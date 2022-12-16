Read full article on original website
Woman with 4 children in car tries to flee traffic stop
A woman with four children in her car allegedly tried to flee from a deputy during a traffic stop on Friday. A deputy with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department “attempted to initiate a traffic stop for multiple violations in the Southern Pines area,” said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news advisory.
2 dead in murder-suicide at law office in Goldsboro, police say
wcti12.com
Two dead in shooting at a Goldsboro law firm
Rockingham man charged by Laurinburg PD with murder of S.C. victim
LAURINBURG — A Richmond County man is accused of killing a Marlboro County man in Scotland County. According to Capt. Chris Young of the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to a call of shots fired with someone being shot at a home on First Street in Laurinburg around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.
cbs17
Raleigh police crackdown nets 23 DWI charges, 44 speeders; 4 cars seized for racing, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they partnered with several agencies Friday night to crack down on drunk driving and other unsafe driving behaviors. Police did not say where they focused the operation, which also included Knightdale, Wake Forest, Holly Springs, Zebulon, Apex and Garner police. But, they...
cbs17
Fayetteville woman wanted on federal warrants arrested
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman wanted on federal warrants was arrested Monday in Fayetteville. Candice Cherelle Spencer, 31, of Fayetteville, was found in the area of the 700 block of Arthington Street by members of the Fayetteville Police Departments Violent Crime Apprehension Team, according to a police news release.
Police investigating accident that left one dead
LAURINBURG — A 74-year-old man was killed Friday evening after a traffic accident. According to Lt. Jeremy White with the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of South Main Street and Welch Street around 9:55 p.m. after a traffic accident between a vehicle and a pedestrian. The...
wpde.com
1 person shot, killed in Laurinburg: Police
Rockingham Police trying to identify ID fraud suspect
ROCKINGHAM — Police are asking for help identifying a suspect. Late last week, the Rockingham Police Department posted to its Facebook page a photo of a woman believed to be involved in an identity fraud case. No other information is currently available. Anyone with information on the identity of...
1 killed, 1 arrested after Sunday shooting in Laurinburg
Sampson County substitute teacher facing charges for relationship with student
SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. — A substitute teacher in the Sampson County Schools system was charged after an investigation found her to be in a relationship with a student. On Nov. 23, the Sampson County Sheriff's Office got a complaint about an inappropriate relationship between a substitute teacher and a student from the Lakewood District School Resource Officer.
WECT
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office arrests man who allegedly killed deputy
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office announced during a press conference that 24-year-old Nicholas Terlizzi of Linden was arrested for the death of Deputy Oscar Bolanos-Anavisca. Terlizzi has been charged with felony death by vehicle, felony hit and run, driving while impaired, reckless driving to...
cbs17
Johnston County felon busted with 8 pounds of marijuana, $74K worth of fentanyl in Dunn, Harnett County Sheriff’s Office says
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — Eight pounds of marijuana, three firearms, and $74,000 worth of fentanyl have landed a Johnston County felon in the Harnett County Detention Center. Michael Joseph Eason, 39, was arrested in the 200 block of Howards Lane in Dunn on Thursday as Harnett County Sheriff’s Office and ATF executed a search warrant there, the sheriff’s office said Friday.
Cumberland County deputy hit, killed by drunk driver while investigating robbery
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Cumberland County deputy was injured Friday morning when a drunk driver hit him while he was responding to a robbery at Circle K on Gillespie Street. The deputy was investigating a robbery around 2:45 a.m. that happened at the Circle K at 2990 Gillespie St. He was with the K-9 unit to track the robbery suspect, when a drunk driver hit him.
Lenoir County man arrested on drug charges as part of ‘Operation Restore Lenoir’
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office continued its “Operation Restore Lenoir” with the arrest of a La Grange man on drug charges on Friday. Jarrett Heith Shaw was arrested by deputies after a search warrant at Shaw’s Kennedy Home Road home. Members of the LCSO’s narcotics unit and the Kinston Police Department’s […]
WYFF4.com
Woman dies in North Carolina after being mauled by two dogs, authorities say
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina woman died after she was mauled by two dogs, according to authorities. Authorities with the Pender County Sheriff's Office said they got a 911 call on Dec. 8 about a woman on the ground in a backyard on Holiday Drive. They said...
North Carolina man accused of killing dad found dead, sheriff says
A man accused of killing his father was found dead Wednesday afternoon in Sanford, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
wcti12.com
Fire damages building, endangers others before being controlled
DUPLIN COUNTY — The Faison Fire & Rescue Department was one of several that responded to a structure fire Monday night, Dec. 19, 2022. The Calypso, Warsaw and Piney Grove departments also responded to a fully-involved fire with three buildings endangered. The fire was quickly knocked down and only...
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina woman pleads guilty to access device fraud for role in scheme to steal bank customer account information
A Raleigh woman pleaded guilty on December 7, 2022 for her role in a scheme to steal customer account information, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Davia Delores Lockley, 26, faces up to 15 years in prison when sentenced in March 2023.
Person flown to hospital after Robeson County deputies called for shooting
FAIRMONT, NC (WBTW) — One person was flown to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after a shooting in Robeson County. In a Facebook post, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the 14000 block of Highway 41 North in Fairmont. Deputies were called out just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for a call of a […]
