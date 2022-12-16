Read full article on original website
thesource.com
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Take Their Son to the Beach for a Photoshoot
Ahead of releasing the first images of their son to Hollywood Unlocked, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit the beach. Dressed in all-black, the superstar duo is believed to be setting up a photo shoot. PageSix notes a camera crew was present for Rihanna, who was dressed in a flowing dress...
thesource.com
Pusha T Says He Heard Drake’s Subliminal Disses but He’s ‘Not Interested Anymore’
Drake has been continuously sliding bars toward Pusha T. On Her Loss, the boy hit “On BS” and dropped off a set of bars directed toward King Push after he once suggested issues with doing shows in Canada. “You ain’t banned from ’round here, n-gga, come get off...
thesource.com
Spotify Gives Megan Thee Stallion, Flo Milli Their Own Anime Characters
Spotify and leading Livestream shopping platform NTWRK are collaborating to celebrate the streaming service’s “Feelin’ Myself” playlist with an exclusive trading card pack featuring anime caricatures of iconic female rappers Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice, GloRilla and Flo Milli. The NTWRK x Spotify hype-worthy trading card...
thesource.com
SZA’s ‘SOS’ Set to Debut at No. 1 With Biggest R&B Streaming Week Ever
SZA officially has her first No. 1 album. The TDE songstress will debut on top of the Billboard 200 with her new album SOS. HitsDailyDouble notes the album will debut with 315,000 album-equivalent units in its opening week, blowing past the 60,000 her last album, Ctrl, debuted with. SOS debuts...
thesource.com
Dave East, BIA, and Jessie and D’Lila Combs Join Foot Locker for 24-Hour Global Holiday Celebration
As part of the retailer’s “Holiday House Party” marketing, Foot Locker staged 24-hour long holiday celebrations worldwide over the weekend at select Foot Locker shops, including Asia, Paris, New York, and Los Angeles. The 24-hour party featured live DJ music, talent appearances, gift-wrapping stations, gift card giveaways, and more for customers to enjoy while conducting their holiday shopping.
thesource.com
Joseph Sikora And Tip ‘T.I.’ Harris Star in New Psychological Horror Film FEAR
The horror flicks we use to love are making a huge comeback featuring some of our favorite stars. The psychological horror film—FEAR is set to hit theaters on Jan.27 starring Joseph Sikora, King Bach, Terrence Jenkins, Tip ‘T.I.’ Harris, and more. The film plays on your worst fears and what happens when you let things that scare you take control of your mind.
