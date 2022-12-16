Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
KCJJ
Iowa man found nearly three times above legal limit to drive when arrested for OWI
A Van Horne Iowa man was arrested on drunken driving charges after reportedly being seen driving recklessly on Sunday. Several witnesses contacted 911 before noon and reported a motorist driving erratically while traveling southbound on I380. The driver, identified as 57-year-old Dean Wiebel, allegedly struck the median and continued driving all over the roadway, unable to maintain his lane.
KCJJ
Two Iowa City individuals arrested for alleged Best Buy thefts
Two Iowa City individuals have been taken into custody after allegedly stealing thousands in merchandise from a Coral Ridge Mall store. According to the criminal complaint, 27-year-old Xavier Miller and 21-year-old Tiandra Ball, both of Westgate Street, were involved in the thefts. Police say that the two were seen on three separate days earlier this month, selecting and concealing merchandise at Best Buy. The two were allegedly observed leaving the store beyond all points of sale without any attempt to purchase their selections.
KCRG.com
Johnson County convict escapes on work release
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Johnson County man convicted of Robbery in the 2nd Degree has failed to report back to the Hope House Residential Facility as required on Sunday. 26-year-old Cordarro Dashawn Pearson was admitted to the work release facility on December 6th, 2022. He is 5′11″ and weighs 218 pounds.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted by Davenport police in custody
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted by Davenport police is in custody, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Brianna Moss, 30, was wanted by Davenport police for possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy and criminal mischief.
wvik.org
Death of Davenport Man Determined Justified
On Friday, the Scott County Attorney held a press conference about the October 30th shooting. 24-year-old Kenneth Carrol died after an attempted traffic stop around 3 am. But, Carrol failed to stop, and officers pursued the car until it stopped near Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue. County Attorney Mike Walton...
KCJJ
IC man accused of assaulting multiple police officers after disrupting EMTs
An Iowa City man faces charges that he assaulted multiple police officers after interfering with emergency medical technicians. That’s according to Iowa City Police, who were initially called to Pancheros on South Clinton Street just before 1:30am Sunday for an assault. As EMTs were treating the victim, 28-year-old Shaan Desai of Ava Circle allegedly kept pushing up against them and refusing to give them space to work. Officers noticed Desai showing signs of intoxication, and he reportedly refused orders to leave the area…even after being encouraged by a friend.
KCRG.com
House fire injures and displaces resident in SE Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday evening, at approximately 5:33 pm, emergency crews responded to the 500 block of East Post Rd. SE for a report of a residential fire. Upon arrival, crews found smoke and flames coming from the basement window of a residence. Firefighters made entry through the front door of the home and proceeded to the basement where they extinguished the fire.
KCJJ
Downtown IC shoplifter reportedly urinated himself after being caught
A downtown Iowa City shoplifter gave the term “wet bandit” a whole new meaning this holiday season after the intoxicated subject reportedly urinated himself after he was caught by loss prevention. That’s according to a call made to Iowa City Police by an employee of the downtown Target....
KCJJ
IC Police arrest suspect in Coralville Police chase after he allegedly threw a rock through the windshield of car
Iowa City Police have arrested a suspect wanted for a Coralville Police chase after he reportedly threw a rock through the windshield of a car. Officers were called to an address on Highland Avenue just after 1am Saturday after 32-year-old Tylor Hogan of the Holiday Lodge manufactured housing community in North Liberty allegedly threw a rock through the windshield of a 2008 BMW. Damage is estimated at $500.
KCRG.com
Cedar County home damaged in Sunday night fire
LOWDEN, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders took one person to the hospital for precautionary reasons after a house fire in Cedar County Sunday night. In a press release, officials said 14 different agencies responded to the fire in Lowden just after 10 p.m. When firefighters arrived at 404 Washington Avenue,...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police officer dies from surgery complications
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A longtime officer with the Cedar Rapids Police Department died this week following a surgery. David Zahn, 59, died on Thursday, December 15, at his home due to surgery complications, according to an obituary posted on the website for Cedar Memorial. He served on the Cedar Rapids Police Department for decades, along with a six-year run as the city’s Public Safety Commissioner.
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested after repeated kicking of defenseless man
An Iowa City man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after an alleged assault on another man. Police say 18-year-old Kaden Leech is captured on surveillance video walking up to the victim. When the victim sat down, Leech reportedly kicked the man over and over. The video goes on to show the victim lying defenseless on the ground, but Leech kept up the assault.
ourquadcities.com
Driver sped at 80 mph with no lights in chase, police allege
A 21-year-old Silvis man faces multiple charges in Scott County after police allege he drove 80 mph without the car’s lights on during a police chase. Rory Bruno Jr. faces a felony charge of eluding, and serious misdemeanor charges of operating while under the influence – first offense, and possession of controlled substance – first offense, according to court records.
KCJJ
12-year-old charged with hate crime after reported IC Rec Center assault
A 12-year-old has been charged with a hate crime in connection with a reported assault at the Robert A. Lee Community Rec Center. Iowa City Police were called to a fight involving three people in the Rec Center basement just after 11:15am on Thursday, December 1st. Juvenile court records show a 12-year-old Southeast Junior High student was charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury in Violation of Individual Rights.
KWQC
Large police presence in downtown Davenport early Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A large police presence was seen in downtown Davenport early Sunday. Police we’re near Iowa Avenue and 2nd Street near the Iowa on-ramp to the Arsenal Bridge. Both Davenport police and Iowa State Patrol were on the scene around 4 a.m. This is a developing...
Scott County Attorney releases details on Oct. 30 shooting that left Davenport man dead, says officers' actions were justified
DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday morning, the Scott County Attorney's office released the results of its investigation into the Oct. 30 shooting that left a Davenport man dead and six law enforcement officers on "critical incident leave." Attorney Michael Walton discussed the results shortly after 11 a.m. at the...
KCJJ
Iowa City man claimed he owned HyVee when caught taking items
An Iowa City man had an interesting alibi when he allegedly was caught stealing items from the 1st Avenue HyVee; he said he owned the place. Just before 2am Wednesday, 45-year-old Christopher Briggs of Palmer Circle was reportedly seen stealing items from the store. An officer located Briggs in the parking lot of the nearby Kum and Go. When confronted about the theft, Briggs allegedly said that he took the items because he “owns HyVee.”
cbs2iowa.com
Arson arrest made after September house fire in Cedar Rapids
An arrest has been made in relation to a house fire in September that injured a firefighter and a man who lived at the home. Jesse James of Iowa City has been charged with second degree arson for the fire that occurred at 2120 9th St SW on September 29.
KCRG.com
Top 10 girl’s and boy’s baby names in eastern Iowa for 2022
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s, Finley and Allen Hospitals released their list of the top baby names for 2022. Nationally, the most popular girl’s name was Olivia, and the most popular boy’s name was Liam. That marks the second year in a row those two names were the top choice.
KCJJ
Coralville Police trying to determine identity of shoplifter arrested with drugs
Coralville Police are trying to determine the identity of a shoplifter who they say was in possession of multiple drugs upon his arrest. The man, listed in arrest records as “John Doe”, reportedly entered Scheels at the Coral Ridge Mall just after 2:30 Friday afternoon, selected merchandise, then tried leaving through an employees-only door. Store staff stopped the man in the parking lot. The total value of the stolen merchandise was about $55.
