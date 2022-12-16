Read full article on original website
Bills visit Bears shooting for AFC East title
The Buffalo Bills clinched a playoff berth last week and can wrap up the AFC East title if they win or tie during Saturday's visit to the Chicago Bears. A Miami loss or tie also would make the Bills (11-3) division champs.
Bengals-Patriots Week 16 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Bengals head to Foxborough in Week 16 to take on the Patriots on Saturday. Cincinnati is favored by 3.5 points, and the game total is 40.5 points.
Seahawks-Chiefs Week 16 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Seahawks head to Arrowhead in Week 16 to face the Chiefs on Saturday afternoon. The Chiefs are favored by 9.5 and the game total is set at 48.5.
Bill Belichick Created This Mess, and Now He Needs to Fix It
Part of the relentless allure of spectator sports is that even a layperson can correctly observe when a genius does something dumb, and now it is Bill Belichick whose mistakes are on display. Belichick is the best football coach ever, and yet his team just committed perhaps the most foolish game-ending play in history, and now we get to watch him sort through his rubble.
Hurts' Status in Doubt for Christmas Eve Against Cowboys
Here’s hoping you got a Monday night miracle to advance in your fantasy playoffs. Or better yet, you already had the W in the bag before the Packers eliminated the defending Super Bowl champion Rams from playoff contention and kept their own slim postseason hopes alive.
RECAP: Buccaneers Dig Their Own Grave in Tale of Two Halves
In what was undoubtedly a very important game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who were looking to acquire their first victory vs. an AFC opponent this season, the team came out of the gate inspired. From the very first possession, the Bucs looked prepared and aggressive in terms of their game plan, and extremely sharp with their execution – on both sides of the ball.
