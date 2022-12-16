MIAMI -- Amar'e Stoudemire, the former NBA star who played for the Miami Heat and New York Knicks, was arrested Saturday at his Brickell condo after he was accused of punching and slapping one of his teen daughters and leaving her bloody, according to a police report.Stoudemire, 40, was charged with battery in connection with the domestic violence incident and taken to the city jail before being released on a $1,500 bond, the police report says. It was not immediately clear if a court date has been set yet in the case.Investigators said they saw pictures from the girl's mother...

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO