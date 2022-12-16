Read full article on original website
In 2010, a mom said she dropped her 7-year-old stepson off at school. He missed his classes and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: City's pedestrian deaths reach 70-year high, I-84 eastbound closed between Troutdale and Hood RiverEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Local group using preventative graffiti to ward off vandals, spark conversationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Multnomah County commissioners vote for rental assistance over city homeless campsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: New report finds culture of misconduct within the NWSL, Portland Thorns FCEmily ScarviePortland, OR
New passenger trains coming to the I-5 corridor
OLYMPIA – A new fleet of Northwest-themed Amtrak Cascades trains will transport passengers in style between Seattle, Vancouver, BC, Portland and other stations along the I-5 corridor when eight new trainsets and two new locomotives arrive in the Pacific Northwest in 2026. Newly released renderings of the new trainsets...
Snow, Slide-Offs Snarl Traffic All Over Washington State
(Ellensburg, WA) -- Interstate 90 was closed off in both directions from just west of Ellensburg all the way over the Snoqualmie Pass to North Bend Tuesday due to severe winter driving conditions and several slide-offs. It's all due to a potent winter storm system that's dumping large amounts of snow onto the mountain passes. WSDOT says other passes have been affected by the storm as well. US Highway 2 is closed over Stevens Pass and the agency says some traffic is being moved to clear the area for avalanche control. Authorities are asking you to stay away from the area. Blewett Pass is closed as well. US Highway 12 over the White Pass is open, but authorities say they are requiring traction tires.
Portland-area gas prices dip below $4 a gallon for first time since February
The price of a gallon of regular gasoline has fallen below $4 a gallon in the Portland area for the first time in 10 months. Metro residents are paying $3.93 a gallon at the pump this week, according to AAA. Gas prices have been in a steep decline since October, when metro residents were paying $5.64 a gallon, a record high.
newsnationnow.com
Flight cancellations begin as heavy snow buries Northwest
SEATTLE (NewsNation) — A major winter storm is expected to cause travel disruptions for millions of holiday travelers, with hundreds of cancellations and delays already plaguing airports across the nation. As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, there have been over 400 flights canceled and nearly 300 flights delayed, according to...
Inslee Proposes Funding For Central Washington Rail Project
Rail service in central Washington could improve thanks to a budget proposal in Olympia. Governor Jay Inslee has included nearly $15 million in funding in his recently released 2023-25 Budget for the Connell Rail Interchange Project. That price tag includes $10 million in funding already appropriated by the Legislature in 2015, plus an additional $5 million in the upcoming biennium for an actual total of $14.5 million that would be available. If approved by lawmakers, the $14.5 million would fully complete this important infrastructure project.
The Stranger
Slog AM: More Snow Is Inbound, 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern California, Washingtonians Aren't Buying as Much Weed
All you people ever want to talk about is the weather: And, honestly, same. Seattle didn't get any snow overnight, but—oh boy!—is it on its way. In a couple of hours winds will bring in cold air to the Seattle area, also bringing in the possibility of "an inch or two of snow" at most, reports the Seattle Times. And in Everett, over 1,000 customers lost power after a winter storm blasted the area last night. If you're flying somewhere, make sure your flight hasn't been delayed or canceled. Commute safe, everyone. The Times has a live blog on the weather situation if you're into that kind of thing.
Portland should see only rain Tuesday as ice, snow snarl gorge traffic
Tuesday is the beginning of what will be an interesting weather week, with just rain in the metro area while ice and snow in the Columbia River Gorge turns travel hazardous. Several crashes on Interstate 84 east of Corbett have closed the roadway eastbound as of 5:30 a.m. The Oregon Department of Transportation reports ice and snow on the roads lead to several crashed semis. Eastbound traffic is being taken off the freeway at Troutdale.
