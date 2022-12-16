ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pussycat Dolls’ Ashley Roberts spared from facing accused stalker in court

By Nina Lloyd
Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts will be spared from facing her alleged stalker at his trial after a court heard of her concerns about being in the same room as him.

Lewis Langley is accused of repeatedly claiming the former Strictly Come Dancing star was his girlfriend and loitering outside the radio station in London where she works.

The 47-year-old also “regularly” turned up outside a flat believed to be her home address and asked staff working in the building for his belongings back, prosecutors say.

(Ms Roberts) has expressed concern about having to come to court and be in the same room as the defendant

Prosecutor Alex Alawode

At a pre-trial hearing on Friday for which Langley was not required to be present, Croydon Magistrates’ Court heard an application for the singer to give evidence about the alleged ordeal remotely from her workplace.

Prosecutor Alex Alawode said: “(Ms Roberts) has expressed concern about having to come to court and be in the same room as the defendant.

“It is said the defendant believed he was in a relationship with Ms Roberts, so much so he would regularly attend accommodation believing she lived there… and waiting around the Heart radio studios in Leicester Square.”

Sam Gilmour, defending, contested the application, arguing that the radio show host should not be given “special treatment” because of her status as a celebrity.

Ms Gilmour said it is a “stalwart of the justice system” that defendants face their accusers at trial and questioned “why (Ms Roberts) should be given treatment that is special as opposed to victims of domestic violence that have to turn up to court”.

She was a Pussycat Doll back in the day - why she should be given preferential treatment on that basis I know not

Sam Gilmour, defending alleged stalker Lewis Langley

She added: “She was a Pussycat Doll back in the day – why she should be given preferential treatment on that basis I know not.”

But District Judge Polly Gledhill granted the application on the basis that it is likely to improve the quality of Ms Roberts’ evidence.

Langley, of Thornton Heath , denies two counts of stalking – one in relation to Ms Roberts and another in relation to a woman called Anna Olivera.

He is due to stand summary trial at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on January 19.

