IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa City Water Division plans to test the City's drinking water supply following the explosion at the C6-Zero plant in Marengo on December 8. At least ten people had to be hospitalized, two in serious condition, following a massive explosion at the plant, which breaks down shingles into fiberglass and oil. It lead the evacuations that day as well.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO