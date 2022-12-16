3rd story in 3 weeks on this very thing! Drivers are put through a ringer of a background check! Then they hire criminals to tell us how to do our jobs, and make decisions. These companies need to promote the people that understand the business, not hire “experts” with a gold sticker paper, that says they know things! Been driving 22 years, I’ve worked in the trucking/transportation industry since 97, last thing I need is some 22 year old telling me how I should handle my rig! Last thing a company needs is a 22 year old calling the shots, because they have a basket weaving degree!
I went to school with her she graduated in my class came from a fairly decent family I don't understand why their bank account wasn't frozen the day of their arrest hell they used his money to bond out of jail
The court should sell everything they own to repay what they stole
