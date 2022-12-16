France Forward Karim Benzema Captains Real Madrid In Friendly Game Three Days Before World Cup Final

Benzema played 30 minutes for Real against Leganes on Thursday.

Karim Benzema played 30 minutes for Real Madrid in a friendly match against Leganes on Thursday.

It came 25 days after Benzema had left Qatar having sustained a thigh injury on the eve of France's World Cup campaign.

Benzema was not replaced in France's World Cup squad, meaning he is technically eligible to play in Sunday's final against Argentina.

But it seems unlikely that he will be recalled by France boss Didier Deschamps.

Benzema captained Real in the first half of Thursday's 60-minute match against Leganes.

David Alaba and Toni Kroos also featured in the game at Real's Valdebebas training center.

Kroos scored for Real but the game ended 1-1.

Real's first proper match following the mid-season break will be away to Valladolid in La Liga on December 30.

Benzema has won 97 caps during his international career to date.

Only nine men have played more games for France in the national team's entire history.

But Benzema did not feature at the 2018 World Cup where France were crowned champions.