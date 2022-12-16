Charlamagne Tha God Calls Drake’s New Engagement Ring Chain ‘Maniac Behavior’ During ‘Hell of a Week’ Show

Rapper Iggy Azalea says she’s sold a portion of her music catalog for “eight figures,” adding, “I don’t have to work another day in my life.”. According to Billboard, a “source close to the deal” said that the artist sold her master recordings and publishing catalog to Domain Capitol Group and it included all of Azalea’s shares in her current catalog. In addition, a “trigger” for future money on masters was also part of the deal. The Billboard piece said it was for “eight-figure[s].” But the exact total has not yet been reported.

23 DAYS AGO