AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:51 p.m. EST

Hawaii winter storm: thunder, hail and power outages. HONOLULU (AP) — A strong winter storm is downing trees, knocking out power and flooding soccer fields as it moves across the Hawaiian Islands. The National Weather Service says the weather is typical of the kind of storm Hawaii occasionally gets in December and January. The cold front came in from the northwest, delivering thunderstorms, powerful wind gusts and high surf. Some residents reported pea-sized hail, which is not unusual for this type of storm. Honolulu received dozens of calls about downed trees and branches. The state's chief justice ordered the rescheduling of hearings, trials and filing deadlines on Maui because a power outage forced the Wailuku courthouse to close.
U.S. flies bombers, stealth jets as Kim's sister threatens

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States flew nuclear-capable bombers and advanced stealth jets in a show of force against North Korea on Tuesday, as the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un derided doubts about her country’s military and threatened a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile test.
FL OAG EXCLUSIVE: ICE Training Videos About Losing Track of More Than 150,000 Illegal Immigrants

The following clips are exclusive footage, obtained by the Florida Attorney General's Office, of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement training videos and virtual meetings regarding Operation Horizon, revealing that ICE lost more than 150,000 illegal immigrants entering the United States without proper processing procedures. The footage is part of a...
AG Moody: ICE deposition video is evidence of Biden's immigration plan

(The Center Square) – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody made public an ICE training video obtained by her office as part of the litigation process in a lawsuit the state filed against the Biden administration in September. The partially redacted video, she said, is “evidence of President Joe Biden’s...
