”It should be the Cuban Step" — Manu Ginobili on Fidel Castro being possibly the true innovator of the Euro Step

By Virgil Villanueva
 5 days ago

"The Step," as Fidel Castro used to call it, has some affinity with how guerillas tried to misdirect their captors.

Fidel Castro wasn’t just a Cuban leader, he also loved the game of basketball as much as the next guy. True to his status as a global icon, Castro might also be responsible for the Euro Step — a revolutionary offensive move that today’s top players utilize.

Che Guevarra's disapproval

It’s well-known that Castro often took off his combat boots and laced up some Chuck Taylors. His bodyguard shared that his boss never hesitated to take time off to organize a game. His comrade Che Guevarra, noticed Castro’s love for the game. In addition, Guevara noted in his journals that Castro was proud of this move he simply called “The Step.” While it gets the job done, Gueverra had some qualms about the move, especially its seeming flamboyance.

“In his frequent basketball matches, Fidel has started using a new move he simply calls ‘The Step.’ It is undeniably effective, yet is its goodness equally undeniable? As revolutionaries we must not merely pay attention to ends, but to means. I worry that this flash and pomp is not befitting of the revolutionary leader,” Guevarra wrote.

It’s a crazy proposition that a man clad in military fatigues and combat boots invented one of the most lethal basketball moves. But this isn’t just some legend to create hype or bolster Castro’s status.

The Euro Step has a strong affinity with how guerillas maneuver away from their captors. According to writer Frederick Dyson, Cuban author Jose Marti had an astute observation on how guerillas and footballers misdirect their opponents — which shares the same philosophy the Euro Step employs.

“In one of his early works, he wrote of the need for cunning by revolutionaries in order to evade imprisonment, likening their movements to how some footballers may step in one direction, leading their opponent to believe that they have shown their hand, but then immediately pivot, moving forward, but in the opposite direction as before,” Dyson said, per medium .

Manu Ginobili’s thoughts

San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili is aware of such a wild rumor. Many credit Ginobili for popularizing the move in the NBA. He doesn’t believe that Castro invented the move. The Argentinian star believes you cannot trace the Euro Step to one person.

“We always looked up a bit more to Che as he was our native son, although I do think that he was wrong regarding the validity of the Euro Step. Of course, Castro was wrong to strip human rights from so many. I know you can’t fully divorce this move from its origins, but having said that I believe that it does not belong to Castro or to any other single person as it is now the possession of all who love basketball and all who use it to split the defense, creating an open lane to the basket,” Ginobili said .

Whatever the case may be, it’s an interesting rumor that will pique the curiosity of ballers of revolutionaries alike. We may never really trace who invented the Euro Step. But just as a homage to the myth, maybe we can call it the Cuban Step from time to time.

Comments / 30

D Tops
3d ago

Am I wrong, but did this article state that Castro is a global icon?... that's completely insane.. he was a brutal communist dictator who enslaved his people and is responsible for tens of thousands of people's deaths...only the left wing news media would dare portray him as a cultural hero?

Reply(5)
13
tony
3d ago

I'm waiting for the next article from this clown 🤡 writer . Hitler loved soccer and might have invented the bicycle kick.

Reply(1)
9
Bruno Primas
4d ago

I'm looking forward to the article praising Adolf Hitler for the development if the Volkswagon Beetle next!

Reply(4)
9
