‘Mythic Quest’ Flashback and More Apple Treats, Netflix’s Spy ‘Recruit,’ Christmas Episodes (‘Lopez,’ ‘Rock’) and Movies

Read full article on original website
Related
tvinsider.com
‘90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: Which Couple Reaches a Breaking Point? (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 17 “Thank U, Next.”]. We’ve finally come to the last part of the seventh season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? to air before the Tell All episodes that will update us on where the couples stand now.
tvinsider.com
Hallmark Stars Share Which of Their Movies Should Get Sequels (VIDEO)
What could be better than romances to fall in love with during the holidays? Getting to see what comes next for those relationships in a Hallmark movie sequel, of course!. Every year for the holiday season, Hallmark Channel (with “Countdown to Christmas”) and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (with “Miracles of Christmas”) roll out new film after new film, some as part of a franchise (such as Come Home for Christmas) and even a couple sequels. In recent years, we’ve got The Christmas House and The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls, as well as The Nine Kittens of Christmas, to follow up The Nine Lives of Christmas. One of 2022’s offerings, A Cozy Christmas Inn, was essentially a sequel to Christmas Under Wraps.
tvinsider.com
‘Loki’: Disney+ Teaser Unveils First Look at the God of Mischief in Season 2 (VIDEO)
Loki fans get excited! The God of Mischief is gearing up for Season 2 of the Marvel Disney+ series in a new teaser for what’s heading to the streaming platform in 2023. The 30-second promo previews more than a few highly-anticipated titles, including the upcoming season of The Mandalorian, Marvel’s Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) focused series Secret Invasion, and the upcoming Star Wars title Ahsoka starring Rosario Dawson, among others.
tvinsider.com
‘Snowfall’ Sets Sixth & Final Season Premiere Date at FX
FX is preparing for the beginning of the end of its long-running series Snowfall. It will officially debut its sixth and final season on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Along with announcing the premiere date, FX has also revealed that the season will open with two installments of the 10-episode final season and released new images including a still of star Damson Idris and specialized key art. In addition to debuting on FX, episodes of Snowfall‘s final season will be available the next day on Hulu.
tvinsider.com
‘Velma’: Mindy Kaling’s Scooby Series Sets Release Date on HBO Max
Mindy Kaling‘s successful path with HBO Max continues as she is about to voice an iconic character in IP history: Velma. The series of the same name has a premiere date set for the New Year — Thursday, January 12 — to be specific. The Scooby-Doo character...
tvinsider.com
Jamie Lopez Dies: ‘Super Sized Salon’ Star Was 37
Jamie Lopez, the star of WE TV‘s Super Sized Salon and the founder of Babydoll Beauty Couture, has died. She was 37. Lopez’s death was confirmed by the beauty salon’s Instagram account, which shared the news alongside a slideshow of photos honoring Lopez. “On behalf of the...
tvinsider.com
‘Acapulco’ Star Eugenio Derbez on Máximo’s Twist Ending & Hopes for Season 3
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Acapulco Season 2, Episode 10, “Against All Odds.”]. One of TV’s most delightful series has concluded its second season as Acapulco‘s latest episode, “Against All Odds,” arrived on Apple TV+, and with it, one major cliffhanger. As...
tvinsider.com
‘Home Economics’: Eddie Cibrian Makes Tom Jealous in First Look (PHOTOS)
Home Economics is introducing a starry wedge between Marina (Karla Souza) and Tom (Topher Grace) in the winter premiere episode, arriving Wednesday, January 4 as Eddie Cibrian guest stars. In an exclusive first look at the installment titled, “Gallon of Milk, $4.35,” Tom is letting his emotions get the best...
tvinsider.com
‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Will Premiere Across All AMC Channels
Anne Rice fans won’t have to wait much longer for another TV installment of her signature novels. Shortly after the successful release of AMC‘s Interview with the Vampire series, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches is set to premiere in the New Year. In order to make the most...
tvinsider.com
Mariah Carey Shares How ‘Merry Christmas to All!’ Is Different From Past Specials
Mariah Carey is humbled to be called the Queen of Christmas. “I mean, are you kidding me?” she tells TV Guide Magazine. “That is a very high honor, and I am not deserving of this title people have given me.”. We’ll agree to disagree with the international...
