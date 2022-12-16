Read full article on original website
Family of 5 in Hartford forced out by flames
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters in Hartford battled an early morning house fire on Wednesday. A fire started in the multi-family at 37 Martin St., in the city’s northeast neighborhood, shortly after 3:10 a.m. When crews got there, they reported fire on porches, in the basement, on the first...
whatsupnewp.com
Powerful storm system brings potential for damaging winds, coastal flooding, and heavy rain to Northeast
The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for northern Connecticut, all of Massachusetts east of Berkshire County, and Rhode Island. According to the Outlook, a powerful storm system is expected to bring the potential for damaging southerly wind gusts, coastal flooding, heavy rain, and the risk of small river and stream flooding. The main time of concern is Thursday night and Friday.
VIDEO: Brigham Tavern Road Lights
VIDEO: Holiday lights in Terryville
VIDEO: Holiday lights in Coventry
Meet K9 Casus Belli and Officer Mona from East Hartford Police
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - This week on Amazing K9 Duos we sat down with Officer Todd Mona and K9 Casus Belli from the East Hartford Police Department. K9 Casus Belli is a patrol dog as well as a gun de4tection dog for East Hartford. Officer Mona says he has been...
VIDEO: K9 team with East Hartford Police
VIDEO: Homicide investigation underway in Hartford
There's a naming contest for a Christmas donkey in Bethlehem, CT! More details here: https://thedonkeyscross.org/ GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/3640a28b. When officers arrived, they said they found a dead man hanging out of the passenger side of the car with obvious gunshot wounds. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Disney talks to spin-off ESPN, NFL deal...
Project Angel Wings spreads holiday cheer to families
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Families in Hartford are getting in the holiday spirit. A special event is happening Monday evening at the Park Street Library. The Angel Wings holiday celebration is for families who have children with special needs. This event is serving more than 150 families in the Hartford...
VIDEO: New Haven police and Batman Bunch spread holiday cheer
Hartford Public Schools aim to fill staffing shortages through new program
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - On Tuesday, Hartford Public Schools announced a new initiative to address the teacher shortage. In the past, the City of Hartford has used the program Paso A Paso to hire teachers from Puerto Rico. They are hoping to do something similar by giving out 15 visas...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
FORECAST: Alert continues for potential wintry mix, wind
Deadly hit-and-run under investigation in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in West Hartford Tuesday night. A pedestrian was struck by a driver near the intersection of Boulevard and Whiting Lane just before 5 p.m., authorities said. The victim was given medical care but died of their injuries, police...
10 people displaced following fire at multi-family home in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Ten people are without a home after a fire broke out at a multi-family building on Lenox Street. The fire started shortly before 10:57 pm on Saturday. The fire spread to all three floors of the building, including its back porches. Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish...
WWLP 22News
LIVE RADAR: Temperatures impact snowfall amounts across Massachusetts
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The latest winter storm is forecast to bring heavy wet snow to parts of western Massachusetts. In the continuous track of the latest winter storm, there is going to be some warmer air that moves into western Massachusetts. With the milder air present, especially in the valley, there will be rain from Springfield up to Northampton.
Winter Storm could dump 24 inches in Berkshires
MassDOT has issued a warning, saying parks of Berkshire County could see up to 24 inches of snow Friday. Some areas of Franklin and Hampshire County could see 12 inches of snow.
Man seriously hurt in Glastonbury Route 2 crash
GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man from East Hartford was seriously hurt in a crash that happened on Route 2 in Glastonbury on Sunday. Route 2 in Glastonbury was closed around 10:50 a.m. as a result. It has since reopened. Troopers said the driver was headed east on the highway,...
VIDEO: CVS and Walgreens set pain relief medication limits
Homicide victim found hanging out of passenger side of stolen car
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford confirmed that they are investigating a homicide that happened early Wednesday morning. The victim was identified as Jose Rodriguez, 23, of Manchester. Around 4 a.m., authorities said that their investigation was underway at the corner of Canton and Donald streets. They said a...
