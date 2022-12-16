ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

sandhillssentinel.com

Woman with 4 children in car tries to flee traffic stop

A woman with four children in her car allegedly tried to flee from a deputy during a traffic stop on Friday. A deputy with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department “attempted to initiate a traffic stop for multiple violations in the Southern Pines area,” said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news advisory.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
wcti12.com

Two dead in shooting at a Goldsboro law firm

Goldsboro, North Carolina — On December 19th, 2022, Goldsboro Police Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Riddle and Brantley Law Firm. The address of the business is 601 N. Spence Ave. When Officers arrived, they found two men in the business dead from apparent gunshot...
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville woman wanted on federal warrants arrested

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman wanted on federal warrants was arrested Monday in Fayetteville. Candice Cherelle Spencer, 31, of Fayetteville, was found in the area of the 700 block of Arthington Street by members of the Fayetteville Police Departments Violent Crime Apprehension Team, according to a police news release.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Police investigating accident that left one dead

LAURINBURG — A 74-year-old man was killed Friday evening after a traffic accident. According to Lt. Jeremy White with the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of South Main Street and Welch Street around 9:55 p.m. after a traffic accident between a vehicle and a pedestrian. The...
LAURINBURG, NC
wpde.com

1 person shot, killed in Laurinburg: Police

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Sunday morning in the area of First Street in Laurinburg, according to Cpt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Dept. Later Sunday afternoon, Cpt. Young said the suspect, Byron McKenzie had been apprehended and...
LAURINBURG, NC
WBTW News13

1 killed, 1 arrested after Sunday shooting in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Sunday after a person was killed in an early morning shooting in Laurinburg, according to police. Frederick Eugene Williams, 27, of Wallace, South Carolina was pronounced dead at Scotland Memorial Hospital, according to police, who said the shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the 100 block […]
LAURINBURG, NC
cbs17

Johnston County felon busted with 8 pounds of marijuana, $74K worth of fentanyl in Dunn, Harnett County Sheriff’s Office says

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — Eight pounds of marijuana, three firearms, and $74,000 worth of fentanyl have landed a Johnston County felon in the Harnett County Detention Center. Michael Joseph Eason, 39, was arrested in the 200 block of Howards Lane in Dunn on Thursday as Harnett County Sheriff’s Office and ATF executed a search warrant there, the sheriff’s office said Friday.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Fire damages building, endangers others before being controlled

DUPLIN COUNTY — The Faison Fire & Rescue Department was one of several that responded to a structure fire Monday night, Dec. 19, 2022. The Calypso, Warsaw and Piney Grove departments also responded to a fully-involved fire with three buildings endangered. The fire was quickly knocked down and only...
FAISON, NC

