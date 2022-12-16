ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Broncos have a shot to reach the 2023 Pro Bowl

By Jon Heath
 5 days ago
The Denver Broncos (3-10) have had a season to forget, but the team’s two star defensive backs — safety Justin Simmons and cornerback Pat Surtain — are in position to get consideration for the 2023 Pro Bowl.

Simmons ranked ninth among safeties in fan votes for the Pro Bowl. Surtain did not rank among the top-ten vote-getters at cornerback, but he will have an opportunity to make up ground when players and coaches vote on Friday.

Simmons has totaled 45 tackles, four pass breakups, three interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in eight games this year. Surtain has 49 tackles, nine pass breakups, one interception and one forced fumble in 13 games.

Simmons and Surtain were both named first alternates for the Pro Bowl last year but neither was called up for the all-star game. Simmons was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2020, but he wasn’t able to play in the game because it was canceled due to COVID-19.

This year, the NFL is transitioning to a flag football format for the Pro Bowl, and former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning will serve as the AFC’s head coach. DeMarcus Ware, who won Super Bowl 50 with Manning in 2015, will serve as the NFC’s defensive coordinator.

The rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl will be announced on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The flag football game will be played in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 5.

