Dome” event in January

Cedar Falls — The University of Northern Iowa needs help from over two thousand volunteers at the upcoming “Pack the Dome” event on January 16. Organizers will pack 80,000 bags of food that have been collected for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank in support of its BackPack Program as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.
City of Marion offers winter weather safety reminders before storm

Marion — The City of Marion is continuing to monitor the winter storm conditions that are forecasted for later this week. Winter Storm Emergencies can be declared when snow removal operations could become compromised or when significant safety concerns are presented by the forecasted weather event. Examples include icy conditions or significant snowfall where it becomes difficult or unsafe to maneuver equipment around parked vehicles in the street.
ICPD holds annual Holiday with Heroes event

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa City Police Dept. (ICPD) held their annual Holiday with Heroes event on Monday, Dec. 19. Each year, officers shop with children to help make their holiday brighter. The event took place at the Target in Coral Ridge Mall in Coralville. All of the...
Gas prices drop another 10 cents in Iowa in last week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Average gasoline prices in Iowa have fallen 10.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.86/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 56.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand...
