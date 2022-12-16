Read full article on original website
Flight cancellations begin as heavy snow buries Northwest
SEATTLE (NewsNation) — A major winter storm is expected to cause travel disruptions for millions of holiday travelers, with hundreds of cancellations and delays already plaguing airports across the nation. As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, there have been over 400 flights canceled and nearly 300 flights delayed, according to...
Rising overdoses bring Oregon’s drug laws into question
(NewsNation) — An increase in overdose deaths in Oregon has drawn renewed attention to the state’s law decriminalization of certain drugs. Oregon passed a measure in 2020 to decriminalize drugs including heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl. The measure also redirected tax revenue from marijuana sales to fund addiction services.
Ohio police share dramatic rescue video of driver
(NewsNation) — Police in Ohio shared dramatic video rescuing a driver after a car was spotted driving erratically on a major road. The car was swerving all over a major interstate, at one point driving off the side of the road near some trees, before finally coming to a stop. Police had to break a side window to unlock the car and remove the driver, who was allegedly under the influence of drugs.
LA to move homeless residents into hotels
(NewsNation) — Newly elected Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has launched a program to move homeless residents into hotels. The National Alliance to End Homelessness says in January of 2020, there were more than 580,000 people across the U.S. experiencing homelessness. In Los Angeles, more than 40,000 people are experiencing homelessness.
Killer or witness: Who was in the Hyundai Elantra?
MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — Police continue to focus on the white Hyundai Elantra they believe was in the area of the house near the Idaho student murders and are asking for tips related to the car. Is it possible that the killer borrowed the car? Retired crime scene reconstructionist...
