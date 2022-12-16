Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas movie marathon fans don’t just want to watch small-town strangers becoming friends, and romance kindling on every charming Northeastern street corner — they want perfectly timed snowfall, twinkling downtown evergreens, and long-awaited (yet surprisingly chaste) kisses under the mistletoe for themselves, alright? For holiday movie fans who want to have their Christmas cake and eat it too, here are three destinations in Vermont, Connecticut, and Maine where the season feels magical in that specific Hallmark Channel way. These are places where you’re guaranteed to have a coincidental run-in with the love of your life — or at the bare minimum, enjoy a good meal while daydreaming about them.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO