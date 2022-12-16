Read full article on original website
The 15 best games of 2022
Despite what the baying hounds of fandom might lead you to believe, best-of lists aren’t just about establishing hierarchies, stoking competition, the endless bouts of one-upmanship, and “My multi-billion dollar pop culture franchise can lick your multi-billion dollar pop culture franchise.” Their real purpose is far richer: To sketch the shape of a year, to find the fascinating outliers and consensus joys of this arbitrary little span of time, to understand what a medium was trying to say about itself.
Looks like we can thank Quentin Tarantino for the upcoming season of Justified
Though he’s known chiefly online for pioneering the art of feet pics, Quentin Tarantino also makes movies. And when he isn’t making his own movies, he’s giving away ideas for free. That’s what happened with the new season of Justified, anyway. Speaking to EW, Dave Andron and Michael Dinner, the showrunners of the upcoming Justified revival, Justified: City Primeval, explain how the whole thing came together while star Timothy Olyphant was shooting Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.
James Gunn responds to “minority of people” who have been “unkind” about new DC Studios gig
It seems like James Gunn might need to learn a lesson that he probably should’ve learned a few years ago, with his accessibility on social media rapidly making him a target for people who are… not especially enthusiastic about the moves he’s been making in his new position as the co-head of DC Studios (Warner Bros. Discovery’s recently rebranded department in charge of superhero/comic book movies). That lesson, of course, is “maybe don’t go on Twitter at all” or at least “limit who can respond to what you post,” because—let’s not forget—that website was a dump even before that big idiot took over.
Let’s take a look at Ncuti Gatwa’s first official Doctor Who promo shots
There are timey-wimey shenanigans at play with the future of Doctor Who, and we’re not just talking about Disney+ landing the international streaming rights to the franchise (does that make The Master a Disney villain? He does have a Disney villain song). Back in October, Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor regenerated, the thing that happens to all Doctors when the star is ready to move on to something else, but instead of turning into Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa—as previously announced—she turned into… previous Doctor Who star David Tennant, with incoming new (old) showrunner Russell T. Davies confirming that Tennant is the 14th Doctor and that Gatwa will be the 15th. We still don’t know what the hell that means and we probably won’t until late next year, but the BBC is still hyping up Gatwa’s upcoming run in the TARDIS.
Where does Avatar: The Way Of Water rank among the top box-office openings of 2022?
As we reported yesterday, Avatar: The Way Of Water blew the competition out of the—ahem—water at the box office during its opening, handily coming in at number one with an estimated $134 million in domestic ticket sales. That was enough to oust Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from the top spot, where it has reigned for the past five weeks. But where does that put the Avatar sequel in relation to this year’s other big openings? We’ve run the numbers to find out.
All these years later, no one knows who got the Titanic cast and crew high on PCP
Twenty-five years ago, a late-night shoot of James Cameron’s Titanic suddenly descended into chaos after the cast and crew took a break to chow down servings of seafood chowder. While food poisoning is never out of the question when it comes to eating seafood, the cast and crew were not suffering from tummy aches, but rather the hallucinogenic effects of PCP, which was used to spike the chowder.
Indiana Jones 5 to finally answer series’ lingering question: Whatever happened to Mutt Williams
When we think back on the most awe-inspired, whip-cracking, and nail-biting scenes in Indiana Jones history, one image comes to mind: Shia LaBeouf swinging from vine to vine through the jungle. LaBeouf’s character Mutt Williams was so enjoyed by the Jones faithful that even the actor himself couldn’t help but say, “I feel like I dropped the ball on the legacy that people loved and cherished.”
Little Mermaid director Rob Marshall denies any “agenda,” was surprised by reaction to the trailer
The first teaser for director Rob Marshall’s live-action remake of Disney’s The Little Mermaid was built around hyping up the reveal of Ariel—the little mermaid herself—before giving us a brief snippet of star Halle Bailey singing “Part Of Your World.” It was a perfectly serviceable teaser, exactly the sort of thing we’ve come to expect for these Disney remakes, but it received a bit of a backlash on release simply because… well, some people are racist. Why dance around it?
We’ll never get to see the Rock beat up Superman
Since beginning the long, unnecessary journey of bringing Black Adam to the silver screen, Dwanye “The Rock” Johnson has made his intentions clear: He wants fans to see him kick the shit out of Superman. Nothing would cement his legacy as the all-time candy-ass kicker and jabroni stomper better than an Instagram post of the Rock laying the smackdown on big blue. However, it looks like that image will only exist on the Instagram feed of the mind. Unfortunately, Black Adam changed the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe so thoroughly that Black Adam is no longer a part of the hierarchy.
