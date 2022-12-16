‘Mythic Quest’ Flashback and More Apple Treats, Netflix’s Spy ‘Recruit,’ Christmas Episodes (‘Lopez,’ ‘Rock’) and Movies

What could be better than romances to fall in love with during the holidays? Getting to see what comes next for those relationships in a Hallmark movie sequel, of course!. Every year for the holiday season, Hallmark Channel (with “Countdown to Christmas”) and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (with “Miracles of Christmas”) roll out new film after new film, some as part of a franchise (such as Come Home for Christmas) and even a couple sequels. In recent years, we’ve got The Christmas House and The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls, as well as The Nine Kittens of Christmas, to follow up The Nine Lives of Christmas. One of 2022’s offerings, A Cozy Christmas Inn, was essentially a sequel to Christmas Under Wraps.

23 HOURS AGO