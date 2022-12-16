LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As temperatures drop and people turn to extra heat sources like space heaters, local fire departments are urging people to be careful. "This is our season where we have the highest frequency of fires," said Ashby Green, who is part of the Fire Prevention Bureau within Louisville Fire. "It's cold outside, people are using a lot of non-traditional heating methods."

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO