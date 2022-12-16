ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Kitching death: Popular Edinburgh chef dies aged 61

By Joanna Whitehead
 6 days ago

Paul Kitching, the Michelin-starred chef, has died aged 61, his wife has announced.

Katie O’Brien announced the news on the Instagram page of Kitching’s 21212 Edinburgh, the restaurant he owns in the Scottish capital.

“My love has gone. But what a love x,” she wrote alongside a picture of the chef.

Kitching’s cause of death is yet to be disclosed.

In a message sent to customers of the restaurant, O’Brien wrote: “Dear friends, It is with [a] heavy heart that I write to let you know that I've lost my love, Paul, who sadly passed away yesterday.

“The death has come as a total shock to us at 21212 and we are trying to come to terms with the passing of a legend within our industry.

“Paul was an inspirational figure to everyone who ever had the pleasure of meeting him or working with him and we are all devastated.”

Kitching created Juniper restaurant in Manchester and was awarded a Michelin star in 1997, which he retained for 11 years.

In 2009, Kitching and O’Brien opened 21212, a five-star restaurant with rooms.

Accolades included the best new restaurant in the UK, a Michelin star between 2009 and 2019, four AA rosettes and Catering in Scotland’s Restaurant of the Year.

Kitching was also awarded the Prince Philip medal for services to the catering industry.

Tributes from colleagues and diners have been flooding in to pay their respects.

Simon Rogan, owner of L’Enclume, wrote on Twitter: “Incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Paul Kitching - a great man and massive talent.

“There was no one like him. I’ll never forget the nuttiest but most memorable meals. A true inspiration to me. My thoughts are with Katie and the team at @21212Edinburgh.”

Chef Gary Usher, who runs the Elite Bistros restaurants group across the northwest, said on Twitter: “This is awful news I’m so, so sorry. He was so kind to me when I needed an arm around me more than ever.

“He was one in a million and a genius too.”

Shane Osborn of Arcane Hong Kong wrote: “Such tragic news to hear the sudden death of the genius Paul Kitching.

“He was incredibly kind, generous and extremely talented. The meal he cooked for me at Juniper some 20 years ago was one of [the] best dining experiences of my life.

“His cooking and hospitality made people shine with joy. Paul, you will be missed by so many, thanks for all the great memories.”

Former BBC Masterchef Judge and Northern Chef of the Year, John Benson-Smith wrote: “Paul Kitching RIP I’m devastated - my wishes thoughts love to his family and 21212.”

Comments / 27

james T
5d ago

Let me guess heart attack and died suddenly. When are people going to wake up!!!

Reply(3)
34
J_A_
5d ago

I bet it was heart attack. It's definitely the going theme.

Reply
31
BeanSprout
6d ago

Too many sudden deaths 🥺

Reply(2)
40
