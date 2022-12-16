ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccracken County, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Mayfield church offering shelter

Local churches and businesses work together to open warming shelter in Mayfield. With bitter cold temperatures on the way, staying warm will be a priority for many. But for people with nowhere to go, that challenge will be even more difficult. With extreme cold coming later this week, the community is coming together to provide a warming shelter.
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

City of Paducah announces holiday changes to Public Works Department schedule

PADUCAH — The City of Paducah has announced changes to the Public Works Department's garbage pickup, recycling, and composting schedules during upcoming winter holidays. There will be no residential garbage collection on Friday, Dec. 23. Instead, Friday's routes will be collected on Thursday, Dec. 22. Dec. 26 recycling will...
PADUCAH, KY
wkdzradio.com

Another Concern Of Trigg Sheriff’s Office Brought To Fiscal Court

During Monday’s Trigg County Fiscal Court meeting, Trina Clinkenbeard made known a concern she had regarding the safety of her husband — Kentucky State Police trooper Nathan Clinkenbeard — and a specific incident with the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office, and particularly with Sheriff Aaron Acree. According...
wpsdlocal6.com

Hispanic church helps congregants impacted by 2021 December tornadoes

MAYFIELD, KY - The December 10th 2021 tornadoes impacted people in the Local 6 region, including the Hispanic community in Mayfield. Faith organizations rose to the occasion and helped their congregants. One family rose above language barriers and hardships toward recovery. "The whole roof was destroyed. All the windows. and...
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Local first responders equipped to face record-breaking cold weather

PADUCAH — Fire departments, law enforcement agencies and local hospitals are anticipating the cold weather in the forecast later this week. Local first responders say they're fully prepared to help with any unexpected emergency that comes up. Randy Wood has been at the Benton Fire Department for 30 years....
BENTON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Structure fire blocks Cuba Road in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a structure fire is blocking Cuba Road in southside Mayfield. According to a Tuesday release from the cabinet, the blockage is near the McDonalds between Farthing Street and Sunset Drive. Emergency personnel have placed fire hoses across the roadway, the release...
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Two men injured in three-vehicle crash in Graves County, third man wanted for fleeing scene

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Fancy Farm man was flown to an out-of-state hospital after the Graves County Sheriff's Office says his car crossed the center line of a state road and crashed into a Ford F150. The car also collided with a 1995 Ford Ranger, and deputies are searching for the driver of that truck after he allegedly fled the scene of the crash.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating tool theft

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating tool theft. According to the sheriff’s office, s deputy responded to Kuttawa at Huck’s Travel Center around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, December 12 for a reported theft. They said approximately $820 worth of tree cutting...
LYON COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Nonprofits preparing for busy days with dangerous cold expected later this week

PADUCAH — With the temperature dropping every day, Community Kitchen and Washington Street Baptist Church are doing everything they can to keep those in need warm. They are passing out coats, gloves, hats and other essentials to keep warm. Both organizations are expecting to be busy with extreme cold forecast for later this week, but they say they're ready for the spike.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky transportation crews to pretreat roads ahead of snow expected Thursday

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says crews on Tuesday will start ramping up pretreating efforts along highways in west Kentucky in anticipation of snowfall Thursday night. Local 6 is issuing a Weather Authority Alert for Thursday night through Saturday. Dangerously cold temperatures are expected, and Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent...
KENTUCKY STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Search ends in new drug charges for wanted Paducah woman

A wanted Paducah woman was arrested Monday and faces new drug charges. McCracken County deputies searched a home on Palestine School Road and located 55-year-old Shirley L. Price. The sheriff's office said Price was found to have two outstanding warrants for probation violation and failure to appear. In addition, authorities...
PADUCAH, KY

