(NewsNation) — Police in Ohio shared dramatic video rescuing a driver after a car was spotted driving erratically on a major road. The car was swerving all over a major interstate, at one point driving off the side of the road near some trees, before finally coming to a stop. Police had to break a side window to unlock the car and remove the driver, who was allegedly under the influence of drugs.

OHIO STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO