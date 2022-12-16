There are timey-wimey shenanigans at play with the future of Doctor Who, and we’re not just talking about Disney+ landing the international streaming rights to the franchise (does that make The Master a Disney villain? He does have a Disney villain song). Back in October, Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor regenerated, the thing that happens to all Doctors when the star is ready to move on to something else, but instead of turning into Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa—as previously announced—she turned into… previous Doctor Who star David Tennant, with incoming new (old) showrunner Russell T. Davies confirming that Tennant is the 14th Doctor and that Gatwa will be the 15th. We still don’t know what the hell that means and we probably won’t until late next year, but the BBC is still hyping up Gatwa’s upcoming run in the TARDIS.

2 DAYS AGO