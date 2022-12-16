ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fish Facts: A Surprising Catch from California’s Catalina Island

The small fish that Steve Bowcott of Saugus, California, hooked on the back side of Southern California’s Catalina Island raised no hope of being the yellowtail or white seabass he was after. But it sure raised questions — as to its identity. Bowcott says the small fish “ate a live squid that I fished on 25-pound test with a small sliding egg sinker in about 35 feet of water.” The angler says the fish measured about 16 inches, weighing a couple of pounds.
The Pacific ls a Picture-Perfect Hotel in the Best Little Beach Town on the Central Coast

When most people head up and down the central coast of California, they’re looking for something that might not exist: the perfect beach town. Living in a major hub like Los Angeles or San Francisco is great, but for most Californians, the chance to get outside the city and reconnect with nature is always just a few hours away. The problem is that while there are secluded beach towns aplenty, few of them have the right mix of small-town feel, great dining options and an actually affordable — but still cute — boutique hotel.
Best Beaches in Guanacaste, Costa Rica

This post may include affiliate links. As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. The province of Guanacaste is home to some of the most panoramic beaches in Costa Rica. No matter which one you visit, you’ll find outstanding beauty, clear warm waters, amazing weather, awesome beach resorts, and friendly locals.

