Rocky Hill, CT

whatsupnewp.com

Powerful storm system brings potential for damaging winds, coastal flooding, and heavy rain to Northeast

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for northern Connecticut, all of Massachusetts east of Berkshire County, and Rhode Island. According to the Outlook, a powerful storm system is expected to bring the potential for damaging southerly wind gusts, coastal flooding, heavy rain, and the risk of small river and stream flooding. The main time of concern is Thursday night and Friday.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Eyewitness News

Family of 5 in Hartford forced out by flames

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters in Hartford battled an early morning house fire on Wednesday. A fire started in the multi-family at 37 Martin St., in the city’s northeast neighborhood, shortly after 3:10 a.m. When crews got there, they reported fire on porches, in the basement, on the first...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

I-95 closed in Old Saybrook due to motor vehicle collision

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say I-95 is closed in Old Saybrook after a 2-car collision Tuesday morning. Around 7:15 A.M., Connecticut state police received calls for a motor vehicle collision between exits 66 and 67. Officials have confirmed that an extrication is underway LifeStar has been called. The...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Eater

How to Feast Like a Hallmark Christmas Movie Character Across New England

Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas movie marathon fans don’t just want to watch small-town strangers becoming friends, and romance kindling on every charming Northeastern street corner — they want perfectly timed snowfall, twinkling downtown evergreens, and long-awaited (yet surprisingly chaste) kisses under the mistletoe for themselves, alright? For holiday movie fans who want to have their Christmas cake and eat it too, here are three destinations in Vermont, Connecticut, and Maine where the season feels magical in that specific Hallmark Channel way. These are places where you’re guaranteed to have a coincidental run-in with the love of your life — or at the bare minimum, enjoy a good meal while daydreaming about them.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Man Shot in Hartford Tuesday Morning

A man is hospitalized after he was shot in Hartford Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the area of 7 Gillette St. at 10:55 a.m. and found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was alert and conscious and he was transported to an area...
HARTFORD, CT
connecticutexplorer.com

The 9 Best Restaurants near Lake Compounce for 2023

If you are planning a trip to Connecticut’s most popular amusement park and you’re looking for some great restaurants near Lake Compounce, you’ve come to the right place. You don’t have to limit yourself to eating lunch or dinner at Lake Compounce or choosing fast food.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Holiday lights in Terryville

Students in New Haven to get reading and math tutoring as part of new program. We check out the Holiday Lights on Burnham in Terryville!. Norwich volunteer firefighters are pitted against paid firefighters. Updated: 3 hours ago. Roger Cowen, President of the Cowen Tax Advisory Group, talks about some financial...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: K9 team with East Hartford Police

EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Homicide investigation underway in Hartford

There's a naming contest for a Christmas donkey in Bethlehem, CT! More details here: https://thedonkeyscross.org/ GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/3640a28b. When officers arrived, they said they found a dead man hanging out of the passenger side of the car with obvious gunshot wounds. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Disney talks to spin-off ESPN, NFL deal...
BETHLEHEM, CT
Sports Radio 940

Dangerous Ground: Pedestrian Deaths are a Serious Problem in CT

According to NBC CT, a Danbury man was identified as the victim of a fatal hit-and-run accident in Bethel on Friday (12/9/22). This is just one of the many reported pedestrian deaths we've read about in 2022. This is not just a notion, there is real data to support these incidents are increasing, both nationally and locally. A new study conducted by Jerry examined data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to highlight the dangers pedestrians face on our roadways.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Deadly hit-and-run under investigation in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in West Hartford Tuesday night. A pedestrian was struck by a driver near the intersection of Boulevard and Whiting Lane just before 5 p.m., authorities said. The victim was given medical care but died of their injuries, police...
WEST HARTFORD, CT

