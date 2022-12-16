Read full article on original website
#STRecruiting: TE Reid Mikeska commits to the #Gamecocks
On the eve of NSD-December, USC has clearly addressed any concerns it has at the tight end position. Early Tuesday, the Gamecocks landed a pledge from Arkansas transfer Trey Knox. Then, within hours of Knox’ announcement, TE Reid Mikeska (6-6 233) of Cypress, TX announced his commitment to Shane Beamer and USC.
#Gamecocks talk Gator Bowl and Notre Dame (AUDIO)
Musch has happened around the USC football team since the win at Clemson to complete the regular season. They accepted an invitation to the Gator Bowl, offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield left for Nebraska and Dowell Loggains arrived from Arkansas to replace him, and several starters left either to prepare for the NFL Draft or to continue their careers elsewhere.
#STRecruiting: #Gamecocks add big DT Elijah Davis to commitment class
DT Elijah Davis (6-4 300) of Wagener-Salley has been eying going to USC since his junior season in high school. He had to delay things while he finished his two years at East Mississippi JC, but the dream of playing for the Gamecocks has indeed come true. Davis announced a...
No. 1 #Gamecocks stay perfect with 87-23 victory over Charleston Southern (UPDATED: AUDIO)
COLONIAL LIFE ARENA: The top-ranked Gamecocks made it clear from the opening tip that Charleston Southern was in for a long afternoon. USC rattled off 11 straight points before the Buccaneers got on the board and never looked back in an 87-23 victory, Sunday. Aliyah Boston (10 points, 13 rebounds)...
#STRecruiting: RB Mario Anderson Jr. discusses transfer to USC on SportsTalk (AUDIO) #Gamecocks
The rise of running back Mario Anderson Jr. from a lightly recruited prospect from Stratford High School to the SEC is one of the feel-good stories of the recruiting season for USC. Anderson spent three seasons at Newberry capping his time there with an All-American season. This season of over...
#STRecruiting: Transfer TE Trey Knox announces for #Gamecocks
USC football coach Shane Beamer added another transfer and another tight end to his collection of talent for the 2023 season in TE Trey Knox (6-5 245) from the University of Arkansas and Murfreesboro, TN. Knox made an official visit to USC last weekend and he announced his commitment to the Gamecocks Tuesday afternoon.
#STRecruiting: Babalade recommits to the #Gamecocks
The early Christmas presents keep sliding into the USC football facility as “National Signing Day” is just hours away. After receiving commitments from a pair of tight ends on Tuesday, the Gamecocks chopped down a big piece of its offensive line by reeling back in “Big Tree”.
