wdrb.com
Fire destroys vacant house in Louisville's west end, damages 3 other homes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A two-alarm fire destroyed a vacant home in Louisville's west end Tuesday morning and damaged three others. According to Louisville Division of Fire Major Bobby Cooper, the fire started around 6 a.m. on South 38th Street, not far from Southern Avenue and the Shawnee Expressway. Charly...
wdrb.com
Kerosene heater causes house fire in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A kerosene heater caused a structure fire in east Louisville on Monday afternoon. Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS responded to a structure fire in the 4000 block of Machupe Drive, near Interstate 71. Jordan Yuodis, public information officer for Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS, said crews...
wdrb.com
Louisville firefighters respond to vacant house fire in the Park Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A vacant home went up in flames early Monday morning in the Park Hill neighborhood. Firefighters responded around 5 a.m. to a two-story house on Dumesnil near South 22nd streets. When they arrived, there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof area. Louisville Fire...
wdrb.com
As temperatures drop, Louisville area fire departments offer fire prevention tips
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As temperatures drop and people turn to extra heat sources like space heaters, local fire departments are urging people to be careful. "This is our season where we have the highest frequency of fires," said Ashby Green, who is part of the Fire Prevention Bureau within Louisville Fire. "It's cold outside, people are using a lot of non-traditional heating methods."
Wave 3
LFD crews at scene of Shawnee neighborhood structure fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department crews are at a structure fire in the Shawnee neighborhood. MetroSafe confirmed the call about the fire came in on Tuesday at 6:08 a.m. There have been no reports of rescues or injuries. This is a developing story.
wdrb.com
Fire officials believe discarded cigarette may have caused fire at Taylorsville Lake marina
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A discarded cigarette may have caused a fire at Settlers Trace Marina at Taylorsville Lake over the weekend. The Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Department said it arrived to the area on Saturday and found a houseboat and three pontoon boats on fire. Firefighters had to do extra...
Wave 3
Crews battling structure fire on East Main Street, 6 people rescued from structure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters are battling a structure fire in the 700 block of East Main Street Saturday evening. According to Major Bobby Cooper, crews were dispatched to a working structure fire around 8:00 p.m. Firefighters arrived on scene in five minutes and noticed heavy smoke coming from a...
wdrb.com
15-year-old boy identified as victim in fatal Chickasaw Park shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old Louisville boy was shot and killed at Chickasaw Park on Sunday afternoon. Ja'Maury Johnson was identified as the victim of the shooting by the Jefferson County Coroner's office. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a person down in the park just after 4 p.m. on Dec. 18.
wdrb.com
Dozens of Louisville firefighters honored at promotion ceremony
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Fire Chief Gregory Fredrick and Mayor Greg Fischer helped honor hard working men and women on Monday. More than three dozen firefighters received promotions including 20 that were promoted to Sergeant, 15 to Captain, one to Major and one to Fire Apparatus Mechanic III. Two...
wdrb.com
Fire officials in Louisville urge caution ahead of bitter cold weather headed our way
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bitter cold weather is in the forecast for Louisville, Kentucky and southern Indiana at the end of the week, and local experts are urging caution to avoid serious fire hazards. Louisville Fire & Rescue says that people need to pay attention to household items and appliances...
Wave 3
LMPD investigates 4 deadly shootings that killed 5 people over the weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s Homicide Unit is investigating several homicides since Friday. On Friday, officers responded to the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m. and found 19-year-old Eric Williams shot. He was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries. Shortly thereafter, officers were...
wdrb.com
Wrong-way crash on Hurstbourne Parkway kills 1 person, injures another
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A crash early Sunday morning in Louisville killed one person and injured another. Louisville Metro Police said it happened around 4 a.m. at Hurstbourne Parkway and Fegenbush Lane. A pickup truck was going north on Hurstbourne Parkway in the southbound lanes when it crashed into two oncoming cars.
wdrb.com
2 Louisville men identified in St. Denis neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men were killed in a St. Denis neighborhood shooting on Sunday morning. Johnie Davidson Sr., 68, and Edward McClain, 69, were identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting around 9 a.m. in the 4500 block of Broadleaf...
Wave 3
Captain Dick Tong, former WAVE traffic reporter, dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who guided WAVE radio listeners to and from work from his airborne perch in the skies above Louisville has died. Captain Dick Tong passed away December 17 at age 86. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Tong joined the former Louisville Police Department in...
Wave 3
Police searching for person of interest in Okolona shoplifting incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are searching for an individual accused of stealing from the Academy Sports in the Okolona neighborhood. LMPD shared pictures of a person of interest on Tuesday through its social media pages. The felony theft happened on Dec. 6 at the Academy Sports store...
wdrb.com
LMPD's mounted patrol enhancing security at shopping areas this holiday season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is using an additional stable of security working to prevent crime and build community relationships this holiday shopping season. LMPD's Mounted Patrol Unit is walking around parking lots in shopping areas this December. On Monday, there was slow moving traffic and a packed...
wdrb.com
Louisville man accused of brutal assault in Wilder Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is in custody months after police said he and others brutally beat a man before shooting him several times, including in the eye. According to court documents, 36-year-old Eric Taylor was arrested by Louisville Metro Police officers Sunday afternoon. Police said on Aug....
Wave 3
Woman identified from Algonquin neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The woman who was killed in the Friday evening shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood has been identified by the coroner. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Nisanda Marshall, 33, was shot and killed in the 2300 block of West Lee Street. Marshall died from...
WLKY.com
70-year-old woman brutally attacked during carjacking in Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 70-year-old Louisville woman was brutally attacked during a carjacking outside a local restaurant. It was Karen Graham's first day as a part-time DoorDash driver when she stopped to pick up an order at a McDonald's in Jeffersontown when she was attacked. "They came up from...
wdrb.com
Red Cross holding holiday blood drive at Kentucky Expo Center Dec. 27-28
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can give the gift of life this holiday season by donating blood. The American Red Cross has a blood drive coming up next week. It will be in the South Wing of the Kentucky Expo Center next Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Wednesday, Dec. 28. It runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., both days.
