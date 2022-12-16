ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, CT

Eyewitness News

Family of 5 in Hartford forced out by flames

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters in Hartford battled an early morning house fire on Wednesday. A fire started in the multi-family at 37 Martin St., in the city’s northeast neighborhood, shortly after 3:10 a.m. When crews got there, they reported fire on porches, in the basement, on the first...
HARTFORD, CT
whatsupnewp.com

Powerful storm system brings potential for damaging winds, coastal flooding, and heavy rain to Northeast

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for northern Connecticut, all of Massachusetts east of Berkshire County, and Rhode Island. According to the Outlook, a powerful storm system is expected to bring the potential for damaging southerly wind gusts, coastal flooding, heavy rain, and the risk of small river and stream flooding. The main time of concern is Thursday night and Friday.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Holiday lights in Terryville

Students in New Haven to get reading and math tutoring as part of new program. We check out the Holiday Lights on Burnham in Terryville!. Norwich volunteer firefighters are pitted against paid firefighters. Updated: 3 hours ago. Roger Cowen, President of the Cowen Tax Advisory Group, talks about some financial...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Holiday lights in Coventry

CVS and Walgreens set pain relief medication limits. We check out holiday lights on Brigham Tavern Road in Coventry!. New Haven police and Batman Bunch spread holiday cheer.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: K9 team with East Hartford Police

EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Homicide investigation underway in Hartford

There's a naming contest for a Christmas donkey in Bethlehem, CT! More details here: https://thedonkeyscross.org/ GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/3640a28b. When officers arrived, they said they found a dead man hanging out of the passenger side of the car with obvious gunshot wounds. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Disney talks to spin-off ESPN, NFL deal...
BETHLEHEM, CT
Eyewitness News

Project Angel Wings spreads holiday cheer to families

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Families in Hartford are getting in the holiday spirit. A special event is happening Monday evening at the Park Street Library. The Angel Wings holiday celebration is for families who have children with special needs. This event is serving more than 150 families in the Hartford...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

FORECAST: Alert continues for potential wintry mix, wind

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said the weekend will get off to a breezy start. Meteorologists Mike Slifer and Scot Haney tracked mostly rainy conditions, with a little snow, from a Friday nor'easter. Here's their 7 a.m. forecast. Updated: 14 hours ago. Meteorologists Scot Haney and Mike Slifer tracked a little...
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT
Eyewitness News

Deadly hit-and-run under investigation in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in West Hartford Tuesday night. A pedestrian was struck by a driver near the intersection of Boulevard and Whiting Lane just before 5 p.m., authorities said. The victim was given medical care but died of their injuries, police...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

10 people displaced following fire at multi-family home in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Ten people are without a home after a fire broke out at a multi-family building on Lenox Street. The fire started shortly before 10:57 pm on Saturday. The fire spread to all three floors of the building, including its back porches. Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish...
HARTFORD, CT
WWLP 22News

LIVE RADAR: Temperatures impact snowfall amounts across Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The latest winter storm is forecast to bring heavy wet snow to parts of western Massachusetts. In the continuous track of the latest winter storm, there is going to be some warmer air that moves into western Massachusetts. With the milder air present, especially in the valley, there will be rain from Springfield up to Northampton.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Eyewitness News

Man seriously hurt in Glastonbury Route 2 crash

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man from East Hartford was seriously hurt in a crash that happened on Route 2 in Glastonbury on Sunday. Route 2 in Glastonbury was closed around 10:50 a.m. as a result. It has since reopened. Troopers said the driver was headed east on the highway,...
GLASTONBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Homicide victim found hanging out of passenger side of stolen car

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford confirmed that they are investigating a homicide that happened early Wednesday morning. The victim was identified as Jose Rodriguez, 23, of Manchester. Around 4 a.m., authorities said that their investigation was underway at the corner of Canton and Donald streets. They said a...
HARTFORD, CT

