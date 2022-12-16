Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Brigham Tavern Road Lights
Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in West Hartford Tuesday night. Hartford schools searching internationally for teachers.
whatsupnewp.com
Powerful storm system brings potential for damaging winds, coastal flooding, and heavy rain to Northeast
The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for northern Connecticut, all of Massachusetts east of Berkshire County, and Rhode Island. According to the Outlook, a powerful storm system is expected to bring the potential for damaging southerly wind gusts, coastal flooding, heavy rain, and the risk of small river and stream flooding. The main time of concern is Thursday night and Friday.
Eyewitness News
Family of 5 in Hartford forced out by flames
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters in Hartford battled an early morning house fire on Wednesday. A fire started in the multi-family at 37 Martin St., in the city’s northeast neighborhood, shortly after 3:10 a.m. When crews got there, they reported fire on porches, in the basement, on the first...
Interstate 95 South in Milford reopens after rollover crash spills 100 gallons of used cooking oil
A rollover crash on Interstate 95 South in Milford caused heavy delays.
Eyewitness News
I-95 closed in Old Saybrook due to motor vehicle collision
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say I-95 is closed in Old Saybrook after a 2-car collision Tuesday morning. Around 7:15 A.M., Connecticut state police received calls for a motor vehicle collision between exits 66 and 67. Officials have confirmed that an extrication is underway LifeStar has been called. The...
Eater
How to Feast Like a Hallmark Christmas Movie Character Across New England
Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas movie marathon fans don’t just want to watch small-town strangers becoming friends, and romance kindling on every charming Northeastern street corner — they want perfectly timed snowfall, twinkling downtown evergreens, and long-awaited (yet surprisingly chaste) kisses under the mistletoe for themselves, alright? For holiday movie fans who want to have their Christmas cake and eat it too, here are three destinations in Vermont, Connecticut, and Maine where the season feels magical in that specific Hallmark Channel way. These are places where you’re guaranteed to have a coincidental run-in with the love of your life — or at the bare minimum, enjoy a good meal while daydreaming about them.
This Diner In Middletown Serves Best French Toast In State, Report Says
A Connecticut diner was named the eatery that serves the best French toast in the state thanks to its banana-bread-inspired dish, according to a new report from Eat This, Not That. O'Rourke's Diner, located in Middletown in Middlesex County, serves the best French toast in Connecticut, according to the report.
NBC Connecticut
Man Shot in Hartford Tuesday Morning
A man is hospitalized after he was shot in Hartford Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the area of 7 Gillette St. at 10:55 a.m. and found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was alert and conscious and he was transported to an area...
connecticutexplorer.com
The 9 Best Restaurants near Lake Compounce for 2023
If you are planning a trip to Connecticut’s most popular amusement park and you’re looking for some great restaurants near Lake Compounce, you’ve come to the right place. You don’t have to limit yourself to eating lunch or dinner at Lake Compounce or choosing fast food.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Holiday lights in Terryville
Students in New Haven to get reading and math tutoring as part of new program. We check out the Holiday Lights on Burnham in Terryville!. Norwich volunteer firefighters are pitted against paid firefighters. Updated: 3 hours ago. Roger Cowen, President of the Cowen Tax Advisory Group, talks about some financial...
Driver Goes Airborne, Strikes Trees After Driver Travels Off Glastonbury Roadway
A 32-year-old man suffered serious injuries when his car left the roadway and struck multiple trees in Connecticut. The crash happened in Hartford County on Route 2 in Glastonbury at about 10:50 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, Connecticut State Police reported. A 2018 Honda Accord EX-L was traveling east near...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: New Haven police and Batman Bunch spread holiday cheer
Interstate 95 North reopens in Old Saybrook after 2-car crash
A two-car crash caused delays on Interstate 95 North in Old Saybrook Tuesday morning.
Eyewitness News
Meet K9 Casus Belli and Officer Mona from East Hartford Police
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - This week on Amazing K9 Duos we sat down with Officer Todd Mona and K9 Casus Belli from the East Hartford Police Department. K9 Casus Belli is a patrol dog as well as a gun de4tection dog for East Hartford. Officer Mona says he has been...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: K9 team with East Hartford Police
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Homicide investigation underway in Hartford
There's a naming contest for a Christmas donkey in Bethlehem, CT! More details here: https://thedonkeyscross.org/ GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/3640a28b. When officers arrived, they said they found a dead man hanging out of the passenger side of the car with obvious gunshot wounds. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Disney talks to spin-off ESPN, NFL deal...
Wood-n-Tap to open in West Springfield in February; begins hiring
Wood-n-Tap, a Connecticut restaurant with nine locations, is opening its first Massachusetts location in February. The Wood-n-Tap website states the new West Springfield location will be opening in February. However, it doesn’t state a specific day. It will be opening at the former Carrabba’s Italian Grill, which is located...
Dangerous Ground: Pedestrian Deaths are a Serious Problem in CT
According to NBC CT, a Danbury man was identified as the victim of a fatal hit-and-run accident in Bethel on Friday (12/9/22). This is just one of the many reported pedestrian deaths we've read about in 2022. This is not just a notion, there is real data to support these incidents are increasing, both nationally and locally. A new study conducted by Jerry examined data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to highlight the dangers pedestrians face on our roadways.
Eyewitness News
Deadly hit-and-run under investigation in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in West Hartford Tuesday night. A pedestrian was struck by a driver near the intersection of Boulevard and Whiting Lane just before 5 p.m., authorities said. The victim was given medical care but died of their injuries, police...
State to release $24 million to help restore brownfield sites
HARTFORD, Conn. — The state will release nearly $25 million in funds to investigate and clean up 41 parcels of land in 16 towns with the goal of returning them to productive use. Brownfields will be made green. Not just environmentally, but economically. The state is working with private...
