ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLA

Social Security 2023: Here’s when the 8.7% increase in benefits kicks in

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oMlUo_0jknhDSh00

(NEXSTAR) – Millions of America’s older adults will see a bump in the amount they receive in monthly Social Security benefits , starting in January.

The increase in payments is the largest in decades at 8.7% , and is designed to help offset the soaring inflation that would otherwise limit recipients’ purchasing power.

The bump in benefits is aptly titled a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. On average, Social Security benefits will increase in January by more than $140 per month, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA).

So when do the new benefits kick in?

People who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), will receive two payments in December this year. Since the last day of December is a Saturday, the SSA wants to make sure people who depend on the checks, which are usually paid on the 1st of each month, aren’t forced to wait until the first business day in January.

Why state governments are banning TikTok

“We do this to avoid putting you at a financial disadvantage and make sure that you don’t have to wait beyond the first of the month to get your payment,” the SSA says on its website. “It does not mean that you are receiving a duplicate payment in the previous month, so you do not need to contact us to report the second payment.”

As for Social Security recipients, not everyone will see the higher payments hit their bank accounts at the same time.

The SSA rolls out payments based on beneficiaries’ birthdays.

If you were born between the 1st and 10th day of the month, you’ll receive your check on the second Wednesday of each month. If your birthday falls between the 11th and the 20th, you’ll receive it on the third Wednesday. Any other date and you’ll receive your check on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

In January, for example, COLA recipients with early birth dates will receive their check on the second Wednesday of the month, Jan. 13. Have a birth date between 11 and 20? You’ll see the bump in Social Security benefits on Jan. 18. Recipients with birth dates between the 21st and the end of the month will see their check on Jan. 25.

Feeling sick but testing negative? Doctors explain why

Finally, for people who received Social Security before May 1997 or who receive both Social Security and SSI, the payment date will be Jan. 3.

The COLA bump will be going to more than 65 million qualifying Social Security beneficiaries who are 62 and older. The additional benefit is permanent, and because it is a percentage raise, the next COLA hike will compound the raise.

The increase is long overdue for many who have been suffering through the inflation that sent the price of basic goods and services skyrocketing in 2022, according to The Senior Citizens League.

The group estimates that from January through December the previous COLA of 5.9% fell short of actual inflation every month by an average of 46%, or $42 per month and over $508 for the year.

“You know things are bad when we are hoping Santa will leave coal in our stockings,” said Mary Johnson, Social Security and Medicare policy analyst for The Senior Citizens League. “When sending warm wishes to family or friends in need, try adding gift certificates for home heating oil, natural gas or electricity. A heated electric mattress pad or warm fleece base layers will earn you hugs for life.”

Everyone from the richest Americans to the most vulnerable will receive the same increase in benefits.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Cars mangled after Union Pacific freight train derails in Victorville

A Union Pacific train derailed in Victorville on Tuesday morning. About 23 freight cars derailed near Stoddard Wells and Highway 18, confirmed Union Pacific officials. The incident left at least half of the cars completely destroyed and overturned on their side. No injuries were reported and the derailment’s cause remains under investigation. The track was […]
VICTORVILLE, CA
KTLA

3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation

As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Police, family search for girl, 15, last seen in Whittier

Police are asking the public for help Saturday in their search for a 15-year-old girl who disappeared in Whittier recently. Natalie Krikorian was last seen around 5 a.m. Friday in the 15900 block of West Road, the Whittier Police Department posted on its Facebook page. Krikorian was described by police as a female standing 5 […]
WHITTIER, CA
KTLA

Out-of-town visitor fatally shot in North Hollywood

A man visiting from Chicago was fatally shot in North Hollywood late Friday night. Julian Bynum, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in the 6800 block of Simpson Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a release. Bynum suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the 11:30 p.m. attack. The investigation is […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Motorist shot at while traveling on 10 Freeway in Upland area

A motorist was shot at multiple times while traveling on the 10 Freeway in the Upland area Monday night. A call reporting the incident came in around 11:15 p.m., according to a California Highway Patrol spokesperson. A motorist was apparently fired on while traveling on the westbound 10 Freeway between 4th Street and Mountain Avenue, […]
UPLAND, CA
KTLA

Arrest made in fatal chain-reaction hit-and-run in Torrance

A Castaic man has been arrested and charged with vehicular manslaughter nearly two months after a chain-reaction hit-and-run left a pedestrian dead and a driver injured in Torrance, police said. Patrick Carty, 52, turned himself in on Monday in connection with an Oct. 27 hit-and-run, the Torrance Police Department said in a news release. According […]
TORRANCE, CA
KTLA

Celebrity cougar P-22 euthanized; his life in photos

California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials announced Saturday that famous mountain lion P-22 was euthanized. The cougar had apparently been struck by a car shortly before he was captured on Monday. Prior to his capture, he had been accused of attacking pet Chihuahuas in the Hollywood Hills. The 12-year-old cougar was a certified star, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

3-year-old struck, killed after running into street in Riverside

A three-year-old boy was fatally struck when a relative made a U-turn in a Riverside neighborhood Saturday morning. Police and firefighters responded shortly after 9:30 a.m. to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in the 4100 block of Goodman Street, according to a Riverside Police Department news release. An investigation revealed that a 61-year-old woman […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Video captures suspected burglar ransacking tavern in Riverside

Police are searching for a burglar who was captured on camera smashing and ransacking a local tavern in Riverside last Sunday. The brazen burglar was seen in and out of Crowley’s Tavern in just under three minutes. “Never seen him,” Ashley Patino, the bar’s manager tells KTLA’s Shelby Nelson. “I don’t know if some of […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Man found dead near Long Beach road, police investigating

Police are investigating after a man was found dead near a Long Beach road early Tuesday morning. Long Beach Police received reports of an injured person off the roadway near the intersection of 49th Street and Del Amo Boulevard around 5:13 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the victim, an adult male, unresponsive. Medical aid […]
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Famed L.A. mountain lion P-22 euthanized; cougar had been struck by car

Five days after his capture in a Los Feliz backyard, famed mountain lion P-22 has been euthanized, officials announced Saturday. The cougar was evidently struck by a car near Griffith Park prior to his capture, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. CDFW Director Chuck Bonham said the likely crash was reported Sunday […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

92K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy