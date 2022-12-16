ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

#STRecruiting: TE Reid Mikeska commits to the #Gamecocks

On the eve of NSD-December, USC has clearly addressed any concerns it has at the tight end position. Early Tuesday, the Gamecocks landed a pledge from Arkansas transfer Trey Knox. Then, within hours of Knox’ announcement, TE Reid Mikeska (6-6 233) of Cypress, TX announced his commitment to Shane Beamer and USC.
COLUMBIA, SC
#Gamecocks talk Gator Bowl and Notre Dame (AUDIO)

Musch has happened around the USC football team since the win at Clemson to complete the regular season. They accepted an invitation to the Gator Bowl, offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield left for Nebraska and Dowell Loggains arrived from Arkansas to replace him, and several starters left either to prepare for the NFL Draft or to continue their careers elsewhere.
COLUMBIA, SC
#STRecruiting: Transfer TE Trey Knox announces for #Gamecocks

USC football coach Shane Beamer added another transfer and another tight end to his collection of talent for the 2023 season in TE Trey Knox (6-5 245) from the University of Arkansas and Murfreesboro, TN. Knox made an official visit to USC last weekend and he announced his commitment to the Gamecocks Tuesday afternoon.
COLUMBIA, SC
#STRecruiting: Babalade recommits to the #Gamecocks

The early Christmas presents keep sliding into the USC football facility as “National Signing Day” is just hours away. After receiving commitments from a pair of tight ends on Tuesday, the Gamecocks chopped down a big piece of its offensive line by reeling back in “Big Tree”.
COLUMBIA, SC