tvinsider.com
Your Chance to Win ‘Supernatural’ Collector’s Issue Signed by ‘The Winchesters’ Star Drake Rodger
While you wait to find out what’s next on The Winchesters when it returns in 2023, we’ve got your chance to win a piece of Supernatural memorabilia — signed by one of the stars of the prequel series!. TV Insider is giving away a copy of the...
tvinsider.com
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15: Janelle Monáe, Harvey Guillén, Julia Garner & More to Guest Judge (VIDEO)
RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 is kicking things into high gear with its list of guest judges. Janelle Monáe (Glass Onion), Harvey Guillén (What We Do In the Shadows), Julia Garner (Inventing Anna, Ozark), Megan Stalter (Hacks), country singer Maren Morris, and more will serve guest judge realness on Season 15, MTV announced Monday, December 19. As previously announced, Ariana Grande will guest judge the two-part season premiere — her second appearance on the Emmy-winning reality competition.
tvinsider.com
New ‘Bachelor’ Zach Shallcross Gets Suited Up in Season 27 Poster (PHOTO)
We’re just over a month away from the Season 27 premiere of The Bachelor, so ABC is giving a first look at new lead Zach Shallcross in action with a brand new official poster. In the photo, below, The Bachelorette alum finished in third place with Rachel Recchia on...
tvinsider.com
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (December 19-25): ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,’ ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ & More
Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of December 19-25.
tvinsider.com
‘Jack Ryan’ Cast on How Season 3 Mirrors Current World Conflicts (VIDEO)
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is almost back for Season 3 and the show is tackling a topical story, even if that was never the initial intention, according to star John Krasinski. Sitting down alongside costars Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly, the men reflected on the show’s very prescient Season 3 arc which reflects the current situation unfolding in Eastern Europe, primarily the war between Ukraine and Russia. “Any mirroring of what’s happening in real life to our show is absolutely and utterly heartbreaking, that’s the truth,” Krasinski tells TV Insider’s Ileane Rudolph.
tvinsider.com
Mexican Pop Group RBD Teases Reunion Tour in New Video
RBD, the beloved pop group formed on the Mexican telenovela Rebelde in the early 2000s, is back and teasing a potential reunion tour in 2023. It’s been almost 14 years since the group disbanded, but a recent Instagram video on the official RBD account has fans excited about a potential comeback. The nostalgic video includes clips from the original Televisa telenovela alongside more recent black-and-white shots of band members Dulce María, Christian Chávez, Anahí, Christopher von Uckermann, and Maite Perroni.
tvinsider.com
‘Top Gear’ Host Jeremy Clarkson Comes Under Fire for ‘Vile’ Column About Meghan Markle
Top Gear and Clarkson’s Farm star Jeremy Clarkson is taking to social media to apologize for an article he wrote for The Sun about his “hatred” of The Duchess of Sussex following the release of the Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. The Independent Press Standards Organization received...
tvinsider.com
Kate Walsh Hopes ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Will Continue After Ellen Pompeo’s Exit
Grey’s Anatomy veteran Kate Walsh is optimistic that the long-running ABC medical drama will continue after Ellen Pompeo leaves the show in February. After portraying Dr. Meredith Grey for nearly two decades, Pompeo is bidding Grey’s farewell in early 2023, which has many fans wondering if Season 19 will be its swan song. After all, how can the show continue without the titular character showing up at Grey Sloan Memorial every episode?
tvinsider.com
Sonya Eddy Dies: ‘General Hospital’ Star Was 55
Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany on ABC‘s General Hospital and its spin-off series General Hospital: Night Shift, has died at age 55. The sad news was broken by her close friend Octavia Spencer. The soap actress passed away on December 19, according to an Instagram post from Spencer, stating: “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️.”
tvinsider.com
Mariah Carey in Concert, a ‘Real Sports’ Roundtable, a Less-Than-Chipper ‘Chippendales’
Musical Christmas diva Mariah Carey performs a two-hour holiday concert special from Madison Square Garden. HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel convenes a roundtable for a 2022 retrospective. Tensions and financial pressures mount in a pivotal episode of Hulu’s Welcome to Chippendales docudrama miniseries. Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas...
Comments / 0