ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Kerosene heater causes house fire in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A kerosene heater caused a structure fire in east Louisville on Monday afternoon. Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS responded to a structure fire in the 4000 block of Machupe Drive, near Interstate 71. Jordan Yuodis, public information officer for Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS, said crews...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

As temperatures drop, Louisville area fire departments offer fire prevention tips

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As temperatures drop and people turn to extra heat sources like space heaters, local fire departments are urging people to be careful. "This is our season where we have the highest frequency of fires," said Ashby Green, who is part of the Fire Prevention Bureau within Louisville Fire. "It's cold outside, people are using a lot of non-traditional heating methods."
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LFD crews at scene of Shawnee neighborhood structure fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department crews are at a structure fire in the Shawnee neighborhood. MetroSafe confirmed the call about the fire came in on Tuesday at 6:08 a.m. There have been no reports of rescues or injuries. This is a developing story.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

15-year-old boy identified as victim in fatal Chickasaw Park shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old Louisville boy was shot and killed at Chickasaw Park on Sunday afternoon. Ja'Maury Johnson was identified as the victim of the shooting by the Jefferson County Coroner's office. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a person down in the park just after 4 p.m. on Dec. 18.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Dozens of Louisville firefighters honored at promotion ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Fire Chief Gregory Fredrick and Mayor Greg Fischer helped honor hard working men and women on Monday. More than three dozen firefighters received promotions including 20 that were promoted to Sergeant, 15 to Captain, one to Major and one to Fire Apparatus Mechanic III. Two...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD investigates 4 deadly shootings that killed 5 people over the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s Homicide Unit is investigating several homicides since Friday. On Friday, officers responded to the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m. and found 19-year-old Eric Williams shot. He was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries. Shortly thereafter, officers were...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Wrong-way crash on Hurstbourne Parkway kills 1 person, injures another

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A crash early Sunday morning in Louisville killed one person and injured another. Louisville Metro Police said it happened around 4 a.m. at Hurstbourne Parkway and Fegenbush Lane. A pickup truck was going north on Hurstbourne Parkway in the southbound lanes when it crashed into two oncoming cars.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 Louisville men identified in St. Denis neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men were killed in a St. Denis neighborhood shooting on Sunday morning. Johnie Davidson Sr., 68, and Edward McClain, 69, were identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting around 9 a.m. in the 4500 block of Broadleaf...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Captain Dick Tong, former WAVE traffic reporter, dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who guided WAVE radio listeners to and from work from his airborne perch in the skies above Louisville has died. Captain Dick Tong passed away December 17 at age 86. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Tong joined the former Louisville Police Department in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man accused of brutal assault in Wilder Park neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is in custody months after police said he and others brutally beat a man before shooting him several times, including in the eye. According to court documents, 36-year-old Eric Taylor was arrested by Louisville Metro Police officers Sunday afternoon. Police said on Aug....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman identified from Algonquin neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The woman who was killed in the Friday evening shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood has been identified by the coroner. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Nisanda Marshall, 33, was shot and killed in the 2300 block of West Lee Street. Marshall died from...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy