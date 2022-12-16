Read full article on original website
Opinion: Texans should be outraged that child protective services is wasting funds to harass single mother of 4SANAF NewsHouston, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
Cinco Ranch resident wins Food Network competitionCovering KatyCinco Ranch, TX
Houston Astros Sign Star OutfielderOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Texas Migrants will Pass Through Dallas, Houston, and Other Big CitiesTom HandyDallas, TX
HipHopDX.com
6ix9ine Trolls Gunna For Allegedly Incriminating Young Thug In YSL RICO Case
6ix9ine has called out Gunna for supposedly incriminating Young Thug and other YSL members by taking a plea deal in the RICO case against the Atlanta collective. The “Gummo” rapper, who himself has been plagued by snitching allegations after cooperating with authorities in the trial against Brooklyn’s Nine Trey gang, posted footage of Gunna pleading guilty in court earlier this week on Instagram.
Ex-Heat player Amar'e Stoudemire charged with battery after slapping, punching daugher: police
MIAMI -- Amar'e Stoudemire, the former NBA star who played for the Miami Heat and New York Knicks, was arrested Saturday at his Brickell condo after he was accused of punching and slapping one of his teen daughters and leaving her bloody, according to a police report.Stoudemire, 40, was charged with battery in connection with the domestic violence incident and taken to the city jail before being released on a $1,500 bond, the police report says. It was not immediately clear if a court date has been set yet in the case.Investigators said they saw pictures from the girl's mother...
hotnewhiphop.com
Slimelife Shawty Released In Third YSL Plea Deal
The YSL rapper entered a similar plea deal to Gunna’s and took to Instagram to share the good news. Recent releases and negotiations indicate that the YSL gang indictment saga may be entering a new phase of more freedom. Many of the Atlanta label’s members are doing time and accused of racketeering, gun and drug distribution, and other charges. Meanwhile, fans were ecstatic about the news of Gunna’s release this week. Also, officials also freed YSL rapper Slimelife Shawty on a plea deal, the third so far in this case.
Amar’e Stoudemire Charged With Punching His Daughter
Former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire has been booked on a domestic-violence charge in Miami after allegedly punching his daughter.Miami-Dade jail records show Stoudemire, 40, was being held on a count of battery until he could post $1,500 bond.The Miami Herald obtained a police report that said Stoudemire’s daughter told cops that her father attacked her because she thought she was being disrespectful to her grandmother.“You’re talking back again,” the 6-foot-10 athlete told the girl “and punched her on the right side of her jaw,” according to the police. Then he allegedly slapped her face “and continued slapping her on the...
musictimes.com
Takeoff Death Disrespected? Offset Reacts To Nasty Rumors on Dead Rapper's Estate
Offset has pleaded with fans on Tuesday to remember Takeoff in a positive manner in the future, posting a picture of Jesus Christ to emphasize his message. There is a possibility that Offset was reacting to the newest social media reports that Takeoff's parents, Titania Davenport-Treet and Kenneth M Ball, are presently fighting over his estate, as he is alleged to have died at the age of 28 without a will.
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Defended By His Son King Following Snitching Confession
T.I.‘s son King Harris has been clapping back at those calling his father a snitch following a recently resurfaced clip from his expediTIously podcast. Social media users are chiming in about a clip from a 2020 episode of the rapper’s podcast where he admitted to pinning a gun case on his late relative in the early 2000s.
thesource.com
Detroit Rapper Creme Arrested By The Feds For $5M Fraud Case
Detroit rapper Creme can hang up her running shoes and cool her heels after a long month on the lamb, but federal authorities finally caught up with Creme due to tax evasion charges. Creme, whose real name is Sameerah Marrell, was scheduled to plead guilty to tax evasion charges stemming...
HipHopDX.com
Tory Lanez Reaches Settlement With 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Over Alleged Nightclub Assaults
Tory Lanez has reportedly reached a settlement with Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Prince over alleged nightclub assaults. According to RadarOnline, the Canadian rapper’s attorney, Kadisha Phelps, revealed a secret financial agreement had been struck as part of her plea to take the trial date off the court’s calender.
HipHopDX.com
Freddie Gibbs Clowns Gunna Following Plea Deal In YSL RICO Case
Freddie Gibbs hasn’t wasted any time in clowning Gunna after his release from jail following a plea deal in the YSL RICO case. Gibbs took aim at Gunna in a series of tweets on Thursday (December 15) calling out Hip Hop for moving the goal posts and holding rappers to different standards when it comes to snitching.
Report: Former NBA player Amar'e Stoudemire arrested for allegedly punching daughter
Former NBA player Amar'e Stoudemire, 40, was booked early Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanor battery, according to court records.
BET
Megan Thee Stallion Ex-Bodyguard Guard Mysteriously Disappears Ahead Of Court Appearance, Police Say
Megan Thee Stallion’s former bodyguard seemingly has gone missing before his slated court appearance next week in the trial of Meg and Tory Lanez. Justin Edison, a key witness in the trial, has disappeared, according to TMZ. However, he’s not marked as a missing person as of right now.
HipHopDX.com
Young Thug’s YSL Co-Founder Accepts Plea Deal In RICO Case
Young Thug‘s Young Stoner Life (YSL) co-founder, Walter Murphy, has accepted a plea deal in the record label’s ongoing RICO case. Murphy was released from jail on Tuesday (December 13) after his attorneys worked out a plea agreement earlier this week, per The New York Times. The YSL...
RHOSLC’s Jen Shah Requests Reduced Prison Sentence Amid Guilty Plea: I Had ‘Personal Painful Experiences’
Ahead of Jen Shah’s sentencing hearing, the Bravo star has requested a shorter prison sentence. “The terrible business decisions I made and professional relationships I developed stemmed from some personal painful experiences that I was going through in my life,” the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City personality, 49, wrote in a four-page letter to the judge, […]
thesource.com
Gunna’s Attorney Releases Statement on IG: ‘Gunna Did Not Snitch To Get Out of Jail’
Gunna’s attorney is speaking out against people like this rapper who are tagging the DS4EVER artist with a snitch tag. The attorney, Steve Sadow, hit social media to shut down lies. “Gunna did not snitch to get out of jail,” Sadow wrote. “He has said nothing and is not...
Complex
2Pac’s Stepfather Mutulu Shakur Released From Prison After 37 Years Behind Bars
72-year-old Mutulu Shakur, the stepfather of late rapper 2Pac, has been released from prison after 37 years for medical reasons, per the New York Daily News. The Bureau of Prisons has confirmed that Shakur, who was sentenced to 60 years in prison for his involvement in the 1981 robbery of an armored truck that resulted in two officers and a guard being murdered, was released on Sunday. He was previously denied bond in April this year, and in 2016 when he was being held at a Victorville, California federal prison.
3-Time Super Bowl Champion Arrested On Disturbing Assault Charges
Willie McGinest, the 51-year-old veteran of 15 NFL seasons, was arrested Monday on assault charges. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office said McGinest had been tied to a Dec. 9th incident at a California nightclub in which a deadly weapon had been used. A video of the incident ...
Former NBA Star Reportedly Arrested On Saturday
A former NBA All-Star big man was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report, former Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks star Amare Stoudemire was arrested on Saturday. "Former NBA great Amar’e Stoudemire was arrested on (Saturday) in Florida just hours after he graduated from the University of Miami...