Snoqualmie, Stevens passes reopen after hours-long closures Tuesday
WASHINGTON, USA — While not as widespread as expected, wintery weather did impact travel across western Washington on Tuesday. By the evening, hundreds of flights had been canceled or delayed and the two major passes -- Snoqualmie and Stevens -- were closed to travelers for hours on Tuesday. Snoqualmie...
kptv.com
Multnomah Co., City of Portland declare state of emergency ahead of bitterly cold winter storm
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County and Portland officials issued a state of emergency Tuesday afternoon ahead of a bitterly cold winter storm that was forecasted to arrive in the area starting Wednesday. The state of emergency, which started Tuesday, Dec. 20, was meant to alert the public to the...
Readers respond: Move campers from floodplain
While walking through the Foster Floodplain Natural Area recently, we noticed a group of people offering breakfast to people camping in tents, (“Portland has dramatically escalated tent sweeps,” Dec. 10). Although I appreciate the idea that people want to help other people, especially with necessities like food, wouldn’t...
Ice storm expected in the Portland area this week | Timeline of what to expect
PORTLAND, Ore. — The forecast is increasingly certain: Portland is headed for an ice storm. In fact, much of the Willamette Valley and Southwest Washington are in for a sustained barrage of sleet and freezing rain, starting as early as Thursday afternoon and continuing as late as Saturday morning.
Pedestrian fatally struck in North Portland
A man died Sunday night after being hit by a car at the intersection of North Columbia Boulevard and Interstate Place, according to Portland police. He was killed while walking about 9 p.m. and the driver of the car stayed at the scene, police said. The police bureau’s Major Crash...
MyNorthwest.com
Honking car horn illegal in Washington despite rising road rage trends
By law, it is illegal to use your horn in Washington state outside of emergency use — and local residents are blaming transplants for the increased aggression on the roads. “Drivers of ‘old Seattle’ tend to be law-abiding and polite, but also slow and passive-aggressive,” Mark Hallenbeck, director of the Washington State Transportation Center, told Axios. “They do not appreciate flippant horn use. Newcomers to Seattle, by contrast, often drive faster and use their horns more frequently.”
Why honking your horn is illegal in Washington
Have you noticed some people around here seem super insulted when you tap the horn to let them know the light has turned green? They could be among the passive-aggressive but law-abiding drivers of yesterday's Seattle. Why it matters: Conflict around the proper use of horns is one visible, or...
Warming shelters to open in Portland area as winter weather emergency declared
With temperatures expected to drop into the teens in the coming days, Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury declared a state of emergency Tuesday afternoon to prepare resources for the region’s most vulnerable populations. The city of Portland is expected to declare a state of emergency as well. Temperatures are...
Winter Storm Warning in effect for most of Western Washington
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Most of Monday will be relatively dry with the exception of isolated pockets of light snow and highs in the 20s and low 30s, but that won’t last — more snow is on the way starting this evening. By Monday evening and through most...
Stocking up before the storm: How Washingtonians are preparing for potential snow
SHORELINE, Wash. — Stocking kitchen pantries, car trunks and that space under the Christmas tree were top priorities for many Washingtonians Monday night as people prepared for a snowy night ahead. In Shoreline, a Costco parking lot stayed full into the early evening as snow fell, leaving about two...
‘Little bit of snow’ and freezing rain in Portland could complicate holiday travel
If you’re planning on driving somewhere to or from the Portland area in the days leading up to Christmas, you might want to reconsider. Low temperatures mixed with precipitation could bring a good deal of ice to Portland on Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service. “What...
Aerospace company with Redmond office selling for nearly $5B
REDMOND, Wash. — NASA relies on many different companies to help build its space exploration missions, but one company with ties to Western Washington often plays a key role. Aerospace firm Aerojet Rocketdyne has a research and development office in Redmond. People working there have often played a key...
I-84 eastbound reopens through gorge after fatal morning crash
UPDATE 1:57 p.m. All lanes of I-84 reopened following Tuesday morning’s fatal crash. Travelers should still be cautious on the cold wet roads in western Oregon. Winter weather in the Columbia River Gorge has created icy road conditions and caused a fatal crash on Interstate 84 near Corbett early Tuesday.
